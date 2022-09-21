ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunset, UT

Utah man threatened to kill school bus driver, passengers, police say

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2keedV_0i50cHHH00

Police arrested a Utah man who allegedly threatened to shoot and kill a school bus driver and all the passengers inside.

Barry Gene Bambrough, 57, faces charges of Threat of Terrorism, Assault Against a School Employee, Assault on a Police Officer and Disorderly Conduct.

Bambrough's arrest stems from an incident Friday when a bus driver told a Sunset police officer that he "feared for his life" after the threat. At the time of the incident, three disabled students were on the bus, along with an assistant.

According to police documents, the substitute bus driver was on his route in the area of 1850 North 75 West when he heard someone yelling at him. As the bus continued, the yelling got louder until Bambrough walked towards the driver's side window and attempted to pull the driver out of the bus so "he can kill him."

As the driver attempted to pull away, Bambrough allegedly said he was going to "get a gun to kill him and whoever was on the bus."

The officer who responded to the scene wrote about having previous dealings with Bambrough and went to his home. When told to come outside, Bambrough yelled expletives at the officer, and told them to take off their uniform and badge. Bambrough said he had talked to the bus driver, then told the officer he was going to "smash your head with my sledge hammer."

Bambrough later left through the back of the house and walked towards the officer with two unidentified objects while wearing a guitar. After continuing to walk towards the officer despite being warned to stop, Bambrough was placed in handcuffs and transported to the Davis County Jail.

Police said Bambrough told them that "no bus should ever come through his property again. He will kill them all."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sunset, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Sunset, UT
State
Utah State
KSLTV

SWAT arrest fugitive who hid in an Layton apartment complex

LAYTON, Utah — A wanted fugitive is in police custody after hiding out in a Layton apartment complex Sunday afternoon. According to Layton police, the fugitive was wanted for aggravated robbery and was hiding in an apartment on 1475 North Main Street. SWAT was called in for negotiating at...
LAYTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Layton City Police Department arrest wanted suspect after SWAT operation

LAYTON, Utah — Layton City Police Department arrested a wanted suspect following a SWAT operation Sunday afternoon. LCPD says a suspect wanted for aggravated robbery was in hiding at the Villas on Main apartment complex, located at 1475 N. Main St. SWAT began negotiating with the suspect at around...
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

At least one killed in Redwood Road crash

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Police have responded to a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and vehicle on Redwood Road near the border of Salt Lake and Utah counties. Assistant Chief Bill Robertson with the Bluffdale Police Department said one person has died and another was injured. Police have not identified...
BLUFFDALE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Police#Violent Crime
Gephardt Daily

Crash on NB I-15 in Davis County causes morning of traffic delays

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash on northbound Interstate 15 in Davis County blocked several lanes of the roadway Monday morning, and wreckage is expected to be completely cleared by about 1:45 p.m. The accident involved a semi and a box truck, Sgt. Cameron...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert

CEDAR CITY — A West Valley man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
CEDAR CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Woman ejected from motorhome after tire blows on I-15

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. File photo. Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Sunday at northbound I-15 at milepost 51 in Bannock County. The driver of a 2007 Holiday Rambler motorhome pulling a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
ABC4

Weber Co. Crime Scene Investigator sent to prison

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber County crime scene investigator who was charged on two separate occasions, first for the sexual exploitation of a minor and later for the sexual abuse of that same minor, was sentenced on Wednesday.  Marc Swain was sentenced by Judge Michael Direda of the Second District Court on Sept. 21, […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Family reveals name of man killed in Roy motorcycle-vehicle collision

ROY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a man who died Monday after an oncoming vehicle turned in front of his motorcycle, blocking his path and causing a collision, is paying tribute to its lost love one. Ronnie Holkan, who went by R.J., is remembered...
ROY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy