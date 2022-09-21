Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Related
WNDU
DON'T PUBLISH THIS
Intersection of First St. & Spring St. in Mishawaka closed to all traffic. All drivers are advised to use alternative routes during this closure. Portion of Portage Avenue in South Bend closed for paving. Updated: 4 hours ago. The road is closed from Yukon Street to Scott Street. 3rd annual...
WNDU
Man dies after getting hit by car in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating after a deadly collision involving a car and pedestrian early Sunday morning. Police were called just after 5:45 a.m. to State Road 933 between Paxson Drive and Darden Road just north of Roseland. The...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Bucky
Intersection of First St. & Spring St. in Mishawaka closed to all traffic. All drivers are advised to use alternative routes during this closure. Portion of Portage Avenue in South Bend closed for paving. Updated: 5 hours ago. The road is closed from Yukon Street to Scott Street. 3rd annual...
WNDU
Police investigating after 22 year old, two teens shot in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man and two teens were shot in Elkhart on Friday night. Around 10:30 p.m., dispatchers received a call regarding a shooting near the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive and North Main Street. When Elkhart police arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy in front of the 7-11 in the 400 block of North Main Street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper leg.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Portion of Portage Avenue in South Bend closed for paving
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of Portage Avenue was closed on Monday for paving. The road is closed from Yukon Street to Scott Street. Detour routes will be in place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during construction. Traffic will detour down Lincoln Way West via Diamond Avenue...
WNDU
Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a vehicle in the school’s parking lot Monday morning. Police were called just before 8:20 a.m. to Bethany Christian Schools, located at 2904 S. Main Street, on reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
WNDU
Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart
This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
WNDU
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee Mike Faulkner passes away
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The School City of Mishawaka community is remembering a longtime colleague, neighbor, and friend who sadly passed away. Former Parks Superintendent and Mishawaka High School Hall of Fame Wrestler Mike Faulkner has died. Mike Faulkner was most recently the director of operations for School City of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
‘Shatter the Stigma’: Recover Michiana honors trailblazers fighting substance abuse
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Recover Michiana hosts its Trailblazer Reception and honors its recovery advocates of the year at the Knollwood Country Club in Granger. The recipients include the St. Joseph County Police Department Crisis Services Unit, recovery coach of the year Heidi Heckaman, and WNDU’s very own Christine Karsten for her reporting on the substance abuse crisis and its impact on children.
WNDU
Intersection of First St. & Spring St. in Mishawaka closed to all traffic
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The intersection of First Street and Spring Street in Mishawaka was closed to all traffic on Monday for street improvements. Barricades and signs will be in place during the shutdown. All drivers are advised to use alternative routes during this closure, which will last until next...
WNDU
3rd annual ‘Recover Michiana Fest’ held in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - September is National Recovery Month, and all across the nation, recovery organizations are ramping up their efforts to help save lives from drug addiction. And here in Michiana, local organizations make these lifesaving resources readily available. Recover Michiana hosted its 3rd annual Recover Michiana Fest...
WNDU
Michiana community walks in remembrance of murder victims
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday is National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims, and Mamas Against Violence held its annual walk in South Bend to remember those who lost their lives to violence. Community members and South Bend city officials joined Mamas Against Violence on the walk. Names of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
'Falloween Fest' underway in Walkerton
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is where a lot the impact happens in Michiana. Motocross des Nations, known as “The Olympics of Motocross,” is bringing the world to Michiana.
WNDU
‘Brew at the Zoo’ returns for season in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Brew at the Zoo’ makes its long-awaited return at the Potawatomi Zoo this weekend. Due to the pandemic, this is the first time since 2020 the event has taken place at full capacity. The event started around 3 p.m. Saturday, with guests 21...
WNDU
Brain Lair Books hosting book drive for Wilson Primary
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a book lover, there’s a spot in South Bend you may want to check out. Brain Lair Books opened a storefront on Portage Avenue back in March, but they aren’t new to South Bend. Owner Kathy Burnette said the goal...
WNDU
New decals, signage unveiled in Mishawaka as part of ‘Rail Safety Week’
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Rail Safety Week, and Canadian National (CN) Railroad Police, in conjunction with Operation Lifesaver, have an important safety message about staying cautious near train tracks. On Friday, they unveiled a new rail safety sidewalk decal and stencil to highlight efforts underway to promote railroad...
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: “How to Let Go” author Meredith Terpeluk Schoeller
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Niles author and podcaster stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning. Meredith Terpeluk Schoeller just came out with her second book “How to Let Go of Your Food and Weight Obsession: A Guide for the Woman Who Wants More for Her Life.”
WNDU
Elkhart Parks Department hosts second annual Food Truck and Tailgate party.
Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish were on the road this weekend, but that didn’t stop fans from tailgating in Michiana. The Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department hosted its second annual Food Truck and Tailgate Party Saturday afternoon at the Central Green in downtown Elkhart. Many food vendors...
WNDU
Sniffs, slobber, and scenery: Elkhart Environmental Center hosts ‘Waggin’ in the Woods’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Dogs are called Man’s best friend because of their overabundance of love and loyalty, and local organizations are making sure we care for our canine companions as they care for us. The Elkhart Environmental Center and Tracking in the Shadows pet rescue hosted their 2nd...
WNDU
Pet Vet: World Rabies Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Rabies is one of the most feared diseases in animals, and yet, it is also one of the most preventable diseases for our pets. Even so, many dogs and cats in our community are without protection, so our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to bring understanding to the importance of protecting against this viral threat ahead of World Rabies Day on September 28.
Comments / 0