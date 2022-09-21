Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Thousands run in the 25th Quad Cities Marathon
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Thousands filled the streets in Downtown Moline to kick off the 25th Quad Cities Marathon on Sunday. This year, with the New I-74 bridge being complete, brought a new course for runners. Race Director Joe Moreno said it takes a lot of teamwork to get through...
KWQC
Monday Morning Jumpstart on QCT at 11 9/26
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Monday Morning Jumpstart on QCT at 11 is where we introduce you to local health, wellness, and fitness professionals to get your week started off the right way. This week, Luis Leal and Frank Klipsch, both of the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, join Morgan...
KWQC
New American Symphony cruise ship stops in Quad Cities for the first time
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The American Cruise Line has introduced it’s fifth newest ship and it made a stop in the Quad Cities for the first time Monday. The Symphony docked ahead of its scheduled time at River Heritage Park in Davenport. Pulled up right behind it was another American Cruise Line ship, the American Melody.
KWQC
Erik recommends three good beer stops in Illinois
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The KWQC-TV6 Chief Meteorologist is back with more craft beer recommendations (and road trips) as we settle into fall and prepare to celebrate upcoming Oktoberfests. In the spirit of Erik Maitland’s usual “Beer of the Month” selections, he shares three new beer stop discoveries while he and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
Chef Keys demystifies salt in the kitchen and shares her ‘Spirit Spotlight’
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Today Chef Keys demystifies salt in the kitchen and picks the Limoncello as her “Spirit Spotlight.”. K.C. Ross, Owner of Cook & Cuffs by Chef Keys, is a recurring guest on QCT at 11. Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/
KWQC
Public invited to view Mobile Museum of Tolerance at Moline Public Library this week
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -There is a one-of-a-kind mobile museum visiting the Quad Cities this week. The Mobile Museum of Tolerance will be on display in the north parking lot at the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st Street, Moline, from Sept. 28-30. Bringing the unique “museum on wheels” to the Quad Cities is part of Moline Public Library’s contribution to the community-wide Out of Darkness project,
KWQC
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
KWQC
Section of Illinois 41 in Knox County set to be closed Wednesday
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A section of Illinois 41 is set to be closed Wednesday starting at 8 a.m. for overhead bridge crossing repairs. Illinois 41/Linwood Road will be closed between Lacon Road and Knox County Highway 10 in Galesburg, according to the Illinois DOT. BNSF is expected to have the repairs done and the road reopened by 6 p.m. Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
Section of Monmouth Boulevard closed starting Monday in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A section of Monmouth Boulevard will be closed starting Monday in Galesburg. According to city officials, from Academy to Henderson Street, Monmouth Boulevard will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. for road reconstruction. City officials said the road is expected to be closed for about three...
KWQC
Palmer College of Chiropractic celebrates 125 years, $150M annual impact on Quad Cities’ economy
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A big milestone is being celebrated by an institution that is not only prominent in the Quad Cities, but was the first and is the largest of its kind in the world. Palmer College of Chiropractic is celebrating its 125th anniversary. This episode of INSI6HT was recorded...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police
The nonprofit raises money for pediatric cancer research, and to support cancer patients and their families. David Nelson says farewell to TV6. Brantley Francis Foundation 5 p.m. Updated: 15 hours ago. The nonprofit raises money for pediatric cancer research, and to support cancer patients and their families. Decorating your home...
KWQC
2nd person charged in toddler’s overdose death in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested Friday in connection with the overdose death of her 22-month-old son in October. Malea Alexis Wilson, 25, faces charges of child endangerment resulting in death, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; and child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island Sunday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to house fire in Rock Island Sunday. The Rock Island Fire Department responded around 11:52 a.m. Sunday to the 500 block of 16th Avenue for the report of a fire, according to a media release. According to crews, the home had heavy fire...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police on theft charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Jennifer Dietz, 39, is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for second-degree theft. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said she is 5-foot-6, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where she is, police ask you to call...
KWQC
No one hurt in rollover crash in Davenport
Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said students are safe and that school is operating normally. Quad Cites Marathon will impact traffic on several streets in Bettendorf Sunday. The Quad Cities Marathon should be off Bettendorf streets by approximately 11:00 a.m. New mental health services for Genesis cardiac patients provided by...
Unthinkable Tragedy: Eastern Iowa 2-Year-Old Suffocates to Death
A truly heartbreaking story from eastern Iowa, where a 2-year-old died after suffocating while at a city park. According to the Muscatine Police Department, they were called to Eversmeyer Park on Orange Street in Muscatine just a few minutes after 6 p.m. on Friday, September 16. The 911 caller had reported a child was unconscious and not breathing.
KWQC
Illinois American Water to flush fire hydrants, water mains in Sterling
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois American Water’s Sterling District is set to start its annual maintenance program Monday. Work will include flushing fire hydrants and water mains in the Sterling service area, according to the business. The maintenance is expected to be finished by the end of October.
KWQC
Whiteside County car crash results in three deaths
WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) -Whiteside County Deputies responded to a single vehicle car crash on Saturday night around 11 p.m. After further investigation, deputies say a Dodge Charger was travelling northbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle and entered a ditch causing the vehicle to roll several times.
KWQC
NWS Quad Cities launch extra weather balloons to help with Hurricane Ian forecast
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The National Weather Service in Davenport is one of nearly 50 offices nationwide that are sending up double the amount of weather balloons each day to gather more accurate weather data to put into the computer models as Hurricane Ian inches closer to the United States.
1 injured after fiery crash of semis on I-80 in Colona
COLONA, Ill. — A Quad City area crash leaves two semis on fire and one person injured. Illinois State Police said one truck rear-ended the other before causing both to catch fire and leave debris scattered across the highway. "I was driving on the right side and he was...
Comments / 0