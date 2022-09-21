ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

L.A. business owner returns to share story, advice to Washburn students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Los Angeles business owner returned to Kansas to share his success story with college students on Monday, September 26, at Washburn University. Washburn students heard from the co-owner of the Los Angeles skincare company “Mindi Walters Skincare” and Topeka native Christopher Szamosszegi. He...
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy