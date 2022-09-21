ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
james
4d ago

I own a business that employs 100,000 labor hours a year. A $1.19 increase is $119,000 plus payroll taxes. I have to recoup that somewhere. I have also had a $1 a year increase over the last 5 years. That's close to $600,000 more a year than 5 years ago. Of course I have to raise prices.

FYI
4d ago

Only going to drive further inflation. It’s all relative. If you make more but the cost of items you purchase like food and energy cost more, what have you gained.

Guest
4d ago

Minimum wages go up, businesses costs go up! Business costs go up, PRICES go up! Prices go up, Minimum wages go up! Round and round it goes….. how about we get back to entry level jobs , get entry level pay?

92.7 WOBM

Here Is New Jersey’s Love For Pumpkin Spice Ranking

The minute the temperature dipped a little in New Jersey, almost every sunscreen-wearing, beach visiting, boardwalk walking summer lover dropped their flip-flops and reached for anything pumpkin spice. Spend a day in the Garden State and you would swear we are the pumpkin spice capital of the world. From cereal...
FOOD & DRINKS
