CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to find a man tried to kidnap a 10-year-old girl last week in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. The man approached the girl in an alley around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 21 in the 1300 block of East 72nd Street and grabbed her by the arm before she was able to break free and escape, according to a CPD community alert.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO