ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 2

Related
WCJB

Man and woman arrested for trafficking fentanyl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man and woman are behind bars in Alachua County for trafficking fentanyl. According to Alachua County sheriffs, 44-year-old William Bushey and 35-year-old Sierra Santa-Maria were pulled over due to their truck having an expired tag. However, during a search of the truck deputies found over...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two charged with fentanyl trafficking after deputy notices expired tag

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – William Richard Bushey, 44, of Starke, and Sierra Dawn Santa Maria, 35, of Miramar, were arrested yesterday afternoon after trafficking amounts of fentanyl and other drugs were reportedly found in their car after a deputy noticed the tag on the car was expired. An Alachua County...
STARKE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
County
Clay County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Clay County, FL
Crime & Safety
alachuachronicle.com

Former AT&T employee arrested for “buying” iPhones and charging them to closed accounts, including one account belonging to a deceased man

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ron’kel Marquis Corley, 33, was arrested overnight and charged with grand theft and identity theft after an AT&T store reported the theft of 12 iPhones, valued at $15,402. An AT&T investigator contacted Gainesville Police Department (GPD) about an ex-employee stealing phones from the store at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#State Of Florida#Florida Highway Patrol#Fentanyl#Seizing#Americans#Floridians
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for threatening to kill neighbor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Troy Demond Austin, 43, was arrested late Thursday night and charged with sending a written death threat. A sworn complaint was filed on September 11 by a neighbor who said Austin had sent her multiple text messages about killing her with a gun. The victim reportedly said that Austin was upset with her because she no longer wants to talk to him and that Austin had sent her messages saying he has a gun and is not afraid to use it on her. She said he also wrote that he was going to bury her.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WDBO

Central Florida man who tried to purchase child dies in jail

A Florida man who made headlines in August when he tried to purchase a child from a horrified mother has died in police custody. Port Orange resident Hellmuth Kolb, 85, died Thursday after suffering a “medical episode” at Volusia County Jail two days earlier, according to sheriff’s officials.
PORT ORANGE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mainstreetdailynews.com

Jacksonville man dies in Lake City shooting

A Jacksonville man died and another victim was injured in a Saturday morning shooting in Lake City. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers on a traffic stop were interrupted by the sound of nearby gunfire around 1 a.m. The officers responded to the area of 877...
LAKE CITY, FL
click orlando

Missing, endangered Bunnell girl, 14, sought by Florida law enforcement

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert was issued Saturday for a 14-year-old girl out of Flagler County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Akeelah Reddin has been missing since Wednesday and is considered endangered; the teen was last seen in the area of the 200 block of Espanola Road in Bunnell, FDLE said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Fox News

Fox News

825K+
Followers
184K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy