The Witcher Season 3: What to Expect From the Next Installment of the Netflix Series
Full spoilers follow for the first and second seasons of Netflix’s The Witcher and Andrzej Sapkowski’s Time of Contempt, the second book in The Witcher saga. The cast of The Witcher - Henry Cavill as Geralt, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri - are returning to the Continent for Season 3. While the Witcher universe is pretty expansive these days, with the RPG series, card game, manga, and even a cook book, the Netflix iteration brings it back to basics by following Andrzej Sapkowski's original book series.
One Major Takeaway From HBO's The Last of Us Trailer - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Taking a look at The Last of Us HBO trailer. We got the latest trailer for the upcoming HBO Max series, #TheLastofUs, and with it comes a few details gleaned from the trailer that’ll likely keep fans excited for its release. One major takeaway is getting our first glimpse of the infected enemy from The Last of Us video games, the Clicker. Still no release date just yet for The Last of Us #HBOMax series, but it’s expected to premiere sometime in 2023. In other entertainment news, Netflix dropped the very first images of the Onimusha anime coming to streaming. And finally, also based on a popular video game franchise, Nier: Automata Ver1.1a is slated for a Jan. 2023 release date.
Wednesday: Netflix's Addams Family Spin-Off Gets a November Release Date
Netflix's Wednesday, a spin-off of The Addams Family, will be released on November 23 (and yes, that's a Wednesday). Revealed during Netflix's Tudum event, the date came alongside a new clip from the show. Wednesday (played by Jenny Ortega) discovers disembodied hand Thing hiding in her new room at Nevermore Academy and coerces it from being a spy for her parents into giving her its "undying loyalty".
Netflix TUDUM 2022: Here Is Everything Announced Including the Witcher Season 3, Extraction 2, and a Lot More
Netflix's global fan event TUDUM debuted earlier this week for the second in a year, and the show brought out some exciting reveals, announcements and first looks at projects that will debut on the streaming platform in the near future. Here are some of our favorites reveals and first looks...
The Witcher: Blood Origin Spin-Off Is Out on Christmas Day
The Witcher: Blood Origin will arrive on Christmas Day, December 25, and we've gotten another surprise - Academy Award-nominated actress Minnie Driver will be joining the cast. Announced at Netflix's Tudum event, we also got a look at a new teaser image that showed off a crossed axe and dagger, both spattered with - you guessed it - blood. The arms holding each weapon sport a wolf tattoo and a bird tattoo respectively.
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio: Official Behind the Scenes Clip - Tudum 2022
Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award-winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love. Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio arrives on Netflix on December 9, 2022.
The Acolyte: The Cast of the Star Wars Prequel Series (So Far)
Star Wars: The Acolyte is largely shrouded in mystery, but several stars have emerged from the shadows as part of the growing cast of the upcoming Disney+ prequel series. The Acolyte will take place over a century before the events of The Phantom Menace, during the final days of the High Republic era. Most plot details have been kept sheathed for now, though it is known that Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is showrunning, writing, and directing the series and that she plans to take viewers into "a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emergent dark side powers."
House of the Dragon: We Love To Hate Daemon, But Aegon's the New Joffrey
Warning: Full spoilers follow for House of the Dragon's sixth episode, "The Princess and the Queen." The last time we saw Prince Aegon he was a but a wee thing; a toddler. Now, thanks to a sizable 10-year time jump, we're seeing teen Aegon in all his awful, rotten adolescent glory. And with Aegon's pompous, cruel attitude comes the thing that House of the Dragon's been missing...a completely loathsome character.
How Are You Feeling About the Future of Halo?
Though once the talk amongst FPS fans, Halo's popularity over the years has wavered even amongst the most dedicated fans. From its inception, it helped push the FPS genre forward on home consoles and was often considered one of the gold standards for an FPS on consoles. We've seen numerous sequels, prequels, and spin-offs; while some were successful, others were not. Even the most recent release, Halo Infinite, has drawn lots of criticism for its handling of the multiplayer mode and the lack of split-screen, Forge, and online co-op game modes, some of which are still not available nine months after launch.
