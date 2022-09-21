Read full article on original website
Related
WGNtv.com
Overcast with sprinkles of sun for first weekend of fall
Here’s my latest FRIDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (9/23/2022) plus FRIDAY WEATHER HEADLINES and the latest NWS 6 to 10 and 8 to 14 DAY TEMP TRENDS:. –We awakened to the coolest morning in 4 months (since late May) this morning with 50 and 52-deg lows at O’Hare and Midway respectively–but temps which dipped into the 30s first time this season in west and south suburbs–including lows of 37 at Hebron and LaPorte, IN and at McHenry, IL.
WGNtv.com
Friday pollen count & Lake Michigan water temps
The latest pollen, Lake Michigan water temps and the weekly U.S. Army Corps of Engineers report of lake levels are all in. FIRST, THE LATEST FRIDAY POLLEN COUNT is in from Dr. Rachna Shah and Caitlin Walker from Loyola Medicine:. Trees – absent. Grass – absent. Molds –...
WGNtv.com
Friday morning temps coldest in nearly 4 months
CHICAGO RECORDS COOLEST MIN TEMP FRIDAY MORNING AT O’HARE IN NEARLY 4 MONTHS (SINCE MAY 28th): 50-DEG AT O’HARE–MIDWAY DIPS TO 52-DEG—MCHENRY & BOTH HEBRON and LA PORTE, INDIANA WERE THE AREA’S CHILLIEST–DIPPING TO 37 FRIDAY MORNING. As if on cue, there was a...
WGNtv.com
Severe T-storm Warning cancelled for Lake and Mc Henry CO…
..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. ____________________________________________________________________. Update 7:24PM...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGNtv.com
Tiny but mighty! Lil’ dogs compete in Tiny Dog 500
CHICAGO – The expression “Tiny but mighty” takes on a new meaning this weekend. One Tail at a Time (OTAT) is hosting the 7th annual Tiny Dog 500 Race on Sunday September 25 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 2144 North Wood Street in Chicago. Dogs...
Comments / 0