KHBS
Benton County Fair set to open Tuesday
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Benton County Fair is taking place this week, with gates opening to the public Tuesday morning. This is the 118th year for the fair and there are a lot of events and activities planned to keep everyone in the family enjoying their visit. Admission for...
KHBS
Downtown Runaround Saturday morning in Springdale
The Downtown Runaround 1K and 5K will begin Saturday morning at The Jones Center in Springdale at 9 a.m. Some proceeds from the event will go towards the top three Springdale elementary or middle school P.E. programs with the most participants in the races. Cost for admission is $10 for...
KHBS
Atthaya Thitikul wins NW Arkansas Championship in sudden death
ROGERS, Ark. — Atthaya Thitikul won a thrilling NW Arkansas Championship at the Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas Sunday. Thitikul and Danielle Kang both ended the final round 17 under par. They advanced to a sudden death playoff. Atthaya Thitikul, age 19, is in her first year on...
KHBS
Local experimental artist featured at FORMAT Festival
The weekend will be full of curated curiosity - from forest enclaves, disco barns and speak-easy’s, curated food vendors, and impromptu dance processions, to experimental soundscapes and light shows. Kat Wilson, who lives in NW Arkansas, will install an elaborate and interactive #selfiethrone that employs elements of photography, sculpture, and performance art to blur the line between self-empowerment and self-obsession.
KHBS
Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman talks ahead of Alabama game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman addressed the news media ahead of the team's upcoming game against Alabama.Hear his speak in the video player above. Alabama will travel to Fayetteville for the game this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the country....
KHBS
Lights seen over Northwest Arkansas likely from SpaceX satellite launch
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several viewers from Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding area have sent us photos and videos of strange moving lights in the sky. 40/29 Meteorologist Robert Suhr says the lights are likely from a Space-X satellite launch. The lights have been seen elsewhere in the country. Viewers...
KHBS
Part of Emma Ave. in Springdale to close until spring 2023
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Emma Ave. between Spring and Holcomb streets will be closed temporarily beginning Monday, Sept. 26. Construction will begin to realign the Razorback Greenway at Emma Ave. The city of Springdale said the project will cost about $4 million and will enhance accessibility, lighting and landscaping on...
KHBS
Razorbacks men's basketball team speaks ahead of first official practice
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas men's basketball team is holding its first official practice Monday.Watch the pre-practice news conference in the video player above. The Hogs will open the 2022-23 season against Louisville on Nov. 21. Arkansas made it to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament last...
KHBS
Arkansas upset by Texas A&M in Southwest Classic
ARLINGTON, Texas — It was a top 25 Southwest Classic clash as 10th ranked Arkansas met 23rd ranked Texas A&M on the field in Arlington, TX. Second drive for the Razorbacks ends with a Ketron Jackson TD for the 7-0 lead. Hogs defense is locked in early picking up...
KHBS
Attorneys for Arkansas man charged in Capitol attack file several motions
WASHINGTON — The attorneys for an Arkansas man charged in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 capitol attack have filed several motions in the case. Richard Barnett’s attorneys filed for a motion asking for the courts to dismiss the case, saying the jury pool is tainted. If the...
KHBS
Man who was shot by Adair County deputy speaks
LINCOLN, Ark. — A man who was shot twice by an off-duty deputy is talking about his injuries. Justin Hellyer has had multiple surgeries and will likely have more in the future. Doctors told him they could not remove a bullet that is lodged in his tailbone. "They'd say...
