Georgia State

2022 Elections: Abrams says Georgia is ‘essential’ in Democrats’ hopes of retaining control of Congress

By Itoro Umontuen
 5 days ago

In an interview with NBC Nightly News Wednesday, Democratic candidate for Georgia Governor, Stacey Abrams, said abortion, gun violence and the economy are at the top of voters’ minds and could boost turnout in the major U.S. Senate race between Senator Reverend Raphael G. Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel J. Walker.

“Georgia is essential. We know that Raphael Warnock is going to be essential to holding the Senate. We know that Sanford Bishop’s race down in the Second District can be part of the puzzle to holding the House,” Abrams said in an interview with NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander.

Currently, Abrams is trailing incumbent Georgia governor Brian Kemp by an average of 6.6 points in the RealClearPolitics average of polls.

Georgia’s six-week abortion ban, titled the Georgia’s Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act, is currently the law of the state, effective immediately after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision was handed down by the United States Supreme Court, and the federal right to abortion was no longer the law of the land. Georgia’s new abortion law bans most abortions the moment “a detectable human heartbeat” is present.

Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will become the heart. That process could take place as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many pregnancies are detected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1921LA_0i50fjyY00
Democratic candidate for Georgia Governor, Stacey Abrams, speaks out against the state’s new restrictive abortion laws during a press conference at the I.B.E.W. 613 on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

“We know that for women in particular, Georgia is going to be vital because every single state in the South has been on a rampage to make abortion difficult, if not impossible to get, and having me elected as governor can change the future for women in the state and in this region,” Abrams said.

Typically, the party in the White House would lose seats in midterm elections. However, with the paradigm shift that took place in June when Roe was no longer a federal right. Many Democratic candidates have decried the Republicans’ quest to repeal abortion rights at the state and possibly the federal level.

​​“[Georgia Secretary of State] Brad Raffensperger’s extremism doesn’t stop at curbing voting rights – he’s also staunchly anti-choice and has a disastrous record of attacking women’s reproductive rights. The more Georgians learn about Brad Raffensperger’s dangerous far-right agenda, the clearer it becomes that he’s too out of step with the overwhelming majority of Georgians,” said Georgia State Rep. Bee Nguyen, Democratic nominee for Georgia Secretary of State.

Under the new Georgia law, a pregnant mother residing in the State of Georgia will now be able to seek child support from the father of her unborn child for up to the total cost of all direct medical and pregnancy related expenses. Once the child is born, Georgia’s child support law would take precedent.

Additionally, the new Georgia LIFE Act leaves the determination of the viability of a fetus to law enforcement and the Georgia State Government.

“The reason I talk about abortion rights is because women need to know I understand the biology that apparently the governor does not,” Abrams said. “That women are being told to make reproductive choices before they know they’re pregnant.”

José Rivera
5d ago

please vote blue. I need more gun control laws. It's hard trying to rob people when they have guns. I'm losing money every day we are a blue state.

5
Chuck Rundell
5d ago

will she please just go away, we don't need the problem we have in Chicago or Minnesota, keep that up north

9
ASL
5d ago

Abrams needs to get the hell out of Georgia. We do not want her here.

17
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

