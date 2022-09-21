ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

Intersection of First St. & Spring St. in Mishawaka closed to all traffic. All drivers are advised to use alternative routes during this closure. Portion of Portage Avenue in South Bend closed for paving. Updated: 4 hours ago. The road is closed from Yukon Street to Scott Street. 3rd annual...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Man dies after getting hit by car in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating after a deadly collision involving a car and pedestrian early Sunday morning. Police were called just after 5:45 a.m. to State Road 933 between Paxson Drive and Darden Road just north of Roseland. The...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Bucky

MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Police investigating after 22 year old, two teens shot in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man and two teens were shot in Elkhart on Friday night. Around 10:30 p.m., dispatchers received a call regarding a shooting near the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive and North Main Street. When Elkhart police arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy in front of the 7-11 in the 400 block of North Main Street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper leg.
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WNDU

Portion of Portage Avenue in South Bend closed for paving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of Portage Avenue was closed on Monday for paving. The road is closed from Yukon Street to Scott Street. Detour routes will be in place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during construction. Traffic will detour down Lincoln Way West via Diamond Avenue...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart

This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee Mike Faulkner passes away

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The School City of Mishawaka community is remembering a longtime colleague, neighbor, and friend who sadly passed away. Former Parks Superintendent and Mishawaka High School Hall of Fame Wrestler Mike Faulkner has died. Mike Faulkner was most recently the director of operations for School City of...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

‘Shatter the Stigma’: Recover Michiana honors trailblazers fighting substance abuse

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Recover Michiana hosts its Trailblazer Reception and honors its recovery advocates of the year at the Knollwood Country Club in Granger. The recipients include the St. Joseph County Police Department Crisis Services Unit, recovery coach of the year Heidi Heckaman, and WNDU’s very own Christine Karsten for her reporting on the substance abuse crisis and its impact on children.
GRANGER, IN
WNDU

3rd annual ‘Recover Michiana Fest’ held in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - September is National Recovery Month, and all across the nation, recovery organizations are ramping up their efforts to help save lives from drug addiction. And here in Michiana, local organizations make these lifesaving resources readily available. Recover Michiana hosted its 3rd annual Recover Michiana Fest...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michiana community walks in remembrance of murder victims

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday is National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims, and Mamas Against Violence held its annual walk in South Bend to remember those who lost their lives to violence. Community members and South Bend city officials joined Mamas Against Violence on the walk. Names of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNDU

'Falloween Fest' underway in Walkerton

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is where a lot the impact happens in Michiana. Motocross des Nations, known as “The Olympics of Motocross,” is bringing the world to Michiana.
WALKERTON, IN
WNDU

‘Brew at the Zoo’ returns for season in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Brew at the Zoo’ makes its long-awaited return at the Potawatomi Zoo this weekend. Due to the pandemic, this is the first time since 2020 the event has taken place at full capacity. The event started around 3 p.m. Saturday, with guests 21...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Brain Lair Books hosting book drive for Wilson Primary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a book lover, there’s a spot in South Bend you may want to check out. Brain Lair Books opened a storefront on Portage Avenue back in March, but they aren’t new to South Bend. Owner Kathy Burnette said the goal...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

New decals, signage unveiled in Mishawaka as part of ‘Rail Safety Week’

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Rail Safety Week, and Canadian National (CN) Railroad Police, in conjunction with Operation Lifesaver, have an important safety message about staying cautious near train tracks. On Friday, they unveiled a new rail safety sidewalk decal and stencil to highlight efforts underway to promote railroad...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Pet Vet: World Rabies Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Rabies is one of the most feared diseases in animals, and yet, it is also one of the most preventable diseases for our pets. Even so, many dogs and cats in our community are without protection, so our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to bring understanding to the importance of protecting against this viral threat ahead of World Rabies Day on September 28.
SOUTH BEND, IN

