ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

WashCo judge rules against county's flavored tobacco ban

By Troy Shinn
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PaYJn_0i50esZE00 Judge Andrew Erwin says that the county does not have the authority to enact an outright ban.

A Washington County judge ruled this week against the county's ban on flavored tobacco products, saying it is unenforceable and preempted by state law.

It's the biggest development so far in a legal battle that resulted after Washington County commissioners last year enacted Ordinance 878, which banned all sales of flavored tobacco products in the county. Commissioners said the ordinance would protect minors from being influenced by the marketing of flavored products and getting hooked on nicotine.

Enforcement of the ban was put on hold this year, however, as result of lawsuits filed in opposition.

Circuit Court Judge Andrew Erwin's ruling was on a lawsuit lodged by a group of tobacco lounges for adults located in Washington County. They argued that, because minors aren't even allowed on their premises, the sweeping ban was doing more than the county's stated goal of keeping minors from purchasing tobacco and was instead punishing businesses that were licensed to operate by the state.

In July, Erwin issued a temporary stay of enforcement on the ban while the matter was argued in court.

Now, the judge has sided with the plaintiffs in saying that the county's ban is not legal.

Erwin pointed out in his Monday, Sept. 19, ruling that while many of arguments in court focused on the public health benefits of banning flavored tobacco and nicotine products, the legal issue is whether the county actually has the authority to ban tobacco products from being sold at all.

"The dispute before this court does not hinge on whether the County's actions are virtuous or even likely to result in decreased use of tobacco by minors," Erwin wrote in his decision. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3QmG_0i50esZE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0i50esZE00

He instead pointed to the definitions outlined in Oregon Senate Bill 587, which details how businesses must be licensed by the state to sell tobacco products. It says that local jurisdictions can further regulate how tobacco sales are monitored and conducted.

"This is the flaw in the County's interpretation," Erwin wrote. "Their ordinance does not seek to enforce these standards and/or any additional standards, nor does it seek to establish 'additional' local qualifications before a retailer may sell flavored tobacco products.

"Instead, it deletes these standards and qualifications by enacting a blanket prohibition on retail sale of flavored tobacco and nicotine products in Washington County," the judgment continued. "Certainly, the county has broad power to regulate how sales are made, but they cannot bar them entirely."

Erwin stated in his decision that when the county's attorneys were asked in court whether they interpreted this part of state law to mean that the county could ban all tobacco products, flavored or otherwise, "the County conceded that it did not."

"It's hard to understand how that same licensing scheme would in turn authorize a partial ban when those products have been duly licensed by the same legislative scheme that would prevent a complete ban," Erwin's decision concluded.

This issue of how far to take the county's action was, essentially, the sticking point for the two county commissioners who voted against the ordinance last year: Commissioners Jerry Willey and Roy Rogers.

"The original ordinance was intended to put additional restrictions on the ability for these kids to get flavored tobacco products," Willey said during a February interview on the ban.

The county heard presentations from the American Cancer Society that these products were being marketed to children — with flavors that tasted like candy and were even packaged similarly to non-tobacco products.

There were marketing schemes where stores would place ads for these products on low windows, where children could see them, and where flavored tobacco products were put right next to cash registers.

"The original concept was we need to fix that and enhance the restrictiveness of that," Willey said.

Then, on a motion from Commissioner Nafisa Fai, the scope of the ordinance expanded to include an outright ban on all flavored tobacco products, including menthol products. The vote ultimately passed 3-2, with Fai joined by Commissioner Pam Treece and Chair Kathryn Harrington.

The commissioners stated at the time that they hoped other counties in Oregon would follow suit. Multnomah County has been eyeing how this all unfolds, too, as commissioners there weigh their own ban on flavored tobacco. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9hjF_0i50esZE00

Fai said she was "so disappointed" in Erwin's ruling, though could not be reached for further comment in time for this report.

The county issued a statement on Wednesday, Sept. 21, that said it would be looking into options for appeal.

"We respectfully disagree with the Court's ruling and are considering options for an appeal," the statement said. "In the meantime, the preliminary injunction from July 2022 will remain in effect, keeping Ordinance 878 on hold."

