Atlantic County boys soccer roundup for Monday Sept. 26: Hammonton extends win streak

John Waddell scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season and Carter Bailey added his sixth as Hammonton stayed hot with a 3-1 win over Egg Harbor in Egg Harbor. Marco Schiano also scored and Gavin West recorded an assist to help Hammonton extend its winning streak to four and its unbeaten streak to five. Michael Darnell made seven saves as the Blue Devils improved to 5-2-2.
