I own a business that employs 100,000 labor hours a year. A $1.19 increase is $119,000 plus payroll taxes. I have to recoup that somewhere. I have also had a $1 a year increase over the last 5 years. That's close to $600,000 more a year than 5 years ago. Of course I have to raise prices.
Only going to drive further inflation. It’s all relative. If you make more but the cost of items you purchase like food and energy cost more, what have you gained.
Minimum wages go up, businesses costs go up! Business costs go up, PRICES go up! Prices go up, Minimum wages go up! Round and round it goes….. how about we get back to entry level jobs , get entry level pay?
Comments / 51