House Of The Dragon - Episode 6 Review
Warning: The below contains full spoilers for Episode 6 of House Of The Dragon, which aired on HBO on Sept. 25, 2022. To refresh your memory, check out our review of last week's episode. It’s just past the halfway point of Season 1, and our two leads have finally shown...
Are Developers or Publishers More Important in How You Choose Games?
Infinity Ward, Fromsoftware, and Insomniac are just a few of the hundreds of development teams out there but they and plenty of other top developers regularly take input from publishers like Activision, Bandai Namco, and Sony during the process to help their games reach the finish line. While some franchises...
You Can Play an Amazing 2D Mario Game In Mario Maker 2 - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Fix: Games,A fan has just finished a colossal project inside Super Mario Maker 2 – spending seven years (across both Mario Maker games) creating an entire Mario game, which they've dubbed Super Mario Bros. 5: 0G9-XN4-FNF.Following three years of uncertainty, E3 is set to return in 2023 at the Los Angeles Convention Center for an in-person experience.A new Silent Hill game may be on its way, according to a Korean rating. Some have speculated that the title could allude to a playable teaser, not unlike PT, the last mainline Silent Hill release.Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
Secret Clips
Welcome to IGN’s list of secret clips for Immortality. We’ve got everything you need to unlock the secret clips in Immortality. If you want to check out the full list of secret achievements associated with these clips, you can check out our Immortality achievements page. Immortality has its...
The Last of Us: HBO Series Gets a First Full Trailer
Update: We've gotten a first full trailer for HBO's The Last of Us series:. Released as part of the Last of Us Day celebrations, the mostly wordless trailer gives us our first glimpses at live-action Clickers, the overgrown United States landscape, characters old and new, and even that iconic opening scene from the game.
World of Warcraft: Wrath of The Lich King Classic - Official UK Launch Trailer
Hail to the King! Fight your way through the icy continent of Northrend and besiege the Icecrown Citadel when the Lich King returns in World of Warcraft's Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion, available September 26th. Delve into the dungeons and raids, relive the legend of the undead king, and master the necromatic Death Knight class to forge your own destiny. Presented by Presented by Blizzard Entertainment.
Immortality Wiki Guide
IGN’s Immortality wiki features a full Walkthrough, tips and tricks, secret clips and how to unlock them, and much more. Get to know more about the hidden secrets buried within the full-motion movie game by Sam Barlow.
The Last of Us: HBO Series Will Seemingly Get a New Look Today
HBO has teased a new look at the upcoming series, The Last of Us, which feels likely to arrive today. As part of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Day (previously known as Outbreak Day), it looks as though HBO will release a new glimpse at its upcoming video game adaptation starring Pedro Pascal's Joel, and Bella Ramsey's Ellie.
SMITE Trailer
Become Godlike in SMITE, the free-to-play action MOBA featuring legendary mythological icons. Wield Thor’s hammer, turn your foes to stone as Medusa, or flex your divine power as one of 100+ playable Gods. No matter your skill level, SMITE has something for you!
The Crown Season 5 Gets November Premiere Date
The Crown Season 5 will premiere on Netflix from November 9. Announced at the streamer's Tudum event, we didn't get a precise release date, but we did get a look at a new teaser image. It shows a shattering Wolf medallion (symbolizing Geralt of Rivia's School of the Wolf), alongside a swallow, the symbol of his adopted daughter, Ciri.
Avatar Wins the Global Weekend Box Office 13 Years After Its Debut Thanks to the Remastered Re-Release
13 years after it first made its theatrical debut, Avatar has once again won the global weekend box office thanks to its remastered re-release's $30.5 million performance. According to Comscore, Avatar brought in $20.5 million internationally and $10 million domestically, which only adds to its lead as the highest-grossing film of all time. As it stands, Avatar, through all its theatrical releases, has earned $2,877,897,339. Avengers: Endgame sits behind Avatar at $2,797,501,328.
