Atlantic County boys soccer roundup for Monday Sept. 26: Hammonton extends win streak
John Waddell scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season and Carter Bailey added his sixth as Hammonton stayed hot with a 3-1 win over Egg Harbor in Egg Harbor. Marco Schiano also scored and Gavin West recorded an assist to help Hammonton extend its winning streak to four and its unbeaten streak to five. Michael Darnell made seven saves as the Blue Devils improved to 5-2-2.
Hudson County boys soccer recap for Sept. 26: Memorial, Bayonne among winners
Jesus Garcia scored the game-winning goal in the 36th minute of the second half for Memorial in its 1-0 win over Ferris in Jersey City. Pedro Romano made five saves in the shutout. Bayonne 3, Snyder 0. Jaiden Garcia scored the first two goals of the game assisted by Jose...
Camden County boys soccer for Sept. 26: Haddon Heights edges Audubon, Highland wins
Aidan Anderson scored four goals as Highland defeated Winslow 6-3 in Blackwood. Cortland Webb added two goals for Highland (4-2-1) as it scored three times in each half. Prince Owusu-Twum led the way for Winslow (1-5) with one goal and one assist while Darian Dillard made five saves. Haddon Heights...
Essex county boys soccer for Sept. 26: Belleville, Pope John victorious
Senior Ivan Garcia and sophomore Jorge Carrion each had a goal as Belleville blanked Bloomfield 2-0 in Bloomfield. Senior John Paul Crespo chipped in with an assist while senior keeper Logan Kutlu finished with six saves for Belleville (6-1), which won its fifth straight match and earned its fifth shutout of the season.
Union County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Linden defeats Oratory in overtime
Jonathan Cardona scored the game-winning goal in overtime for Linden in its 2-1 win over Oratory in Linden. Joey Brenckman tied the game for Linden in the second half after Sean Van Haven had given Oratory a 1-0 lead. Alex Nycz made 11 saves in the victory and Kal Mitchell stopped 10 shots for Oratory.
Times girls soccer notes: Steinert and Pennington last two unbeaten sides
After three weeks of action, the identity of the top Colonial Valley Conference girls soccer team is now settled. It is one of the last two unbeaten, untied teams left in the area: the Steinert Spartans.
Girls Tennis: Ranked Ramapo, Holy Angels win Bergen titles, Yakoff 3-time singles champ
Ramapo, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, and No. 5 Holy Angels both won Bergen County Tournament titles this past weekend at Old Tappan. Ramapo took home the Large-Schools championship while Holy Angels brought home the Small Schools crown. The title is Ramapo’s first since 2014 and 20th all-time...
Burlington county boys soccer for Sept. 26: Palmyra wins, Rancocas Valley squeezes by
Junior Richie Butler had a goal and two assists while junior Jase Jennings added a goal and assist as Palmyra topped Bordentown 4-2 in Palmyra. Senior Joe Russell and junior Luke Cannuli also had a goal apiece for Palmyra (7-1), which won its fifth straight match. Senior goalie John Liebe finished with nine saves and senior Reed Wells chipped in with an assist.
See the Egg Harbor Township High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
The new school year has begun and that means New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are already performing at their school’s football games. Over the weekend, Egg Harbor Township High School’s band performed as the Egg Harbor Township Eagles took on Clearview. With the...
Girls volleyball: Can’t-miss matches for the week of Sept. 26
Metz’s goal holds up for Roxbury in win over No. 5 Delbarton
A 1-0 loss to Kearny on Sept. 17 was the spark that lit a fire under Roxbury, which outscored opponents 13-3 in its next three games after that first defeat of the season. But the Gaels knew that going up against Delbarton on Monday afternoon was going to be a far more defensive story.
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
See the Howell High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
The new school year has begun and that means New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are already performing at their school’s football games. Over the weekend, Howell High School’s band performed as the Howell Rebels took on Marlboro. With the season in full swing...
Rowing on the South Branch of the Raritan River
Folks braved the cool, rainy weather yesterday afternoon to participate in or watch the Town of Clinton Hooper Canoe Races. Hosted by the Town of Clinton Recreation Committee and sponsored by the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick - Hunterdon County, the event took place on the South Branch of the Raritan River near the Halstead Street Bridge. Equipment -- including canoes, paddles and life vests -- was provided by the Pender Family.
Shooting threat halts HS football game in 3rd quarter
The threat of a shooting forced Friday night’s high school football game between Mastery of Camden and host Collingswood to be stopped in the third quarter, according to Collingswood coach Mike McKeown. McKeown said local police received a call that a potential shooting could occur at 9 p.m.
Freshman John Franchini leads Mainland over Hammonton - Football recap
Freshman quarterback John Franchini, 14, threw two touchdown passes and ran in another score as Mainland won at home, 29-14, over Hammonton. Franchini hit Jamie Tyson with both scoring strikes, one for 48 yards and the other for 18 yards, to give Mainland (4-1) a 13-7 advantage at halftime. Hammonton...
QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come
Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
Emerald Society to honor Irishman and Irishwoman of the Year at Annual Pub Night
The Union County Emerald Society is celebrating its 40th anniversary with its annual Pub Night at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Kenilworth Veterans Center located at 33 South 21 St. The organization of law enforcement officers and firefighters of Irish descent will honor Tom Bell of Kenilworth,...
The 3 Devils players with the most to prove in Monday night’s preseason game vs. Canadiens
On Monday, New Jersey will take the ice against an opposing hockey team (the Montreal Canadiens) for the first time since April 29. The roster will look depleted –– players were split up into groups since prospects, veterans and PTO players are all at training camp –– but fans will still get a glimpse at notable players like Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Mackenzie Blackwood and more.
Jersey Shore man admits swindling friend out of $230K
A 70-year-old New Jersey man admitted he stole $230,000 from a friend by telling him was going to deposit the money into an investment account. John Hammond, of the Ortley Beach section of Toms River, pleaded guilty to theft by deception, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Prosecutors...
