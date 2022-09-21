ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MISSING IN KANSAS: Lamyah Shaffer

A mom is asking for the community’s help with finding her 13-year-old daughter. There is concern for her mental health. Lamyah Shaffer was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20., near Central and Ridge in Wichita, her mother, Whitney Davis shares. Lamyah suffers with mental health issues,...
Around 70,000 people attend airshow at McConnell AFB

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - McConnell Air Force Base says between 60,000 and 70,000 people attended the airshow headlined by the Thunderbirds over the weekend. The Frontiers in Flight event ran Saturday and Sunday and was the base's first airshow in four years. A base official said that since it was a free event, there were no tickets to track, and there were no counters at entry points.
Towne East shooting: Motion to charge teen as adult set for January hearing

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - There will be a hearing in early next year to determine whether a teen accused of killing another teenager at Towne East Square will be charged as an adult. The suspect is accused of killing 14-year-old TrenJ'vious Hutton at the east Wichita mall on March 18.
Tens of thousands pack McConnell tarmac for first day of air show

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – It was all-things aviation Saturday as tens of thousands of people packed the tarmac at McConnell Air Force Base. "We're out here watching the planes go, and it's been a blast so far," said. John & Caleb Burdg. "It was awesome. As usual," said Heidi...
Wichita man arrested after allegedly stabbing over 30 times

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have arrested 29-year-old Trey Schulz in connection to a stabbing that took place on Friday. The Wichita Police Department reports that shortly after 6 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Central after receiving a call about a stabbing. Before police arrived they were informed that the 41-year-old victim was driven to a local hospital by a neighbor.
One shot leaves a teen in critical condition

An 18-year-old is in critical condition after being shot overnight in the 5600 block of E Osie St. "Witnesses report that there was a disturbance between some juvenile females and some adult males at a party at a different apartment. During this altercation, our male victim that is 18-years-old comes out to confront the other males and is shot once. He is transported to a local hospital in critical condition," Lt. Lee Eisenbise with the Wichita Police Department said.
Apartment fire in Newton destroys fourplex sending man to hospital

NEWTON, Kan. (KAKE) - A fire at an apartment complex in Newton Kan. has left one man in critical condition and destroyed a fourplex of 12 apartments. Newton Fire/EMS report that shortly before noon they responded to an apartment fire at the Fox Meadows Apartments on West 12th Street that destroyed a fourplex and sent one 40-year-old man to the hospital. Departments from Hesston, Halstead and Walton were also present.
