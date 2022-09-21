ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent City, MI

Experience, energy help Kent City make smooth transition to new head coach

By FOX 17 News
 5 days ago
The Kent City football team is 4-0 for the fourth time in the last six seasons.

The big difference this season is that Bill Crane is no longer the head coach, he is now the school's superintendent.

Zach Gropp was promoted from defensive coordinator and so far, so good.

"I think it helps that Gropp has been on our staff since I have been in seventh grade, so he knows us," Eagles senior center and defensive tackle Will Harrison said. "He knows how we play so it helps to click with us."

One thing that has helped the transition is 17 seniors led by four-year varsity players Kyler Larson and Mason Westbrook.

"There is a lot of us," Larson, the team's quarterback, said. "We all have a key role in the program and we all play together because we've all played together for awhile now."

Another advantage this season, according to the players, is their conditioning, something they have worked hard on.

"We like to play with enthusiasm, aggression, grit, love and elevation," Kent City senior guard and linebacker Jim Anderson said. "We like to start games fast and not let off the gas at all."

"Just being able to overcome some adversity, we got down pretty early against Central Montcalm and we battled back and was able to win that game," Gropp said about his team. "It just shows the heart and the fight our kids have."

The Eagles travel to play Lakeview (1-0, 2-2) on Friday night, a win would secure no worse than a share of a league title for the fifth time in the last seven years.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

