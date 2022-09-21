A wide range of New Jersey environmental groups have banded together as part of a national effort to launch the Solutions for Pollution campaign. New Jersey League of Conservation Voters Executive Director Ed Potosnak said the campaign provides an opportunity to address climate change, “but also to improve public health, how we can reduce the amount of pollution in our air and water and our land to have healthier families, healthier people, and particularly to protect our children.”

