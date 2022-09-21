ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Lawn, IL

jewel bee
5d ago

He shouldnt have run from the cops. He should have listened to the prders from the cops. Anytime someone runs from the cops...theyre saying theyre guilty. then he kept trying to get into his man purse ignoeing orders,and surprise he haad a gun. Punk deserved worse.

22
Southside irishtruth#
5d ago

Rally for him running around here with a loaded automatic weapon? His parents should be arrested too. No pity here he could have killed somebody snd was probably going to! Why am automatic weapon for a high school kid? You are disgusting!!!!!!

19
Randy Kinzel
5d ago

that poor guy got beaten up by the police I'm sure he didn't have an attitude towards the police or give them any hassle for any problems during his arrest for the problems he was causing then they found a gun in his backpack what was he doing with a gun oh he wasn't supposed to have that but then what are the police doing trying to protect themselves they should sit there and let them shoot them the public would like that but wait we're getting into racist here the Arab Community activist want the Oak Lawn Police the police that were in this arrested for doing their job protecting themselves and the public from this Criminal wow the Bible's right what right is wrong and wrong is right figure it out

12
 

