ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

Florida police officer accused of having inappropriate relationship with minor

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KynF3_0i50bRtW00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An officer with the Palm Bay Police Department was arrested Wednesday following allegations that they had been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

An investigation was launched after officers with the Palm Bay Police Department were called to a home on Sept. 18 where allegations were made that one of their own officers was involved in the inappropriate relationship.

FL drug bust seized enough fentanyl to kill 4M people

Through the investigation, officers identified a suspect and passed the information on to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) who was asked to investigate the matter further.

Based on FDLE’s investigation, authorities arrested 23-year-old Sheridon Archer, who had been employed by the Palm Bay Police Department for approximately nine months.

On Wednesday, Archer was arrested by FDLE and fired effective immediately.

Authorities are still investigating the allegations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 4

Related
TheDailyBeast

Florida Cop Accused of Raping Girl, 13, Twice While on Duty

A Florida police officer is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl twice while on duty after contacting her online, state authorities say. Sheridon Archer, 23, went to the girl’s home on two occasions between Aug. 1 and Aug. 20 during shifts at the Palm Bay Police Department, an arrest warrant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement alleges. A statement from Archer’s own department says its officers responded to reports that a police officer was “involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.” Officials arrested Archer on Sept. 21 after he allegedly used the apps MeetMe and Snapchat to communicate with the alleged victim. Archer has been charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12-16 years of age, sheriff’s office records show.Read it at Miami Herald
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Bay, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Palm Bay, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 24, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fdle#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Search for Michelle Parker continues with new tip

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — It’s been 11 years since Michelle Parker went missing, and about eight years since a search of this magnitude was conducted. Investigators are following up on one of the 20 tips that have been called in since Wednesday when a new reward was posted for information leading to her disappearance.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Osceola deputies locate missing St. Cloud woman

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said its deputies have located a St. Cloud woman reported missing. Emely Espinal was found in good health, according to the sheriff’s office. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to develop | Do...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
People

Dog Rescued After Being Thrown Off a Florida Bridge in Plastic Storage Bin from a Moving Car

"We will never understand why people do these cruel things to animals, but we feel fortunate that so many residents see something and say something," Orange County Animal Services said A 4-year-old dog now-named Daisy has found her forever home after surviving a "cruel" incident earlier this week. Orange County Animal Services in Florida shared an alert via its Facebook page on Thursday, stating that the day before authorities were called in after "someone had tossed a plastic tote over a bridge from a moving vehicle." "We will...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

98K+
Followers
20K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy