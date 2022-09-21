The Ninth Annual Todd County Bale Trail got underway this past weekend, as fall temperatures and changing colors finally arrived in force throughout west Kentucky. One of the more popular tourist attractions for Trenton, Elkton, Guthrie and everyone in between, it’s also somewhat demanding on local farmers — who provide most, if not all, of the hay needed to create these large art projects.

TODD COUNTY, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO