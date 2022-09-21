DEM launching archery program for RI students

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Students will soon have the opportunity to learn archery through a new in-school program.

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will be offering the two-week course for 4-12 grade students through the National Archery in Schools Program (NASP).

“Archery is a sport accessible to anyone,” Branton Elleman, the local program coodinator said. “While the DEM has always promoted archery as a safe, accessible sport and hobby, we are excited to be partnering with the NASP organization to offer this opportunity to Rhode Island teachers and schools.”

The archery program will be taught to interested students as part of their physical education class.

Rhode Island is the 48th state to offer international-target archery lessons to students through the NASP organization, according to the DEM.

“Since its inception two decades ago, NASP has safely helped students learn skills required to be successful both in the classroom and in life, such as focus, self-control, discipline and patience,” Elleman said. “With a standardized set of lessons and equipment put to use during school hours and opportunities for scholastic tournaments and post-secondary scholarships, NASP also opens the door to competitive sport for those who never found their place in ‘traditional’ athletic pursuits.”

The DEM plans to offer certification training to instructors that are interested in teaching archery to students. The certification training will ensure that the lessons will be “safe for students, instructors, bystanders and the facility.”

In addition, the DEM hopes to expand a lending program where NASP-approved archery equipment could be loaned to schools who may not be able to purchase their own equipment.

Schools interested in learning more about NASP and the upcoming trainings should contact Ellemen by calling (401) 575-6331 or emailing branton.elleman.ctr@dem.ri.gov .

