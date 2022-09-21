ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panola County, TX

Skeletal remains found by Panola County work crew to be DNA tested

By Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Panola County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that the skeletal remains discovered by a work crew in July are to be DNA tested.

According to authorities, the remains were sent to an anthropological lab a few days after they were discovered on July 27.

This announcement comes after the first attempts the anthropological lab made to identify the remains failed. According to the post, investigators have made a DNA extraction which will be tested in the coming months.

This story is ongoing and KETK will provide additional information when it becomes available.

Comments

DONT TREAD ON ME2
4d ago

Could it be the old lady that’s been missing for some decades or the girl that’s been missing? Inquiring minds would like to know.

Reply(2)
2
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

