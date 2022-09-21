Read full article on original website
Torrens homers but Mariners stumble to A's again, lose 2-1
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Luis Torrens homered for one of four hits by the stumbling Seattle Mariners as they were shut down again by the last-place Oakland Athletics, losing 2-1 on Wednesday night. Torrens connected in the eighth for Seattle’s lone bright spot after he had been called up earlier in the day. The Mariners are in the third and final AL wild-card position, four games in front of Baltimore. Seattle manager Scott Servais spoke to his team Wednesday after being limited to one hit a night earlier about not trying to do too much and playing at the same level that has made Seattle so successful this year. “You just have to stick to your standard,” he said. ”We’re in a dip right now.”
numberfire.com
J.P. Crawford joining Mariners' sidelines Thursday afternoon
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Martinez and the Oakland Athletics. Crawford will sit after going hitless in the first two games of the series. Dylan Moore will replace Crawford at shortstop and bat eighth. Moore has...
numberfire.com
San Francisco's LaMonte Wade Jr. leading off on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants utility-man LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Wade Jr. will man first base after J.D. Davis was rested at Coors Field versus right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's model project Wade Jr. to score 14.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,000.
numberfire.com
Vimael Machin idle for Athletics on Wednesday
Oakland Athletics infielder Vimael Machin is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners. The lefty-hitting Machin is out of the lineup for the second time in three games as the Athletics take on another southpaw. Sheldon Neuse will replace Machin on third base and bat seventh.
numberfire.com
Dermis Garcia in Oakland dugout Thursday
Oakland Athletics first baseman Dermis Garcia is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners. Garcia will grab a seat after he went 1-for-20 with a double, two RBI, and 10 strikeouts over the last five games. Stephen Vogt will replace Garcia on first base and bat fifth.
ESPN
Reds snap Boston's win streak in Cincinnati with 5-1 victory
CINCINNATI -- — Jonathan India and Kyle Farmer each drove in two runs, Donovan Solano added a solo homer and the Cincinnati Reds snapped their eight-game home losing streak against the Boston Red Sox with a 5-1 victory on Wednesday night. India drove in Stuart Fairchild twice, including the...
numberfire.com
Mark Canha hitting second for Mets on Friday
New York Mets utility-man Mark Canha is starting in Friday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Canha will take over in left field after Jeff McNeil was shifted to second base and Luis Guillorme was given the night off. numberFire's models project Canha to score 12.0 FanDuel points at the salary...
Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday.Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.Matt Moore (5-2) got three outs for the win, and Jose Leclerc handled the ninth for his seventh save in eight opportunities.Angels star Shohei Ohtani was held out of the starting lineup, but he pinch-hit with one out in the ninth. Ohtani doubled into the right-field corner, but Luis Rengifo and Mike Trout struck out swinging.Angels right-hander Michael Lorenzen was charged with three runs and two hits in five-plus innings. He struck out seven and walked two.
MLB・
