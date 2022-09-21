ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

KHBS

Benton County Fair set to open Tuesday

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Benton County Fair is taking place this week, with gates opening to the public Tuesday morning. This is the 118th year for the fair and there are a lot of events and activities planned to keep everyone in the family enjoying their visit. Admission for...
KHBS

Downtown Runaround Saturday morning in Springdale

The Downtown Runaround 1K and 5K will begin Saturday morning at The Jones Center in Springdale at 9 a.m. Some proceeds from the event will go towards the top three Springdale elementary or middle school P.E. programs with the most participants in the races. Cost for admission is $10 for...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Atthaya Thitikul wins NW Arkansas Championship in sudden death

ROGERS, Ark. — Atthaya Thitikul won a thrilling NW Arkansas Championship at the Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas Sunday. Thitikul and Danielle Kang both ended the final round 17 under par. They advanced to a sudden death playoff. Atthaya Thitikul, age 19, is in her first year on...
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Local experimental artist featured at FORMAT Festival

The weekend will be full of curated curiosity - from forest enclaves, disco barns and speak-easy’s, curated food vendors, and impromptu dance processions, to experimental soundscapes and light shows. Kat Wilson, who lives in NW Arkansas, will install an elaborate and interactive #selfiethrone that employs elements of photography, sculpture, and performance art to blur the line between self-empowerment and self-obsession.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Rogers, AR
Sports
Rogers, AR
Society
City
Rogers, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
KHBS

Lights seen over Northwest Arkansas likely from SpaceX satellite launch

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several viewers from Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding area have sent us photos and videos of strange moving lights in the sky. 40/29 Meteorologist Robert Suhr says the lights are likely from a Space-X satellite launch. The lights have been seen elsewhere in the country. Viewers...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Part of Emma Ave. in Springdale to close until spring 2023

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Emma Ave. between Spring and Holcomb streets will be closed temporarily beginning Monday, Sept. 26. Construction will begin to realign the Razorback Greenway at Emma Ave. The city of Springdale said the project will cost about $4 million and will enhance accessibility, lighting and landscaping on...
SPRINGDALE, AR
#Volunteers#Nwa#Charity
KHBS

Arkansas upset by Texas A&M in Southwest Classic

ARLINGTON, Texas — It was a top 25 Southwest Classic clash as 10th ranked Arkansas met 23rd ranked Texas A&M on the field in Arlington, TX. Second drive for the Razorbacks ends with a Ketron Jackson TD for the 7-0 lead. Hogs defense is locked in early picking up...
ARLINGTON, TX
KHBS

Man who was shot by Adair County deputy speaks

LINCOLN, Ark. — A man who was shot twice by an off-duty deputy is talking about his injuries. Justin Hellyer has had multiple surgeries and will likely have more in the future. Doctors told him they could not remove a bullet that is lodged in his tailbone. "They'd say...
ADAIR COUNTY, OK

