KOMU
Costly mistakes allow Auburn to steal 17-14 OT win from Mizzou
AUBURN, AL - The Missouri Tigers had the victory in arm's reach, but it slipped away in a 17-14 Overtime loss to the Auburn Tigers. “Just to come so close and to lose that way, really twice, is devastating for our locker room and our coaches. Those are hard to take," said Missouri head coach, Eliah Drinkwitz.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge spoils Helias' homecoming, takes control of CMAC race
On a night of royalty at Helias, it was Rock Bridge who reigned Friday with a 31-20 road win in the Crusaders’ homecoming game. Rock Bridge improved to 4-1 overall and is now in full possession of first place in the Central Missouri Activities Conference with a 4-0 mark.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Hickman defeats Smith-Cotton 38-26
A dominant first quarter from Hickman led the way for a 38-26 win over Smith-Cotton. Kewpie Jacob Brown celebrated his two touchdown performance with style.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz laments Missouri 'losing twice' to Auburn, but is undaunted: 'I'm not gonna flinch'
Eli Drinkwitz is trying to lead Missouri out of the tough loss to Auburn in overtime, but he knows it will be difficult. “To lose that way, really twice, just devastating for our locker room and our coaches,” he said. “Just stinks. Hard to take.”. Drinkwitz said Missouri...
KOMU
Hickman hangs on against Smith-Cotton for first win of season
The offense took center stage in the first half, but it was Hickman’s defense that came up with a big play in the second half against Smith-Cotton to preserve its first win of the season Friday night. Senior Cole Harrell sacked Smith-Cotton quarterback Lane Simmons on third-and-2 on the...
SportsZone Football Friday Week 5 scores and highlights
Scores from Week 5 of Mid-Missouri high school football. The post SportsZone Football Friday Week 5 scores and highlights appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Rock Bridge's Allen scores four goals against Liberty
Rock Bridge boys soccer beat Liberty 5-0 in dominant fashion, with Cooper Allen filling the stat sheet with four goals. The Bruins scored with 19 minutes left in the first half to make it 1-0. Just nine minutes later, Allen ripped a free kick from 30 yards out to beat the keeper to make it 2-0.
KOMU
Tolton routs Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 63-0
By the time Bishop DuBourg/Hancock stopped Tolton’s offense for the first time late in the second quarter, Friday night’s game in Columbia was well out of hand. The Trailblazers scored eight touchdowns before the visitors made a stop and excelled in every phase of the game en route to a 63-0 home win.
KOMU
Hannibal routs Mexico behind 7-TD half
From the opening kickoff, Mexico struggled to keep up with Hannibal, as the Pirates found the end zone four times in a 49-8 victory. The 9th-ranked Pirates are led by star junior running back Aneyas Williams. Williams, who is currently ranked as a 4-star recruit on 24/7 Sports, has 20...
KOMU
Hands Held High
The rainy skies of the afternoon gave way to the lights over the field Friday night. One homecoming ended in massive victory, one in heart wrenching defeat. Cheer teams brought the crowds to their feet, and the play on the field kept them there. Our team of visual storytellers once...
KOMU
VIDEO: Rock Bridge softball win their 17th straight against Hickman
Rock Bridge Softball has been nothing short of phenomenal this season. They won their 17th straight game against their rival Hickman.
KOMU
Boonville Pirates struggle against high-flying Blair Oaks Falcons offense
Blair Oaks hosted Boonville Friday night and had absolutely no mercy for its guests, decimating the Pirates defense and coming up with a 52-13 win. The Falcons are now 5-0 this season and sit comfortably atop the Tri-County Conference. Boonville falls to 3-2 on the year. The Falcons offense wasted...
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Blair Oaks flies past Boonville 52-13 to stay undefeated
Falcons QB Dylan Hair eclipses his brother, Nolan, for most career passing yards at Blair Oaks high school with a 5 total TD performance and another Tri-County conference victory against Boonville.
KOMU
Harrisburg earns homecoming victory
Salisbury quarterback Ryan Binder's tremendous season stalled Friday as the Panthers lost to Harrisburg 14-12. Binder came into this game with over 1,000 passing yards this season, but couldn't overcome the Bulldogs as the Panthers (3-2) suffered their second loss of the season. Salisbury started off slow, struggling to see...
KOMU
Hickman volleyball takes crosstown victory over Battle
Hickman volleyball defeated Battle in five sets Thursday at Battle. Both student sections were full, and the bleachers were packed for the crosstown rivalry. Hickman coach Greg Gunn said crosstown matchups always bring more energy but that they can sometimes lead to jitters and anxiety. Regardless, he said they are always lots of fun.
KOMU
Hermann remains undefeated after rivalry game
In a non-conference rivalry game, Hermann (5-0) defeated Owensville (3-2) 38-16 Friday night at Dutchmen Stadium. The rivalry, called the Gasconade County Bowl, has been close over the past four seasons. This season, however, Hermann took a commanding 16-0 early and never gave up the lead. Hermann's offense continues to...
KOMU
Centralia falls to Monroe City; no longer unbeaten
Centralia saw its four-game winning streak come to an end Friday with a 28-7 loss to undefeated Monroe City. Centralia (4-1), second in its class, expected a tough fight, as Monroe City is currently ranked No. 1 overall in Class 1. In the pregame radio show on KTCM, Monroe City’s Coach Charles David Kirby said his team needed to “play fast and physical,” and “focus on [them]selves.”
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Moberly defeats Fulton 28-14
After a tightly contested affair through the first half, the Spartans would take the lead 14-7 before the end of the second quarter. They never looked back to start the second half scoring two more touchdowns for the win in Fulton. Week 5 of Friday Night Football is here! Follow...
939theeagle.com
