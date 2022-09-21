Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the Couple Whose New Platform Connects Black-Owned Businesses in Costa Rica
Successful communities are those united with common goals and visions. There are hundreds of Afro-Latino and Black businesses in Costa Rica; however, Ian and Dawn James noticed that a significant challenge has been locating them across the country. Most business owners solely rely on WhatsApp, 30% use social media platforms,...
Hiring Chesco: Employers Scouting for Full-Time, Lower-Level Employees
Image via Express Employment Professionals. Hiring efforts continue to climb as 90 percent of U.S. hiring decision-makers say their company plans to hire employees in key departments through the end of the year and are looking to bring full-time, mid- or entry-level workers on board.
Comments / 0