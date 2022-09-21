Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen Walters
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
wtae.com
30-year-old woman killed in Fayette County crash
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 30-year-old woman was killed in a crash in North Union Township, Fayette County. The crash happened Saturday afternoon along Route 51. State police said Britley Brashear, 30, of Connellsville, was trying to bypass traffic when she made a right turn and crashed into a pole.
wtae.com
Two killed in fiery crash in Fayette County
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Two people were killed in a fiery crash involving a Kia Sportage and a large truck on Route 51 in Franklin Township, Fayette County. The crash happened on Saturday. State police said the driver and a passenger in the Kia Sportage were both killed in the...
wtae.com
Gun used in Kennywood shooting was stolen out of Ohio, police say; search for gunman continues
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — More than 36 hours since three people, including two 15-year-olds, were injured as shots rang out at Kennywood Park, no one has been arrested. Kennywood is set to reopen on Friday for its second weekend of Phantom Fall Fest, less than a week after the shooting. Park officials said they are doing a review of what happened Saturday night.
butlerradio.com
Parker Man Dies In Rt. 268 Crash
A Parker man was killed in a crash that happened late last week in Armstrong County. The one car crash happened last Thursday just after 11 p.m. on Route 268, less than a mile from the Foxburg Bridge. State police say the vehicle went off the road, hit an embankment...
Fight between juveniles led to shootings inside Kennywood Park, police say
Two teenagers and a man were injured in a shooting inside Kennywood Park late Saturday night during an altercation between two groups of juveniles, Allegheny County Police said early Sunday morning. A 39-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were shot in the leg, and another 15-year-old boy suffered a grazing...
Police called to fatal crash in Fayette County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Fayette County.The crash happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on Route 51 in Uniontown. One person was killed, police said, and there were no other injuries.Police say the driver crashed into a traffic signal pole, setting the car on fire. The identity of the driver has not been released.
wtae.com
Male shot overnight in Allegheny County in critical condition
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A male was found shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in the City of McKeesport. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition. Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating. Stay tuned to WTAE for future...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh man charged after 2 are killed during car rally in New Jersey, police say
A man from Pittsburgh is now facing charges in New Jersey after two people were killed at what police are calling an unsanctioned car rally. Police say Gerald White crashed into another car and struck two pedestrians Saturday night in Wildwood, New Jersey. The event known as H2oi often involves...
Pennsylvania inmate found unresponsive in cell, dies at hospital
An inmate died at a local hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell. KDKA reports that 57-year-old Anthony Talotta died last week after being found unresponsive in the mental health unit of the Allegheny County Jail Talotta died at UPMC Mercy, but the cause of death is unknown at this time. This is reported as […]
1 person flown to hospital after multi-car crash in Westmoreland County
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was flown to a hospital after a fiery crash involving multiple cars in Hempfield Township. According to our news partners at the Trib, first responders from four different fire companies assisted with the crash. The crash happened on Arona Road near the intersection...
Garage floor collapses in Penn Hills
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Penn Hills firefighters had to deal with an odd call on Sunday.A garage floor collapsed into a void space below on Bon Air Road.The car dangled precariously until crews could remove it. No one was injured in the incident.
LATEST UPDATES: 3 people, including 2 teens, shot inside Kennywood Park Saturday night
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Police and EMS swarmed Kennywood Park in West Mifflin late Saturday night after multiple people were shot inside the park, police confirmed early Sunday morning. According to Allegheny County police, three people were shot inside the park in the “Lost Kennywood” section by the “Music...
wtae.com
Kennywood employee describes chaotic scene after 3 people were shot in the park Saturday night
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Three people, including two teenagers, were shot Saturday night whengunfire broke out inside Kennywood. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg and is in stable condition. A 39-year-old man was also shot in the leg and was treated and released. Another 15-year-old boy who was grazed by a bullet left the scene and later went to the hospital.
WGMD Radio
Pennsylvania police respond to ‘mass causality event’ after witnesses hear gunshots at theme park’s Fall Fest
A heavy police presence has gathered at Kennywood Park, an amusement park located in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, Saturday evening after gunshots were reported in the area. The possible shooting has been classified as a “mass casualty incident.”. Pennsylvania police and emergency services vehicles from several agencies responded to the...
wtae.com
Police, EMS respond to shooting incident in Sheraden
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE:. Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood late Sunday evening. Pittsburgh Public Safety Public Information Officer Maurice Matthews says police were initially dispatched to a ShotSpotter call for 17 rounds in the 500 block of Sherwood Avenue. While en route, police received word that a juvenile had been shot in the leg on Zephyr Avenue.
wtae.com
Keith Bradshaw found guilty in 2020 shooting, kidnapping
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — On Monday, a jury found Keith Bradshaw guilty in the killing of a Connellsville man and kidnapping a teenager in 2020. Bradshaw, 34, was found guilty of second-degree murder, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. He was also found guilty on multiple counts of sexual assault.
Two people killed in late-night crash along Route 51
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There are new details on a violent crash along Route 51 in Fayette County.Two people died. Police said a Kia Sportage and a large truck collided late last night. KDKA received reports it erupted into a giant fireball.Both the driver and passenger inside the Kia died at the scene.A part of Route 51 was closed for hours while police investigated the accident scene.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in fatal Derry Township crash
The mother of Derry woman killed in crash earlier this year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in which she accused the driver of another vehicle of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Jennifer Krinock, 36, died as a result of injuries in the March 20 crash on...
3 wounded in shooting at amusement park near Pittsburgh
West Mifflin, Pa. — (AP) — Three people, including two teenagers, were wounded by gunfire late Saturday at an amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival. Allegheny County police said a 39-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys sustained leg wounds in the gunfire...
themeparktourist.com
How Did Attacker Get Gun Inside Kennywood? We Await Update On Security After Shooting
UPDATE September 26 - Questions are being asked over how an attacker was able to get a gun into Kennywood Park during the first proper evening of "Phantom Fall Fest" on Saturday night. The shooting is reported to have taken place near the Musik Express ride between two groups. Two people were shot in the leg including a 15-year old and a 39-year old man with a second juvenile being treated for a "graze wound".
