Pink Ball Golf Tournament in Charbonneau raises funds for cancer research

About $74,000 was raised during the tournament held at Charbonneau Golf Club

The Pink Ball Golf Tournament was a great success. We are waiting for the final totals but records show we raised around $74,000 like last year. Lisa Nolen, associate director of development OHSU, said we are absolutely the top golf club in Oregon raising money for cancer research.

The Event Center was filled with 250 golfers and guests. Brenda Gardiner and I welcomed everyone and the party began. A delicious lunch was catered by Fir Point. Nearly 80 gift baskets were sold in the silent auction, bringing in $13,080! Thanks to Lynn Theiss and the silent auction committee and to those who donated baskets!

Michael Allan Harrison entertained us on the piano. John and Cathi McClain shared their stories as cancer survivors. Dana Richmond and Jan Watson and their crew were very busy selling wine and beer and brought in over $5,300.

Seven items in the oral auction brought in $8,215.

Thanks to new Niner Helene Meskers for her donation of beautiful pink lilies for all the tables! The room was quite fragrant.

And Niner Marion Bailey donated cases of her family's Pinot Noir, which was a huge hit sold by the case and by the glass.

We especially appreciate all the Niner participation on committees to make this event happen!

Our 18th annual tournament was another success. Mark your calendar for Sept. 12, 2023 for our 19th Annual Pink Ball Golf Tournament, and let Mary and Brenda know if you would like to be on the committee. We need you!