The Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) has confirmed its first positive case and death from St. Louis encephalitis (SLE) in Fresno County in 2022. This is one of several human cases of SLE detected in California this season. “This positive case and unfortunate death is a strong reminder that everyone should take preventative measures to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites in order to prevent vector-borne diseases,” says Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO