Utah man threatened to kill school bus driver, passengers, police say

Police arrested a Utah man who allegedly threatened to shoot and kill a school bus driver and all the passengers inside.

Barry Gene Bambrough, 57, faces charges of Threat of Terrorism, Assault Against a School Employee, Assault on a Police Officer and Disorderly Conduct.

Bambrough's arrest stems from an incident Friday when a bus driver told a Sunset police officer that he "feared for his life" after the threat. At the time of the incident, three disabled students were on the bus, along with an assistant.

According to police documents, the substitute bus driver was on his route in the area of 1850 North 75 West when he heard someone yelling at him. As the bus continued, the yelling got louder until Bambrough walked towards the driver's side window and attempted to pull the driver out of the bus so "he can kill him."

As the driver attempted to pull away, Bambrough allegedly said he was going to "get a gun to kill him and whoever was on the bus."

The officer who responded to the scene wrote about having previous dealings with Bambrough and went to his home. When told to come outside, Bambrough yelled expletives at the officer, and told them to take off their uniform and badge. Bambrough said he had talked to the bus driver, then told the officer he was going to "smash your head with my sledge hammer."

Bambrough later left through the back of the house and walked towards the officer with two unidentified objects while wearing a guitar. After continuing to walk towards the officer despite being warned to stop, Bambrough was placed in handcuffs and transported to the Davis County Jail.

Police said Bambrough told them that "no bus should ever come through his property again. He will kill them all."