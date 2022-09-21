ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

WashCo judge rules against county's flavored tobacco ban

By Troy Shinn
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 3 days ago
Judge Andrew Erwin says that the county does not have the authority to enact an outright ban.

A Washington County judge ruled this week against the county's ban on flavored tobacco products, saying it is unenforceable and preempted by state law.

It's the biggest development so far in a legal battle that resulted after Washington County commissioners last year enacted Ordinance 878, which banned all sales of flavored tobacco products in the county. Commissioners said the ordinance would protect minors from being influenced by the marketing of flavored products and getting hooked on nicotine.

Enforcement of the ban was put on hold this year, however, as result of lawsuits filed in opposition.

Circuit Court Judge Andrew Erwin's ruling was on a lawsuit lodged by a group of tobacco lounges for adults located in Washington County. They argued that, because minors aren't even allowed on their premises, the sweeping ban was doing more than the county's stated goal of keeping minors from purchasing tobacco and was instead punishing businesses that were licensed to operate by the state.

In July, Erwin issued a temporary stay of enforcement on the ban while the matter was argued in court.

Now, the judge has sided with the plaintiffs in saying that the county's ban is not legal.

Erwin pointed out in his Monday, Sept. 19, ruling that while many of arguments in court focused on the public health benefits of banning flavored tobacco and nicotine products, the legal issue is whether the county actually has the authority to ban tobacco products from being sold at all.

"The dispute before this court does not hinge on whether the County's actions are virtuous or even likely to result in decreased use of tobacco by minors," Erwin wrote in his decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0i50c9Ii00

He instead pointed to the definitions outlined in Oregon Senate Bill 587, which details how businesses must be licensed by the state to sell tobacco products. It says that local jurisdictions can further regulate how tobacco sales are monitored and conducted.

"This is the flaw in the County's interpretation," Erwin wrote. "Their ordinance does not seek to enforce these standards and/or any additional standards, nor does it seek to establish 'additional' local qualifications before a retailer may sell flavored tobacco products.

"Instead, it deletes these standards and qualifications by enacting a blanket prohibition on retail sale of flavored tobacco and nicotine products in Washington County," the judgment continued. "Certainly, the county has broad power to regulate how sales are made, but they cannot bar them entirely."

Erwin stated in his decision that when the county's attorneys were asked in court whether they interpreted this part of state law to mean that the county could ban all tobacco products, flavored or otherwise, "the County conceded that it did not."

"It's hard to understand how that same licensing scheme would in turn authorize a partial ban when those products have been duly licensed by the same legislative scheme that would prevent a complete ban," Erwin's decision concluded.

This issue of how far to take the county's action was, essentially, the sticking point for the two county commissioners who voted against the ordinance last year: Commissioners Jerry Willey and Roy Rogers.

"The original ordinance was intended to put additional restrictions on the ability for these kids to get flavored tobacco products," Willey said during a February interview on the ban.

The county heard presentations from the American Cancer Society that these products were being marketed to children — with flavors that tasted like candy and were even packaged similarly to non-tobacco products.

There were marketing schemes where stores would place ads for these products on low windows, where children could see them, and where flavored tobacco products were put right next to cash registers.

"The original concept was we need to fix that and enhance the restrictiveness of that," Willey said.

Then, on a motion from Commissioner Nafisa Fai, the scope of the ordinance expanded to include an outright ban on all flavored tobacco products, including menthol products. The vote ultimately passed 3-2, with Fai joined by Commissioner Pam Treece and Chair Kathryn Harrington.

The commissioners stated at the time that they hoped other counties in Oregon would follow suit. Multnomah County has been eyeing how this all unfolds, too, as commissioners there weigh their own ban on flavored tobacco.

Fai said she was "so disappointed" in Erwin's ruling, though could not be reached for further comment in time for this report.

The county issued a statement on Wednesday, Sept. 21, that said it would be looking into options for appeal.

"We respectfully disagree with the Court's ruling and are considering options for an appeal," the statement said. "In the meantime, the preliminary injunction from July 2022 will remain in effect, keeping Ordinance 878 on hold."

