Toledo, OH

ClickOnDetroit.com

Average gas prices in Metro Detroit hit $4 a gallon

DEARBORN, Mich. – Gas prices in Michigan are up 13 cents from a week ago, according to AAA. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Michigan is now at $3.94. That’s 7 cents more than this time last month and 70 cents more than this time last year.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Repair timeline pushed back even further for broken Metro Detroit water main

FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A repaired water transmission main that services several Metro Detroit communities is now expected to resume normal operations in early October, weeks after its expected resumption, after a leak closed the main in mid-August. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced last week that the...
POLITICS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hurricane Ian eyes Florida landfall: Emergency information, resources for residents

TAMPA – Hurricane Ian is projected to hit Florida as a strong storm sometime this week, and the state has already declared an emergency over the looming landfall. Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and hit Cuba as a major hurricane late Monday, and then become an even stronger Category 4 hurricane over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking the west central coast of Florida on Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Video shows deer leaping over car in West Michigan

Video captured by a Michigan State Police trooper’s dashcam shows a deer seemingly jumping over a car in traffic. The MSP Fifth District in Southwest Michigan posted the video on Sunday. It shows a deer leaping over a moving vehicle in St. Joseph, while another deer roams nearby. (See the video in the player above)
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tracking Hurricane Ian path to Florida: Follow live storm updates

TAMPA – We’re tracking live updates on Hurricane Ian as it nears Cuba and eventually Florida this week in the Atlantic. Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and hit Cuba as a major hurricane late Monday, and then become an even stronger Category 4 hurricane over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking the west central coast of Florida on Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Florida woman still missing 52 years after she escaped a Michigan prison

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Sylvia Torgow was 18 years old when she escaped the Huron Valley Women’s Prison in 1970, officials still don’t know where she went. According to MDOC, Torgow escaped prison on Sept. 17, 1970. She had a scar on her forehead, a scar on her left arm and a tattoo on her right hand.
PLYMOUTH, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Refinery#Jet Fuel#Bp America
ClickOnDetroit.com

Chick-fil-A plans next standalone restaurant in Oakland County

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Chick-fil-A is planning to open its first standalone store in Southfield. The new restaurant will be off Telegraph Road near West 12 Mile Road and will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m for dine-in, carry-out, mobile orders and drive-thru. The fast...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hot new trends for taking cool road trips

Road trips are wildly popular these days, so why not go in style?. This upcoming weekend, the Michigan Association of RV and Campgrounds, or MARVAV for short, is putting on a giant show with hundreds of RVs, plus every kind of camper and more, stretching across 300,000 square feet at the in Novi.
NOVI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on Sunday, likely to become a major hurricane on its path toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man run over by car in Detroit parking lot amid altercation

DETROIT – A man is in critical condition Monday after being run over by a car during an altercation, Detroit police report. Authorities say that at about 10:35 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, two men got into a verbal argument that escalated in a parking lot. Two men driving...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

State giving out federal money to help build missing middle housing

DETROIT – A first of its kind investment to put a dent in a major problem in metro Detroit. “We’ve talked to people from all over the state,” said Chad Benson, rental development director for the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. “From the UP, all the way down to the southern parts of the state and rural areas and in more urban areas, the issue is the same.”
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

126 years later: Henry Ford’s first automobile

DETROIT – On June 4, 1896, after years of experimentation and tinkering, a 32-year-old Henry Ford completed his first automobile. The Quadricycle was built by hand by Ford at his home, and its 2-cylinder engine used pure ethanol as a fuel. He had to remove a door frame and some bricks from his house to move the vehicle from the home.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Are you a Ford Bronco lover? Here’s what you need to know about the last day of the Detroit auto show

DETROIT – Are you heading to the auto show for the final day on Sunday? Stop by the Ford Bronco display to learn more about the ultimate Bronco Owner experience. It’s an off-roading, outdoor experience led by professionals all in a Ford Bronco (not your own), and it comes free with the purchase of your Ford Bronco. All you have to do is get yourself to either Texas, New Hampshire, Nevada or Moab and pay for your accommodations.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police investigate fatal shooting on city’s west side

DETROIT – A 30-year-old woman was killed Sunday morning in the parking lot of a business plaza in Detroit. Police said the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. near West Davison Street and Livernois on the 13300 block of Livernois. Part of the intersection is blocked off as investigators work...
ClickOnDetroit.com

South Dakota investigation weighs Noem's use of state plane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was returning from an official appearance in Rapid City in 2019 when she faced a decision: Overnight in the capital of Pierre, where another trip would start the next day, or head home and see her son attend his high school prom?
