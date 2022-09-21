ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

29-year-old man dies in Robeson County shooting

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — One person died Saturday night after a shooting in the Fairmont community in Robeson County, police said. Fairmont police said Keon Alston, 29, was found at about 8:40 p.m. by officers who were called to 616 Madison St. after going to investigate a report of shots being fired. He suffered “multiple […]
FAIRMONT, NC
WMBF

Florence police arrest man in connection to fatal hit-and-run

FLORENCE, S,C. (WMBF) - A man has turned himself in to police in connection to a fatal hit and run incident that happened Sept. 17. The Florence Police Department said around 8:45 a.m. on Monday Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington arrived at the police department to face charges from the incident.
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Richardson
Person
Baby Boy Horry
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs man stabbed to death in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 51-year-old man died from stab wounds on Friday in Dillon County, according to Coroner Donnie Grimsley. The victim was identified as Steven McAllister. The incident is considered a homicide, according to the coroner’s office. The stabbing happened at about 1 a.m. Friday along Grove Street, Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

First responder hurt in structure fire in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WPDE) — Horry County firefighters are investigating a structure fire in Atlantic Beach. Around 3:17 Monday morning, crews were sent to the 300 block of 30th Avenue South right off of Highway 17. One first responder was transported to the hospital with injuries, investigators said. Chief...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
WMBF

Georgetown police find skeletal remains while searching for missing man

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Georgetown said skeletal remains were found while searching for a missing man. The Georgetown Police Department said it was conducting a search for Wesley Blake with Community United Effort dating back to Saturday. The department said skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick...
GEORGETOWN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Wmbf News
WBTW News13

Florence County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty phone scam

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a jury duty phone scam. The Clerk of Court said she’s received multiple calls from people who think they missed jury duty, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said callers will pretend to be someone with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, telling […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Deputies: Florence man out on bond found with drugs at traffic stop

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is behind bars in connection to a drug investigation, according to deputies. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Waddell Dontrell Daniels, III, was arrested Thursday. Authorities said the arrest came as a result of a traffic stop on Second Loop Road in Florence.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBF

Coroner IDs victim of deadly Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly two-vehicle collision in Georgetown County Friday night. Loretta McCutcheon, 57, of Williamsburg County died on the scene of the crash, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. McCutcheon was traveling east on...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Former employee files suit alleging assault by coworker

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The former employee of a Grand Strand-area painting company filed a civil lawsuit alleging she was sexually assaulted by a coworker on the job and the supervisor failed to act. The defendant is suing Zepol Painting, Rafael Lopez-Perez and a coworker referred to only as...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner: Williamsburg County woman killed in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 57-year-old Williamsburg County woman was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Browns Ferry Road near Georgetown, authorities said. Loretta McCutcheon of Nesmith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. about […]
GEORGETOWN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy