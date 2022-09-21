ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Local Food Pantries Seek Food Donations

MARSHALL COUNTY — As Hoosiers are plagued with high inflation, local food pantries are requesting help to feed those in need during Hunger Action Month. Several shelves are empty at the Marshall County Neighborhood Center. Director Christine “Chris” Garner said, “We need food!”. Maria Schmit of...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

3rd annual ‘Recover Michiana Fest’ held in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - September is National Recovery Month, and all across the nation, recovery organizations are ramping up their efforts to help save lives from drug addiction. And here in Michiana, local organizations make these lifesaving resources readily available. Recover Michiana hosted its 3rd annual Recover Michiana Fest...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Brain Lair Books hosting book drive for Wilson Primary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a book lover, there’s a spot in South Bend you may want to check out. Brain Lair Books opened a storefront on Portage Avenue back in March, but they aren’t new to South Bend. Owner Kathy Burnette said the goal...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

‘Brew at the Zoo’ returns for season in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Brew at the Zoo’ makes its long-awaited return at the Potawatomi Zoo this weekend. Due to the pandemic, this is the first time since 2020 the event has taken place at full capacity. The event started around 3 p.m. Saturday, with guests 21...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michiana community walks in remembrance of murder victims

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday is National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims, and Mamas Against Violence held its annual walk in South Bend to remember those who lost their lives to violence. Community members and South Bend city officials joined Mamas Against Violence on the walk. Names of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

‘Shatter the Stigma’: Recover Michiana honors trailblazers fighting substance abuse

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Recover Michiana hosts its Trailblazer Reception and honors its recovery advocates of the year at the Knollwood Country Club in Granger. The recipients include the St. Joseph County Police Department Crisis Services Unit, recovery coach of the year Heidi Heckaman, and WNDU’s very own Christine Karsten for her reporting on the substance abuse crisis and its impact on children.
GRANGER, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Parks Department hosts second annual Food Truck and Tailgate party.

Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish were on the road this weekend, but that didn’t stop fans from tailgating in Michiana. The Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department hosted its second annual Food Truck and Tailgate Party Saturday afternoon at the Central Green in downtown Elkhart. Many food vendors...
WNDU

Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart

A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a vehicle in the school's parking lot.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Bucky

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Bucky!. Bucky is a boxer mix who is about a year old....
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Portion of Portage Avenue in South Bend closed for paving

Intersection of First St. & Spring St. in Mishawaka closed to all traffic. All drivers are advised to use alternative routes during this closure.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Pet Vet: World Rabies Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Rabies is one of the most feared diseases in animals, and yet, it is also one of the most preventable diseases for our pets. Even so, many dogs and cats in our community are without protection, so our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to bring understanding to the importance of protecting against this viral threat ahead of World Rabies Day on September 28.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Intersection of First St. & Spring St. in Mishawaka closed to all traffic. All drivers are advised to use alternative routes during this closure.
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart County 4-H Fair announces 2023 fair theme

The Elkhart County 4-H Fair has announced its theme for the 2023 Fair. The theme is: “Celebrating 150 Years of 4-H & Agriculture”. The 2023 logo depicts livestock, crops and grain bins marked with the 4-H clover in the center. The Elkhart County Fair began in the year...
WNDU

Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee Mike Faulkner passes away

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The School City of Mishawaka community is remembering a longtime colleague, neighbor, and friend who sadly passed away. Former Parks Superintendent and Mishawaka High School Hall of Fame Wrestler Mike Faulkner has died. Mike Faulkner was most recently the director of operations for School City of...
MISHAWAKA, IN

