Hempfield Township, PA

wtae.com

30-year-old woman killed in Fayette County crash

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 30-year-old woman was killed in a crash in North Union Township, Fayette County. The crash happened Saturday afternoon along Route 51. State police said Britley Brashear, 30, of Connellsville, was trying to bypass traffic when she made a right turn and crashed into a pole.
wtae.com

Two killed in fiery crash in Fayette County

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Two people were killed in a fiery crash involving a Kia Sportage and a large truck on Route 51 in Franklin Township, Fayette County. The crash happened on Saturday. State police said the driver and a passenger in the Kia Sportage were both killed in the...
butlerradio.com

Parker Man Dies In Rt. 268 Crash

A Parker man was killed in a crash that happened late last week in Armstrong County. The one car crash happened last Thursday just after 11 p.m. on Route 268, less than a mile from the Foxburg Bridge. State police say the vehicle went off the road, hit an embankment...
CBS Pittsburgh

Police called to fatal crash in Fayette County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Fayette County.The crash happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on Route 51 in Uniontown. One person was killed, police said, and there were no other injuries.Police say the driver crashed into a traffic signal pole, setting the car on fire. The identity of the driver has not been released.
wtae.com

Male shot overnight in Allegheny County in critical condition

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A male was found shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in the City of McKeesport. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition. Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating. Stay tuned to WTAE for future...
CBS Pittsburgh

Garage floor collapses in Penn Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Penn Hills firefighters had to deal with an odd call on Sunday.A garage floor collapsed into a void space below on Bon Air Road.The car dangled precariously until crews could remove it. No one was injured in the incident.
wtae.com

Kennywood employee describes chaotic scene after 3 people were shot in the park Saturday night

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Three people, including two teenagers, were shot Saturday night whengunfire broke out inside Kennywood. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg and is in stable condition. A 39-year-old man was also shot in the leg and was treated and released. Another 15-year-old boy who was grazed by a bullet left the scene and later went to the hospital.
WGMD Radio

Pennsylvania police respond to ‘mass causality event’ after witnesses hear gunshots at theme park’s Fall Fest

A heavy police presence has gathered at Kennywood Park, an amusement park located in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, Saturday evening after gunshots were reported in the area. The possible shooting has been classified as a “mass casualty incident.”. Pennsylvania police and emergency services vehicles from several agencies responded to the...
wtae.com

Police, EMS respond to shooting incident in Sheraden

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE:. Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood late Sunday evening. Pittsburgh Public Safety Public Information Officer Maurice Matthews says police were initially dispatched to a ShotSpotter call for 17 rounds in the 500 block of Sherwood Avenue. While en route, police received word that a juvenile had been shot in the leg on Zephyr Avenue.
wtae.com

Keith Bradshaw found guilty in 2020 shooting, kidnapping

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — On Monday, a jury found Keith Bradshaw guilty in the killing of a Connellsville man and kidnapping a teenager in 2020. Bradshaw, 34, was found guilty of second-degree murder, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. He was also found guilty on multiple counts of sexual assault.
CBS Pittsburgh

Two people killed in late-night crash along Route 51

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There are new details on a violent crash along Route 51 in Fayette County.Two people died. Police said a Kia Sportage and a large truck collided late last night. KDKA received reports it erupted into a giant fireball.Both the driver and passenger inside the Kia died at the scene.A part of Route 51 was closed for hours while police investigated the accident scene.
themeparktourist.com

How Did Attacker Get Gun Inside Kennywood? We Await Update On Security After Shooting

UPDATE September 26 - Questions are being asked over how an attacker was able to get a gun into Kennywood Park during the first proper evening of "Phantom Fall Fest" on Saturday night. The shooting is reported to have taken place near the Musik Express ride between two groups. Two people were shot in the leg including a 15-year old and a 39-year old man with a second juvenile being treated for a "graze wound".