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network also issued a statement against the ruling.

"This decision by the Circuit Court against Washington County's ordinance to end the sale of flavored tobacco products is not only disappointing, but shortsighted and against the interest of public health," said Jamie Dunphy, Oregon director of government relations for the network, in an emailed statement.

The American Cancer Society said that it will continue supporting Washington County in its effort to end the sale of flavored tobacco products.

This isn't the only lawsuit that has resulted from the county's ordinance.

The first one to be filed in Washington County Circuit Court was brought by Jonathan Polonsky, chief executive of the Plaid Pantry chain of convenience stores. That lawsuit argued that the county couldn't enact such a ban without going to voters.

The plaintiffs gathered enough signatures before the spring election this year to refer the question to voters on the ballot, who resoundingly upheld the ban during the May primary election, with nearly 76% voting not to repeal the ordinance.

Then, Polonsky filed a lawsuit saying that the wording of the measure before voters was unconstitutional because he alleged it contained a "double negative" that might have confused voters into selecting the opposite choice from what they intended.

The ballot wording asked whether Ordinance 878 should be repealed, meaning a "no" vote upheld the ordinance and a "yes" vote would have struck it down.

Judge Theodore Sims ruled in July that Polonsky's lawsuit should be dismissed. The plaintiffs have appealed that decision.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Beaverton Valley Times

Washington County expands network of community health workers

The funding will help community organizations turn volunteers earning a stipend into full-time salaried staff.Washington County is spending $2 million in federal funds to break down barriers to healthcare. The money will be spread across a dozen local organizations to help build a network of community health workers who bridge language, transportation, information and other divides that hinder the Latino community's ability to reach vaccines and doctors appointments. For Forest Grove nonprofit Adelante Mujeres, the funding will help turn a couple volunteers earning a stipend into full-time salaried staff. "Part of the goal is that by working in collaboration, we...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Tour of local shelter programs set for Friday, Sept. 23

The public can learn more about the shelters built using Supportive Housing Services funds. Curious what's been done to combat homelessness in Washington County over the past year? A tour of the shelters and programs built using the Supportive Housing Services measure funding on Friday, Sept. 23, will provide the public with a chance to learn about shelter projects in Forest Grove, Hillsboro and Beaverton. "We will start at Casa Amparo (Forest Grove bridge shelter location), owned and operated by Centro Cultural, one of our culturally-specific service providers," the announcement from Washington County said. "Then, we will...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

In-N-Out to appeal denial of Beaverton-area restaurant

Meanwhile, the burger chain is moving forward with land-use permits for a Hillsboro site off of Evergreen Parkway.After being denied plans to build a fast-food restaurant just outside Beaverton city limits, In-N-Out Burger is appealing that decision. On Sept. 19, the Land Use Board of Appeals received an "intent to appeal" notice from law firm Schwabe Williamson & Wyatt following a ruling by a Washington County hearings officer who denied the burger chain's request to build a restaurant and drive-thru at 10565 S.W. Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway. The proposed restaurant, which has a loyal following of customers, would be sited in...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Man arrested after threats at bakery

The Beaverton Police Department responds to calls for service from Aug. 30-Sept. 4, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Tuesday, Aug. 30 A man was arrested for disorderly conduct, theft and multiple warrants after a traffic stop near Southwest Lombard Avenue and Canyon Road. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash into a tree near...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
County
Washington County, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Motorcycle crash near Bald Peak claims life of Cornelius resident

Oregon State Police say Rylie Carlberg, 47, apparently lost control while riding a motorcycle and struck a van.A motorcyclist from Cornelius died in a head-on collision in the Chehalem Mountains on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Oregon State Police said. Authorities said Rylie Carlberg, 47, was riding a Buell motorcycle southbound on Highway 219 — signed locally as Northeast Hillsboro Highway — in the Bald Peak area just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Carlberg apparently lost control of the motorcycle "for unknown reasons," police said, and collided with a van traveling northbound. Carlberg suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The van driver and his passengers, who are residents of Beaverton, were not hurt in the collision. Highway 219 was closed between Bald Peak and Mountain Top roads for about four hours Wednesday evening before reopening, police said. The Oregon State Police was assisted at the scene by the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, and the Oregon Department of Transportation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CORNELIUS, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

