ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Goodfair makes shopping secondhand easier than ever!

Localish
Localish
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LwOMm_0i50fcnT00

Ever wonder what happens to all the clothes that retailers never sell, or the old clothes you donate? The fashion industry is the second-largest polluter in the world, behind the oil and gas industry. But a unique online thrift brand based in Houston is taking action to cut down on the environmental impact of textile waste.

Goodfair is making it easier than ever to think secondhand first. The unique thrifting experience is aimed at helping shoppers find stylish used clothing online at an affordable price.

"Fast fashion, the giant companies that are pumping out new collections every week, are causing environmental problems with the dyes that are going into rivers and the huge amount of clothing that is going into landfills," said Goodfair CEO Topper Luciani.

The average American donate 80 pounds of clothing per person per year, and usually, the clothing is as good as new. Goodfair sells pre-owned, good quality clothing in bundles. Shoppers choose their size and the type of garment they're looking for, then Goodfair's team hand selects your bundle for you. The actual items in your bundle are a complete surprise until they arrive in the mail.

"We're pumping out thousands and thousands of orders," said Luciani. "Americans really want thrift. Maybe a huge part of the population can add just one thrifted item to their closets. And that will have an enormous impact."

So far, Goodfair has saved almost four million garments from landfills.

To shop with Goodfair, visit goodfair.com .

Comments / 2

Related
Explore Houston

Why did Krispy cream fail in Houston ?

I can tell you that A LOT rides on how well the franchise licensee (franchise owner) understands the company they are buying into. A ton of nationally successful brands will fail in a new market if there is not support from the company in terms of Marketing and Advertising and support infrastructure. Most companies will gladly take your money in franchise fees, especially if the liability for success is not on their shoulders. Basically, if the franchise operator does know the ins and outs of how the company is structured, they can sometimes be left stranded in an isolated market with little support from the company they bought into. Krispy Kreme has some more complex machinery that has to be maintained as well. If you can’t get a tech out to fix it because the nearest one is in MS, that HOT NOW light is either not coming on, or will be false advertising.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Sprawling Houston estate has stunning architecture, perfect for entertaining

It is important to take a moment for a culture lesson before describing the charm and craftsmanship of the Houston mansion on Wickwood Drive. The year is 2018 and the term "cottagecore" has just been coined by young, hip internet users who have an affinity for idealizing rural life. Imagine living in an idyllic countryside cottage a la Snow White.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Click2Houston.com

HBREA to hold ‘State of Homeownership in Black America’ event in Houston

HOUSTON – Houston Black Real Estate Association, HBREA, presents an overview of the State of Homeownership in Black America, S.H.I.B.A., the Houston Edition. Join the collaborative genius of HBREA, NAREB, TAREB and industry supporters and professionals as they take you through the journey and effect on Black Homeownership during the pandemic, inflation, and a looming recession.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Breathtaking infinity room opens in Houston

Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a brand new exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts that your children will want to see. It’s a room full of illusions. Using a network of mirrors, the artist creates an illusion of a never-ending space. We’re live from this new exhibit, Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Panr

20438 Chatfield Bend

Highly Sought After Katy Area One Story Built in 2014 - Beautiful clean & upgraded 1 story Katy home with brick and stone exterior. This well-maintained home features a gourmet island kitchen with upgraded hand-scraped espresso cabinets, espresso wood-laminate flooring and beautifully arched doorways. NO CARPET AT ALL! The ceiling fan on the covered back patio will keep you cool while entertaining. Zoned to Cy-Fair ISD Schools WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED!!
KATY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Fashion#Clothing Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Americans
Houston Agent Magazine

New home sales, prices peak in Houston

New home sales and prices in Houston have hit a “peak,” according to HomesUSA.com CEO Ben Caballero. “New home sales peaked in May, while their average sales price appears to be peaking now,” said Caballero. “While inventory continues to increase, its pace has slowed, and the August supply is now five months, down from six months in July.”
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
Community Impact Houston

Cakes U Crave Dessert Bar brings sweet offerings to Pearland

A mermaid-themed cake design on display at the store's counter. (Photo by Saab Sahi) Cakes U Crave Dessert Bar opened June 4 at 1101 Shadow Creek Parkway, Ste. 107, Pearland, according to a social media post from the company. Both the new Pearland and original Sugar Land locations offer various desserts, including macarons, cakes and cupcakes. www.cakesucrave.com.
PEARLAND, TX
defendernetwork.com

Eric Benet & Friends to headline annual Houston Black Heritage Fest

Next month, the Foundation for Black Heritage & Culture (FBHC) will open its doors to the greater Houston community to “Re-Discover Our Own Backyard” at the 6th Annual Houston Black Heritage Festival (presented by title sponsor Southeast Management District). The two-day celebration will take place at Emancipation Park on October 8th and 9th from 4 PM to 10 PM. Grammy-nominated R&B singer Eric Benet will headline the festival’s main stage.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Houston Fall Festivals – Pearland Art on the Pavilion 2022 is back this October!

Pearland Art on the Pavilion 2022 returns to Pearland Town Center this year to celebrate one-of-a-kind artworks from local and regional artisans! It will be a great weekend of unique finds, talented artists, and live entertainment. The Pearland Convention and Visitors Bureau (PCVB) invites art aficionados and collectors to Pearland...
PEARLAND, TX
momcollective.com

Houston Area Guide to Pumpkin Patches and Fall Festivals

We are thankful to our friends at UTMB Health for helping us get in the spirit of all things fall this year in Houston!. It’s fall y’all and we know that means dry leaves, pumpkin spice and everything nice that comes with a hopefully less humid Houston. Whether...
HOUSTON, TX
yieldpro.com

The Multifamily Group completes the sale of 60 units in Houston, Texas

The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced that it had facilitated the sale of Glenwood Apartment Homes in Houston this week. Bryce Smith represented the seller and procured the buyer. “Our proven ability to transact with B-Class value-add properties was more than enough for the...
HOUSTON, TX
Localish

Localish

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

Good food. Good people. Good living. Localish is all about bringing out the good in America’s cities.

 https://abc.com/shows/localish

Comments / 0

Community Policy