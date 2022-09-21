Read full article on original website
WCJB
Man and woman arrested for trafficking fentanyl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man and woman are behind bars in Alachua County for trafficking fentanyl. According to Alachua County sheriffs, 44-year-old William Bushey and 35-year-old Sierra Santa-Maria were pulled over due to their truck having an expired tag. However, during a search of the truck deputies found over...
Possible fentanyl exposure at Ohio jail sends 7 to hospital
NEWARK, Ohio — Two guards and five inmates in the Licking County Jail at were sent to the hospital Sunday by a suspected exposure to fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office. Two inmates had a severe reaction to the exposure, authorities say. All have recovered well, however, and...
Georgia man sentenced to 30 years for his role in distributing over 100 kilos of meth
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. — A Cairo man will spend the next 30 years behind bars for his involvement in a large meth ring that occurred in southwest Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the release, the GBI started investigating Joseph Jones aka...
alachuachronicle.com
Two charged with fentanyl trafficking after deputy notices expired tag
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – William Richard Bushey, 44, of Starke, and Sierra Dawn Santa Maria, 35, of Miramar, were arrested yesterday afternoon after trafficking amounts of fentanyl and other drugs were reportedly found in their car after a deputy noticed the tag on the car was expired. An Alachua County...
Suspect killed after hitting deputy with car, pinning the officer between 2 vehicles in CA
Southern California sheriff's deputies shot and killed man who struck a deputy with his car and then charged at them with a knife, authorities said. The shooting occurred after deputies investigating a retail theft pulled over a Toyota Matrix Saturday evening in Rancho Cucamonga, said the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
South Carolina deputy wounded while responding to domestic disturbance call; suspect killed
A South Carolina deputy was wounded and a suspect was killed in a shootout after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call early Sunday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Cains Mill Road near Sumter, Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. The first deputy to reach the...
alachuachronicle.com
Former AT&T employee arrested for “buying” iPhones and charging them to closed accounts, including one account belonging to a deceased man
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ron’kel Marquis Corley, 33, was arrested overnight and charged with grand theft and identity theft after an AT&T store reported the theft of 12 iPhones, valued at $15,402. An AT&T investigator contacted Gainesville Police Department (GPD) about an ex-employee stealing phones from the store at...
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation charged with forcing entry into Holly Heights residence, punching resident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Napoleon Filer III, 36, who is on probation from a May arrest, was arrested last night and charged with burglary with battery and battery on a person over 65 years of age. Filer was arrested on a warrant associated with a September 17 incident in which...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for threatening to kill neighbor
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Troy Demond Austin, 43, was arrested late Thursday night and charged with sending a written death threat. A sworn complaint was filed on September 11 by a neighbor who said Austin had sent her multiple text messages about killing her with a gun. The victim reportedly said that Austin was upset with her because she no longer wants to talk to him and that Austin had sent her messages saying he has a gun and is not afraid to use it on her. She said he also wrote that he was going to bury her.
North Carolina officials release 911 call as search for suspect continues in Lyric Woods, Devin Clark murders
Orange County officials in North Carolina have released the 911 call from a witness who came across the bodies of deceased 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark on Sept. 17. The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced that they had a petition for a 17-year-old suspect's arrest, but state and...
FBI arrest of Pennsylvania pro-life activist an attack on 'pro-life Christians,' spox says
The FBI’s arrest of pro-life activist Mark Houck in Pennsylvania last week is "clearly an attack on pro-life Christians," a spokesman for the Catholic father of seven told Fox News Digital. "This was clearly a message to the pro-life movement to get out of our way and comply," Brian...
Central Florida man who tried to purchase child dies in jail
A Florida man who made headlines in August when he tried to purchase a child from a horrified mother has died in police custody. Port Orange resident Hellmuth Kolb, 85, died Thursday after suffering a “medical episode” at Volusia County Jail two days earlier, according to sheriff’s officials.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Jacksonville man dies in Lake City shooting
A Jacksonville man died and another victim was injured in a Saturday morning shooting in Lake City. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers on a traffic stop were interrupted by the sound of nearby gunfire around 1 a.m. The officers responded to the area of 877...
Shots fired in Chuck E. Cheese parking lot during altercation in Florida
Police in Florida are investigating an incident where shots were fired outside of a Chuck E. Cheese during an altercation on Saturday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. "No shooting victims have been located at this time," police said. The sheriff's office received multiple calls about shots fired...
Texas police chiefs decry surging violence: 'There's a lack of value for life... no fear of consequences'
A mix of surging crime rates, unprecedented officer attrition, and weak prosecution of violent crime have imperiled the largest police departments in Texas over the last few years, the police chiefs of Houston, San Antonio, and Austin said at the Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday. "There's a lack of value...
click orlando
Missing, endangered Bunnell girl, 14, sought by Florida law enforcement
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert was issued Saturday for a 14-year-old girl out of Flagler County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Akeelah Reddin has been missing since Wednesday and is considered endangered; the teen was last seen in the area of the 200 block of Espanola Road in Bunnell, FDLE said.
Woman dies following shooting at unknown location, Jacksonville police ask community for information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a shooting late on Saturday night at an unknown location. Jacksonville police responded to a local hospital around 12:15 p.m. after a woman arrived with at least one gunshot wound. The unidentified woman died from her injuries. This is an active...
palmcoastobserver.com
FCSO Detention Chief to update Florida Corrections Basic Recruit Training curriculum
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Division Chief in charge of the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility is selected as a Subject Matter Expert (SME) tasked with updating the basic training required for all correctional officer recruits in the State of Florida. Based on his specific knowledge and...
Ashley Moody, Clay County Sheriff’s Offices Shut Down Major Fentanyl Trafficking Operation
State Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) teamed up to shut down a fentanyl trafficking operation in Clay County. This week, Moody announced that as a result of the investigation, CCSO arrested two suspects who ordered and then distributed...
WCJB
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge has denied bond for the four prison guards, accused of beating 60-year-old Ronald Ingram to death. His body was found on Valentine’s Day in a transport van at the Florida Women’s Reception Center near Ocala. That’s according to a report by the Miami Herald.
