KMJ
Children Safe After Man Barricaded With Two Small Children In Fresno
Fresno, Calif. (KMJ) — Police are looking for a man who they say is hiding after a domestic argument. Officers responded to a domestic assault near Harvest and Applewood in southeast Fresno around 8 Sunday morning. Detectives learned the victim escaped the home after being assaulted and was staying...
KMJ
Homeless Man Shot And Killed In Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Fresno Police says one person was killed Saturday morning near Van Ness and Belmont Avenue. Officers responded to the area for reports of a man laying down on the sidewalk. When they arrived, officers found a 70-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound...
KMJ
Employee Slashed At River Park Target In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — An employee was slashed on his head with a sharp object Sunday morning at the Target at River Park in Fresno. Fresno Police responded just after 9:00 a.m. to the Target at the River Park Shopping Center near Blackstone and Nees Avenue for reports of an assault against a Target Employee.
KMJ
One Man Shot Outside Home Depot In Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot outside of a Home Depot Saturday afternoon in Southeast Fresno. Fresno Police responded around 2:40 p.m. to the Home Depot on Chestnut Avenue and Kings Canyon Road for reports of a gunshot victim. Officers believe...
KMJ
St. Louis Encephalitis Confirmed in Fresno County
The Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) has confirmed its first positive case and death from St. Louis encephalitis (SLE) in Fresno County in 2022. This is one of several human cases of SLE detected in California this season. “This positive case and unfortunate death is a strong reminder that everyone should take preventative measures to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites in order to prevent vector-borne diseases,” says Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra.
