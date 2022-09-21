Read full article on original website
WMBF
2 injured in alleged attempted murder; Galivants Ferry man in custody
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An attempted murder suspect is in custody after shooting at two people with a shotgun late Friday night, early Saturday morning. Horry County Police said Cole Cooper, 25, of Galivants Ferry is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
WMBF
Homicide investigators called to death investigation in Robeson County, sheriff confirms
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway in Robeson County. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed that deputies along with homicide and crime scene investigators were called Monday afternoon to the 300 block of Quick Road near Lumber Bridge. Right now, very few details have been released on...
WMBF
Parents expressing concerns after schools did not lockdown during deadly shooting one mile away
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Many parents are expressing their concerns after a deadly shooting that occurred just over a mile away from St. James Elementary and Middle schools on Thursday afternoon. 21-year-old Tyshawn Smalls was killed after being shot at a carwash along Highway 707 in the Socastee area.
WMBF
Horry County police asks for help identifying owner of dog found with serious injuries
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an animal investigation. A female dog was found Sunday night along Highway 17 Bypass at Esso Road and Coventry Boulevard, near the South Strand Medical Center. **GRAPHIC WARNING: The injuries the...
WMBF
Robeson County woman dies after being shot in vehicle; investigation underway
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Rowland woman who was fatally shot while in a vehicle. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mary Lynn Strong, 46, of Rowland, was taken to UNC Health Lumberton by family members after she was shot.
29-year-old man dies in Robeson County shooting
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — One person died Saturday night after a shooting in the Fairmont community in Robeson County, police said. Fairmont police said Keon Alston, 29, was found at about 8:40 p.m. by officers who were called to 616 Madison St. after going to investigate a report of shots being fired. He suffered “multiple […]
WMBF
Florence police arrest man in connection to fatal hit-and-run
FLORENCE, S,C. (WMBF) - A man has turned himself in to police in connection to a fatal hit and run incident that happened Sept. 17. The Florence Police Department said around 8:45 a.m. on Monday Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington arrived at the police department to face charges from the incident.
WMBF
Cameras captured man breaking into several vehicles in the Market Common area, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A back tattoo could help police find a man who they said broke into several cars in the Market Common area. Officers were called Sunday night to investigate multiple car break-ins in the Market Common community. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said several cameras...
Coroner IDs man stabbed to death in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 51-year-old man died from stab wounds on Friday in Dillon County, according to Coroner Donnie Grimsley. The victim was identified as Steven McAllister. The incident is considered a homicide, according to the coroner’s office. The stabbing happened at about 1 a.m. Friday along Grove Street, Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton […]
wpde.com
Dillon Co. man calls 911 before dying from stabbing, deputies says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Dillon County man called 911 after he was stabbed just before 1 a.m., Friday, on Grove Street in Dillon, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said two men got into an argument and that's when one stabbed the other, and died...
wpde.com
First responder hurt in structure fire in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WPDE) — Horry County firefighters are investigating a structure fire in Atlantic Beach. Around 3:17 Monday morning, crews were sent to the 300 block of 30th Avenue South right off of Highway 17. One first responder was transported to the hospital with injuries, investigators said. Chief...
WMBF
Georgetown police find skeletal remains while searching for missing man
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Georgetown said skeletal remains were found while searching for a missing man. The Georgetown Police Department said it was conducting a search for Wesley Blake with Community United Effort dating back to Saturday. The department said skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick...
Florence County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty phone scam
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a jury duty phone scam. The Clerk of Court said she’s received multiple calls from people who think they missed jury duty, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said callers will pretend to be someone with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, telling […]
WMBF
Coroner identifies victim of 2-motorcycle crash Sunday; said she was not wearing a helmet
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hospitalized and one person died after a two-motorcycle crash Sunday night. The Horry County Coroner said the crash occurred at 9:40 p.m. at Woodlawn Dr and US Hwy 17 Business in Garden City. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, both motorcycles were...
WMBF
Deputies: Florence man out on bond found with drugs at traffic stop
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is behind bars in connection to a drug investigation, according to deputies. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Waddell Dontrell Daniels, III, was arrested Thursday. Authorities said the arrest came as a result of a traffic stop on Second Loop Road in Florence.
wpde.com
Man arrested following domestic incident in Florence County: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested following a domestic incident in Florence County Saturday morning. Deputies and the SWAT team responded to the situation on Poston Corner in the Johnsonville community of lower Florence County, according to Florence County sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said it...
WMBF
Coroner IDs victim of deadly Georgetown County crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly two-vehicle collision in Georgetown County Friday night. Loretta McCutcheon, 57, of Williamsburg County died on the scene of the crash, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. McCutcheon was traveling east on...
WMBF
Former employee files suit alleging assault by coworker
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The former employee of a Grand Strand-area painting company filed a civil lawsuit alleging she was sexually assaulted by a coworker on the job and the supervisor failed to act. The defendant is suing Zepol Painting, Rafael Lopez-Perez and a coworker referred to only as...
Coroner: Williamsburg County woman killed in Georgetown County crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 57-year-old Williamsburg County woman was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Browns Ferry Road near Georgetown, authorities said. Loretta McCutcheon of Nesmith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. about […]
insideedition.com
Urn Containing Human Remains Found on South Carolina Shore, an Increasing Problem for the Coroners Office
An unlucky Myrtle Beach goer stumbled upon an urn filled with human remains, a common occurrence in Myrtle Beach. Once the remains had been found, Myrtle Beach Police handed them over to the Horry County coroner, Robert Edge, according to ABC 15. "Maybe somebody wanted to bury this at sea...