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network also issued a statement against the ruling.

"This decision by the Circuit Court against Washington County's ordinance to end the sale of flavored tobacco products is not only disappointing, but shortsighted and against the interest of public health," said Jamie Dunphy, Oregon director of government relations for the network, in an emailed statement.

The American Cancer Society said that it will continue supporting Washington County in its effort to end the sale of flavored tobacco products.

This isn't the only lawsuit that has resulted from the county's ordinance.

The first one to be filed in Washington County Circuit Court was brought by Jonathan Polonsky, chief executive of the Plaid Pantry chain of convenience stores. That lawsuit argued that the county couldn't enact such a ban without going to voters.

The plaintiffs gathered enough signatures before the spring election this year to refer the question to voters on the ballot, who resoundingly upheld the ban during the May primary election, with nearly 76% voting not to repeal the ordinance.

Then, Polonsky filed a lawsuit saying that the wording of the measure before voters was unconstitutional because he alleged it contained a "double negative" that might have confused voters into selecting the opposite choice from what they intended.

The ballot wording asked whether Ordinance 878 should be repealed, meaning a "no" vote upheld the ordinance and a "yes" vote would have struck it down.

Judge Theodore Sims ruled in July that Polonsky's lawsuit should be dismissed. The plaintiffs have appealed that decision.

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Oswego Review

Court strikes down school district ban on political signs

Judge grants summary judgment in case of Newberg special ed teacher Chelsea ShottsA Yamhill County court has struck down the Newberg school board's 2021 ban on political signs, declaring it a violation of the state constitution's guarantees of free speech. Circuit Court Judge Cynthia Easterday granted a summary judgment in the case of special ed teacher Chelsea Shotts vs. the district, board chairman Dave Brown, vice-chairman Brian Shannon and directors Trevor DeHart and Renee Powell. "Shotts asked the court to declare that the board's policy was unconstitutional and the court agreed, at least with respect to the free speech guarantee...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

18 year old or perennial candidate? Gladstone voters to decide

Key city-council race pits recent high school grad against veteran of several previously unsuccessful campaigns.Voters for a key city-council race in Gladstone will either elect an 18-year-old as the youngest official in the state or a 50-year-old perennial candidate who has unsuccessfully run several previous political campaigns in Clackamas County. Public records show that Luke Roberts has not yet voted in an election as an adult, although he was eligible to participate in the May primary. At the time of the primary election, Roberts was preparing to graduate from Gladstone High School, where he had been elected by his underage...
GLADSTONE, OR
yachatsnews.com

Oregon’s novel approach to drug and mental health treatment hits milestone with funding of county-based service networks

A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
OREGON STATE
Washington County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
County
Washington County, OR
Portland Tribune

OPINION: A proposed change now would limit voters' power later

Proposed Portland charter language would make it difficult for future voters to remove incumbent city commissionersIn 1998, Oregon voters enacted an important safeguard against the adoption of super-majority voting systems with the passage of Measure 63. Now voters in Portland are being asked to approve the mirror image of what that constitutional amendment was designed to prevent. Thanks to a provision in the city's proposed charter revision, Portland voters now face the choice of limiting their power in future elections by setting a "super-minority" standard for electing city council members. A D V E R T I S I N...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Commissioner: Clackamas County seeing results of housing measure

Sonya Fischer: Our program committed over $11 million in contracts this last year to address homelessness.Recently there has been news about how different counties have spent the supportive housing services funding raised by Metro's regional tax, including in Clackamas County. By taking an entirely "Metro-centric" view, however, they missed — and mischaracterized — the broader approach and efforts we are taking as a county on housing and homelessness. One of the things we are proud of in Clackamas County is being fiscally responsible and accountable. One part of that is not spending money we don't yet have, which is why...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Tax relief coming to manufactured home owners in Multnomah County

A property tax exemption for manufactured homes will benefit vulnerable residents, officials say.Nearly 5,000 owners of manufactured homes in Multnomah County will qualify for relief from rising housing costs on their future tax bills. The county board of commissioners voted unanimously on Thursday, Sept. 22, to adopt a resolution creating a property tax exemption for manufactured homes valued at or less than $50,000. Manufactured homes are factory-built houses that are typically transported to rentable land. They generally cost less than other houses, but buying one makes it taxable property under state law. With high rents for apartments and home prices...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
#Flavored Tobacco#Tobacco Products#County Judge#Lawsuits#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#Circuit Court
KGW

'You've got to assume it has fentanyl in it': Fentanyl crisis claiming lives in Oregon and Washington

The conversation experts say every family needs to have. Griffin Hoffmann was a typical 16-year-old, doing his best in a world that hasn't been easy on kids in the past few years. He loved his friends. He had a heart for social justice. He struggled with anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was a tennis star at McDaniel High in northeast Portland. He went to the movies, he played video games. And he did something many teens do — he experimented at times with drugs.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Here are the biggest donors in the race for Oregon governor

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians are watching a unique three-way race for governor play out this year, and that means a lot of money is being tossed around. Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson have raised a combined total of more than $26 million so far this year, and they've collectively spent nearly $24 million — that’s counting from January and including campaign activity during the primary election back in May.
PORTLAND, OR
News Break
Politics
philomathnews.com

Oregon’s novel approach to drugs hits ‘milestone’

A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

MCSO seizes 92,000 fentanyl pills during investigation

Two suspects are arrested in Clackamas County and charged with possessing various drugs.The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office seized 92,000 fentanyl pills, 3 pounds of cocaine and 10 pounds of meth during a recent investigation. According to the MCSO, Special Investigations Unit deputies learned that a person was driving to the Portland area with a substantial amount of illegal drugs. The deputies located and followed the vehicle into Clackamas County, with the assistance of the county's Interagency Task Force. A traffic stop was initiated by Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputies and the SIU deputies presented the search warrant to the driver....
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Gonzalez fined $77,000 for discounted office space

City Council candidate can appeal the largest election penalty in Portland history.Portland City Council hopeful Rene Gonzalez was slapped with a hefty fine Tuesday, Sept. 20, for accepting — and failing to report — a steep discount on rent on his campaign office from real estate company Schnitzer Properties Management. The $77,000 fine — the biggest ever issued by the city's Small Donor Elections program — stems from an unreported in-kind contribution Gonzalez is accused of accepting from the company, which is owned by property magnate Jordan Schnitzer. Schnitzer personally donated $250 to Gonzalez in May. Program director Susan...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland hires 20 new police officers

The group that received badges Thursday is the first significant staff increase in the Portland Police Bureau in years.The Portland Police Bureau hired 20 community police officers Thursday, Sept. 22, representing the first measurable staffing increase in years. According to the Portland Police Bureau, on Wednesday there were 773 sworn members of all ranks. Of those, 517 were officers. With the new hires, PPB is now up to 793 sworn members, and 537 officers. Going forward, PPB expects that it will be hiring more than it is losing to attrition. "This is truly a great day for the Portland Police...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Latest statewide test scores reflect COVID's impact on education

Oregon statewide assessment data shows widespread declines in proficiency rates for English, math, scienceUPDATED: 1:45 p.m., Thursday Oregon's latest standardized test scores for students show a persistent lack of proficiency in English language arts, math and science that was likely worsened by the pandemic. Education leaders say test scores from the 2021-22 school year reflect the impact of learning disruptions brought on by COVID-19. The testing data was released Thursday by the Oregon Department of Education. "The assessment results are a call to action for Oregon to keep advancing the programs we know meet our students' needs," Colt...
OREGON STATE
portlandobserver.com

Rent Cap Increase for Oregon Renters

According to State officials the 2023 rent cap in Oregon will be 14.6%.The news comes as statewide evictions are increasing and the pandemic tenant protections are coming to an end on September 30. Rent in the coming year for a $2,000-per-month unit may be increased by $292 monthly under the...
OREGON STATE
