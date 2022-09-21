An 18-year-old is in critical condition after being shot overnight in the 5600 block of E Osie St. "Witnesses report that there was a disturbance between some juvenile females and some adult males at a party at a different apartment. During this altercation, our male victim that is 18-years-old comes out to confront the other males and is shot once. He is transported to a local hospital in critical condition," Lt. Lee Eisenbise with the Wichita Police Department said.

