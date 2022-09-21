ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

DEM launching archery program for RI students

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s32D5_0i50cmRg00

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Students will soon have the opportunity to learn archery through a new in-school program.

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will be offering the two-week course for 4-12 grade students through the National Archery in Schools Program (NASP).

“Archery is a sport accessible to anyone,” Branton Elleman, the local program coodinator said. “While the DEM has always promoted archery as a safe, accessible sport and hobby, we are excited to be partnering with the NASP organization to offer this opportunity to Rhode Island teachers and schools.”

The archery program will be taught to interested students as part of their physical education class.

Rhode Island is the 48th state to offer international-target archery lessons to students through the NASP organization, according to the DEM.

“Since its inception two decades ago, NASP has safely helped students learn skills required to be successful both in the classroom and in life, such as focus, self-control, discipline and patience,” Elleman said. “With a standardized set of lessons and equipment put to use during school hours and opportunities for scholastic tournaments and post-secondary scholarships, NASP also opens the door to competitive sport for those who never found their place in ‘traditional’ athletic pursuits.”

The DEM plans to offer certification training to instructors that are interested in teaching archery to students. The certification training will ensure that the lessons will be “safe for students, instructors, bystanders and the facility.”

In addition, the DEM hopes to expand a lending program where NASP-approved archery equipment could be loaned to schools who may not be able to purchase their own equipment.

Schools interested in learning more about NASP and the upcoming trainings should contact Ellemen by calling (401) 575-6331 or emailing branton.elleman.ctr@dem.ri.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
mybackyardnews.com

RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION (RIDE)

Building the Schools Our Kids Deserve: A $30 Million Dollar Announcement. This week, I joined state and education leaders to share some excellent news for our kids: the school Facility Equity Initiative is expandingt!. The first round of the initiative directed more than $20 million dollars into five underserved school...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
WPRI 12 News

WaterFire honors educators before full lighting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire honored several state educators, including the RI Teacher of the Year Lisa Leaheey, at Saturday’s lighting.  The event is part of WaterFire’s Celebrating Educational Excellence in Rhode Island with the Rhode Island Department of Education.  “It’s heartwarming to know they appreciate what we do.” Said Leaheey. “They come through our classrooms […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

On the Job: Nordson EFD hiring various positions

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring. Nordson EFD is a manufacturer of precision fluid dispensing systems. They provide precision dispensing solutions that are used to make the products you use every day — from the cell phone in your pocket to the climate […]
JOBS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
GoLocalProv

Kalus Is Not the First to Take Advantage of Residency Tax Breaks, Chafee Lived in 3 Homes

GOP gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus is under fire for living in Newport, Rhode Island, and claiming a residency tax break on a property in Illinois. She and her husband receive a $6,000 annual tax break on a 5,693-square-foot home in Highland Park, Illinois. Kalus has said her husband was living and working in Illinois at the time she received the residency tax break.
NEWPORT, RI
WPRI 12 News

Rhode Islanders capture light in sky

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
BARRINGTON, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Outdoor#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus K12#Dem#Target Archery#The National Archery#Nasp
fallriverreporter.com

Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year

Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
BOXBOROUGH, MA
rinewstoday.com

Morris Nathanson, R.I.P. – David Brussat

(Editor’s Note: Brussat submits this testimony on the morning of Nathanson’s funeral) This is a sad moment for Pawtucket and the rest of Rhode Island, and a sad one for me. A tear runs down my cheek. We have lost one of the most influential and illuminating lights in the Ocean State’s creative firmament.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

How you can save money amidst Rhode Island Energy rate hike

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE ) — With rates rising starting Oct. 1, Rhode Islanders have many ways to save money and energy this fall. Robert Coogan, president of R.E. Coogan Heating in Warwick, works with heating systems on a daily basis. He told Rhode Islanders, “People don’t even know their...
WARWICK, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
ecori.org

With Legalization, Will Outdoor Cannabis Farms Pop Up Around Rhode Island? Maybe.

Although Rhode Islanders cultivating cannabis for themselves can already grow the plants outdoors, under the current medical marijuana regulations, licensed commercial cultivators must grow pot indoors. (istock) As Rhode Island regulators begin to put into practice the state’s new recreational marijuana law, they’ll have plenty of logistics to figure out,...
AGRICULTURE
Brown Daily Herald

Dispensaries, regulators discuss cannabis regulation in wake of recreational legalization

Beginning Dec. 1, dispensary owners in Rhode Island will be able to legally sell marijuana for recreational use, following the national trend of legalization in states across the country. Before Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation in May legalizing recreational marijuana sales, Rhode Island allowed sales of medical marijuana. Erica Ferelli,...
HEALTH
nrinow.news

The weekend: Fall kicks into gear with outdoor fun; 42 things to do in northern RI

Northern, RI – Autumn is officially upon us and for many in New England, it’s considered the best time of year to be outdoors. Northern Rhode Islanders will certainly get their chance to enjoy the fresh fall air this weekend with guided hikes, family festivals and even an all-day cornhole tournament at The Island. Events over the next several days include Alpaca Farm Days, outdoor yoga and the 13th annual Fun Shoot at Addieville East Farm.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy