max983.net
Local Food Pantries Seek Food Donations
MARSHALL COUNTY — As Hoosiers are plagued with high inflation, local food pantries are requesting help to feed those in need during Hunger Action Month. Several shelves are empty at the Marshall County Neighborhood Center. Director Christine “Chris” Garner said, “We need food!”. Maria Schmit of...
WNDU
3rd annual ‘Recover Michiana Fest’ held in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - September is National Recovery Month, and all across the nation, recovery organizations are ramping up their efforts to help save lives from drug addiction. And here in Michiana, local organizations make these lifesaving resources readily available. Recover Michiana hosted its 3rd annual Recover Michiana Fest...
WNDU
Brain Lair Books hosting book drive for Wilson Primary
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a book lover, there’s a spot in South Bend you may want to check out. Brain Lair Books opened a storefront on Portage Avenue back in March, but they aren’t new to South Bend. Owner Kathy Burnette said the goal...
WNDU
‘Brew at the Zoo’ returns for season in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Brew at the Zoo’ makes its long-awaited return at the Potawatomi Zoo this weekend. Due to the pandemic, this is the first time since 2020 the event has taken place at full capacity. The event started around 3 p.m. Saturday, with guests 21...
WNDU
Michiana community walks in remembrance of murder victims
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday is National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims, and Mamas Against Violence held its annual walk in South Bend to remember those who lost their lives to violence. Community members and South Bend city officials joined Mamas Against Violence on the walk. Names of...
WNDU
‘Shatter the Stigma’: Recover Michiana honors trailblazers fighting substance abuse
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Recover Michiana hosts its Trailblazer Reception and honors its recovery advocates of the year at the Knollwood Country Club in Granger. The recipients include the St. Joseph County Police Department Crisis Services Unit, recovery coach of the year Heidi Heckaman, and WNDU’s very own Christine Karsten for her reporting on the substance abuse crisis and its impact on children.
WNDU
Elkhart Parks Department hosts second annual Food Truck and Tailgate party.
Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish were on the road this weekend, but that didn’t stop fans from tailgating in Michiana. The Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department hosted its second annual Food Truck and Tailgate Party Saturday afternoon at the Central Green in downtown Elkhart. Many food vendors...
WNDU
Sniffs, slobber, and scenery: Elkhart Environmental Center hosts ‘Waggin’ in the Woods’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Dogs are called Man’s best friend because of their overabundance of love and loyalty, and local organizations are making sure we care for our canine companions as they care for us. The Elkhart Environmental Center and Tracking in the Shadows pet rescue hosted their 2nd...
WNDU
Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart
Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Bucky
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Bucky!. Bucky is a boxer mix who is about a year old....
abc57.com
Elkhart County Health Department to lead Youth Mental Health First Aid class
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Health Department will be leading a Youth Mental Health First Aid course on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Lessons will be conducted at the Elkhart County Public Services Building, with a focus on understanding trauma, abuse, bullying and more among adolescents ages 12 to 18.
abc57.com
2022 Best. Wednesday. Ever. takes place on South Bend's west side September 28
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The 2022 Best. Wednesday Ever. will take place on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. on South Bend's west side. The event is part of the city's Best. Week. Ever. celebration running throughout the week. From 4 to 8 p.m., a number of activities, including inflatables, vendors,...
WNDU
Portion of Portage Avenue in South Bend closed for paving
Portion of Portage Avenue in South Bend closed for paving
WNDU
Pet Vet: World Rabies Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Rabies is one of the most feared diseases in animals, and yet, it is also one of the most preventable diseases for our pets. Even so, many dogs and cats in our community are without protection, so our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to bring understanding to the importance of protecting against this viral threat ahead of World Rabies Day on September 28.
WNDU
DON'T PUBLISH THIS
WNDU
Violent Free Campaign gives away gas to promote peace in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Violent Free Campaign hosted its second “Pumping for Peace” event. Cars lined up around the block to get 20 dollars of gas put in their car at the Phillips 66 on Western Avenue. The goal is to help the community embrace peace...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart County 4-H Fair announces 2023 fair theme
The Elkhart County 4-H Fair has announced its theme for the 2023 Fair. The theme is: “Celebrating 150 Years of 4-H & Agriculture”. The 2023 logo depicts livestock, crops and grain bins marked with the 4-H clover in the center. The Elkhart County Fair began in the year...
abc57.com
Kosciusko Salvation Army to limit the types of donations it receives
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. -- Salvation army in Kosciusko County is limiting the type of donations it takes starting October 1. The donation office in Kosciusko has recently refined their acceptable donation lists due to a shortage in staff and an overabundance of donations that are not usable. “Our ARC and...
WNDU
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee Mike Faulkner passes away
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The School City of Mishawaka community is remembering a longtime colleague, neighbor, and friend who sadly passed away. Former Parks Superintendent and Mishawaka High School Hall of Fame Wrestler Mike Faulkner has died. Mike Faulkner was most recently the director of operations for School City of...
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: “How to Let Go” author Meredith Terpeluk Schoeller
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Niles author and podcaster stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning. Meredith Terpeluk Schoeller just came out with her second book “How to Let Go of Your Food and Weight Obsession: A Guide for the Woman Who Wants More for Her Life.”