A&E: Hear sounds of the world from Main Street to Kyiv

Musical artists from near and far will enthrall audiences across Washington County and beyond, from Sept. 22.Exhibits MEMBER SHOW — New members at Village Gallery of Arts are featured in the Cedar Mill gallery's latest exhibition, open through Sept. 25. Painter Lisa Manners is also featured as this month's "Big & Bold" artist, displaying a sunset scene from her travels to Borneo. Village Gallery of Arts, 1060 N.W. Saltzman Road in Cedar Mill. NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running through Sept. 25....
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton hires finance director who worked in Nevada, California

Debbi Lauchner most recently served as finance director in Reno, Nevada, a city of about 250,000.Beaverton has found its new city finance director. City Manager Jenny Haruyama has selected Debbi Lauchner, who has experience leading the finance department in larger cities in California and Nevada, to join Beaverton's management team, according to a Wednesday, Sept. 14, announcement. Lauchner most recently worked as finance director in Reno, Nevada. Reno is the Silver State's third-largest city, with a population just over 250,000. Prior to her four years in Reno, Lauchner worked as chief financial officer in Santa Rosa, California, with a population...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

LETTERS: Support for Oregon gubernatorial hopefuls

The Times' readers share different opinions and perspectives on Tina Kotek and Betsy Johnson.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I S I N...
SHERWOOD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flavored Tobacco#Tobacco Products#County Judge#Lawsuits#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#Circuit Court
Beaverton Valley Times

A look at the Washington County Jail's medical realities

The jail is seeing an 'unprecedented' number of inmate deaths this year, after four have died in five months. Despite numerous medical procedures built into the daily operations of the Washington County Jail, four people have died there in the past five months. A look at the jail's medical facilities and policies shows that while the health of adults in custody is taken seriously, there are areas where some might fall through the cracks and where the very nature of the detention system contributes to a lack of adequate medical care. One of the four deceased inmates hadn't...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Storm clouds on the horizon for Oregon housing industry

Developers struggle statewide with inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, lack of developable land.Combine inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, a lack of developable land, a shrinking skilled workforce. Those factors create a real problem for the housing industry, according to Kent Ziegler, Oregon City Business Alliance president. "We have storm clouds on the horizon when it comes to the housing industry," Ziegler said while moderating OCBA's monthly forum, held in August at the Abernethy Center in Oregon City. OCBA's forum provided a venue for developers' tentative celebration of Oregon City Planning Commission's 5-2 approval on Aug. 22 of...
OREGON CITY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Oregon senators secure funding for local food system

The USDA is providing a $366,150 grant to Washington County nonprofits Centro Cultural and Working Theory Farm.Oregon's two U.S. senators, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, say they have secured a $366,150 grant for Washington County nonprofits Centro Cultural and Working Theory Farm to partner to increase food production and distribution. Working Theory Farm, which gives youth opportunities to work on the farm through partnerships with Washington County's juvenile justice program and local shelters, will use the money in part to expand programs that provide "consistent spaces to give and receive positive and constructive feedback" for local teenagers, according to a...
OREGON STATE
Beaverton Valley Times

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Symposium coming to Hillsboro

The event, hosted by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, aims to educate about social issues. The Washington County Chamber of Commerce has announced its second annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Symposium will be held in Hillsboro on Sept. 29. The symposium aims to teach attendees how to understand and act on issues of cultural awareness in their businesses, organizations and in their communities. The topic of this year's symposium is "Gentrification of the Race Conversation." "We are truly excited about this year's DEI Symposium," said Deanna Palm, president and chief executive of the Hillsboro-based Washington County...
HILLSBORO, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Beaverton Valley Times

Binary Brewing Co. hosts grand opening Saturday in Beaverton

The brewery moves into the former home of the century-old Beaverton Bakery in downtown on Broadway Street.Beaverton's Binary Brewing Co. will host a grand opening party on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the brewer's newest location: the former Beaverton Bakery site at 12345 S.W. Broadway St. In addition to live music, attendees can meet the brewer, tour the site and enjoy live music at the opening of the downtown brewery. The brewery's in-house restaurant, Megabites, will be open as well. It features an extensive array of sliders on its menu. Binary had been sharing space with its "sister company," Uptown...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Accused of neglect, father claims he was carjacked

The Beaverton Police Department makes arrests for false report, fraud and more from Aug. 24-29, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Wednesday, Aug. 24 Eighteen-month-old twins were left alone on Southwest Fifth Street while their parents were in Portland. The Oregon Department of Human Services took them into custody. A man called 911 to...
Beaverton Valley Times

Opinion: Celebrate legacy of U.S. Constitution each September

Linda Neace and Rick Riley: Everyone should refresh their knowledge, renew appreciation for principles of freedom.In 2004, Congress passed a law designating the Sept. 17, 1787, signing of the U.S. Constitution as Constitution Day, and Sept. 17-23 of each year as Constitution Week. A few of our founders had fascinating words to say that could help refresh and revive our own appreciation for the wisdom of those who crafted a document that has been the guiding influence for a government of, by and for the people. James Madison, known as the "Father of the Constitution" and fourth president...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Coffee-drinkers asked to vote on favorite caffeinated brew

Seventeen coffee shops participate in a first-ever Washington County Coffee Week, awarding prizes to winning cups.The Washington County Visitors Association is hosting its first-ever Coffee Week, Sept. 23 through Oct. 2. Tualatin Valley Coffee Week is designed to bring attention to the region's independent coffee shops and roasters. So far, the association has 17 coffee shops who have agreed to participate in showcasing a special latte or coffee drink during that time. "We are excited to announce our first Coffee Week with a goal to offer a fun way to invite folks to Washington County to discover the variety and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

A&E: Raise a glass to the turning of the season

Autumn is calling in our latest Westside arts and entertainment calendar, from Sept. 15.Exhibits QUILT AND CRAFT FAIR — This year marks the 50th Quilt and Craft Fair at St. Mary's Catholic Church, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, through Saturday, Sept. 17. It's a long-awaited return for the event, last held in 2019, and it will feature unique quilting designs, handmade crafts and a delicious lunch, all available for purchase. The annual "Star of Bethlehem" quilt raffle also returns with a limited number of tickets available for purchase. St. Mary's Catholic Church, 960 Missouri Ave. in Vernonia. SENSE...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Gubernatorial candidates on tap for Oct. 10 growth forum

The event, hosted by the Tigard-based Westside Economic Alliance, will be streamed live online.The Westside Economic Alliance has announced plans to host a livestreamed forum with all three Oregon gubernatorial candidates, set for Monday, Oct. 10. The forum, which will focus on regional growth, will be streamed from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 10. All gubernatorial candidates — Republican Christine Drazan, non-affiliated Betsy Johnson and Democrat Tina Kotek — have confirmed they will attend. "This forum will provide the candidates an opportunity to speak to the issues that our members, and many of our region's voters, care about,"...
TIGARD, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton aims to conserve water with Purple Pipe Program

The city is working on a new system in South Cooper Mountain that will use other water sources to conserve potable water.Beaverton is working on an innovative water project that will conserve water, save money and use groundwater and stormwater for irrigation in the South Cooper Mountain area. The Purple Pipe Program, as city officials are calling it, is the first of its kind in Oregon. It will eventually use treated stormwater and native groundwater for irrigation, according to program manager Priya Dhanapal. "This has been attracting a lot of attention throughout the West Coast. (Consultants for) the city of...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Brian Bement found guilty of 2010 murder, again

Following a retrial, Bement was found guilty of killing a Tigard naturopathic doctor outside Cornelius.A man accused in the 2010 shooting of a Tigard doctor was found guilty by a jury in Washington County Circuit Court on Thursday, Sept. 8. Brian Daniel Bement, 54, was already sentenced to life in prison for the murder back in 2012, but an appeals court overturned the conviction and said Bement must get a new trial after a judge ruled in 2017 that key pieces of evidence weren't allowed into the record to benefit his defense. However, the new evidence, which included...
TIGARD, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
458
Followers
2K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://pamplinmedia.com/beaverton-valley-times-home/

Comments / 0

Community Policy