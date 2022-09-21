Teenager hurt in Grand Rapids shooting

One person is injured after a shooting that happened on the southeast side of Grand Rapids. We're told the victim was a female in her teens.

The teenager is seriously injured, according to police.

Grand Rapids Police Department confirms that shots were fired in the 100 block of Fair Street SE late Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that shots were fired after a group was heard arguing.

The calls came in around 4:50 pm, say police.

Police are still investigating the situation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

FOX 17

This is a developing story. FOX 17 is working to learn more information and will update this story as soon as possible.