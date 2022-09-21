ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Thousands run in the 25th Quad Cities Marathon

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Thousands filled the streets in Downtown Moline to kick off the 25th Quad Cities Marathon on Sunday. This year, with the New I-74 bridge being complete, brought a new course for runners. Race Director Joe Moreno said it takes a lot of teamwork to get through...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Monday Morning Jumpstart on QCT at 11 9/26

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Monday Morning Jumpstart on QCT at 11 is where we introduce you to local health, wellness, and fitness professionals to get your week started off the right way. This week, Luis Leal and Frank Klipsch, both of the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, join Morgan...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

New American Symphony cruise ship stops in Quad Cities for the first time

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The American Cruise Line has introduced it’s fifth newest ship and it made a stop in the Quad Cities for the first time Monday. The Symphony docked ahead of its scheduled time at River Heritage Park in Davenport. Pulled up right behind it was another American Cruise Line ship, the American Melody.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Erik recommends three good beer stops in Illinois

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The KWQC-TV6 Chief Meteorologist is back with more craft beer recommendations (and road trips) as we settle into fall and prepare to celebrate upcoming Oktoberfests. In the spirit of Erik Maitland’s usual “Beer of the Month” selections, he shares three new beer stop discoveries while he and...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Society
Davenport, IA
Society
KWQC

Public invited to view Mobile Museum of Tolerance at Moline Public Library this week

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -There is a one-of-a-kind mobile museum visiting the Quad Cities this week. The Mobile Museum of Tolerance will be on display in the north parking lot at the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st Street, Moline, from Sept. 28-30. Bringing the unique “museum on wheels” to the Quad Cities is part of Moline Public Library’s contribution to the community-wide Out of Darkness project,
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
KWQC

Section of Illinois 41 in Knox County set to be closed Wednesday

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A section of Illinois 41 is set to be closed Wednesday starting at 8 a.m. for overhead bridge crossing repairs. Illinois 41/Linwood Road will be closed between Lacon Road and Knox County Highway 10 in Galesburg, according to the Illinois DOT. BNSF is expected to have the repairs done and the road reopened by 6 p.m. Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quad City Moms
KWQC

Section of Monmouth Boulevard closed starting Monday in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A section of Monmouth Boulevard will be closed starting Monday in Galesburg. According to city officials, from Academy to Henderson Street, Monmouth Boulevard will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. for road reconstruction. City officials said the road is expected to be closed for about three...
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police

The nonprofit raises money for pediatric cancer research, and to support cancer patients and their families. David Nelson says farewell to TV6. Brantley Francis Foundation 5 p.m. Updated: 15 hours ago. The nonprofit raises money for pediatric cancer research, and to support cancer patients and their families. Decorating your home...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

2nd person charged in toddler’s overdose death in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested Friday in connection with the overdose death of her 22-month-old son in October. Malea Alexis Wilson, 25, faces charges of child endangerment resulting in death, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; and child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
KWQC

Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island Sunday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to house fire in Rock Island Sunday. The Rock Island Fire Department responded around 11:52 a.m. Sunday to the 500 block of 16th Avenue for the report of a fire, according to a media release. According to crews, the home had heavy fire...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police on theft charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Jennifer Dietz, 39, is wanted by the Davenport Police Department for second-degree theft. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said she is 5-foot-6, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where she is, police ask you to call...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

No one hurt in rollover crash in Davenport

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said students are safe and that school is operating normally. Quad Cites Marathon will impact traffic on several streets in Bettendorf Sunday. The Quad Cities Marathon should be off Bettendorf streets by approximately 11:00 a.m. New mental health services for Genesis cardiac patients provided by...
DAVENPORT, IA
K92.3

Unthinkable Tragedy: Eastern Iowa 2-Year-Old Suffocates to Death

A truly heartbreaking story from eastern Iowa, where a 2-year-old died after suffocating while at a city park. According to the Muscatine Police Department, they were called to Eversmeyer Park on Orange Street in Muscatine just a few minutes after 6 p.m. on Friday, September 16. The 911 caller had reported a child was unconscious and not breathing.
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Illinois American Water to flush fire hydrants, water mains in Sterling

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois American Water’s Sterling District is set to start its annual maintenance program Monday. Work will include flushing fire hydrants and water mains in the Sterling service area, according to the business. The maintenance is expected to be finished by the end of October.
STERLING, IL
KWQC

Whiteside County car crash results in three deaths

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) -Whiteside County Deputies responded to a single vehicle car crash on Saturday night around 11 p.m. After further investigation, deputies say a Dodge Charger was travelling northbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle and entered a ditch causing the vehicle to roll several times.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
WQAD

1 injured after fiery crash of semis on I-80 in Colona

COLONA, Ill. — A Quad City area crash leaves two semis on fire and one person injured. Illinois State Police said one truck rear-ended the other before causing both to catch fire and leave debris scattered across the highway. "I was driving on the right side and he was...
COLONA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy