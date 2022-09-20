ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Is this the next great mayor in Ocean County, NJ?

My friend Robert Arace (pronounced Ah-Race) is running for Mayor in Manchester. It's a town of about 43,000 people and they have a huge opportunity coming up on election day to elect a man who not only loves New Jersey but has the skills, passion, and momentum to take this already great town to the next level.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: BICYCLIST STRUCK AND INJURED

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on the 1300 block of Route 9, near First Financial Bank, for a bicyclist who was struck by a car and injured. The bicyclist is alert and conscious complaining of head and back pain. No additional information is available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Philadelphia, PA
Business
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: New Bill Introduced in NJ would Ban CCW Holders from Carrying in Shuls, Other ‘Sensitive Places’; Exclusive Statement from NJ’s Top Gun Rights Attorney Evan Nappen

Legal CCW holders in New Jersey could soon face even more restrictions. Days ago, TLS reports about a hold up in Ocean County and restrictions being placed on new CCW permits. A short time ago, the New Jersey Assembly introduced a bill that would ban CCW holders in New Jersey from carrying in Shuls and other sensitive places.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: THREE CAR ACCIDENT LEADS TO ONE ARREST

Emergency personnel was at the scene of an earlier three car accident at the intersection of Washington and Clifton. One person was taken by ambulance to the hospital from the scene and a second was put in handcuffs and placed in the back of a patrol car. No additional information is available at this time.
CLIFTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Depot#Union Workers#Labor Relations#Unionization#First Union#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Nlrb#Daily Union#More Perfect Union#Teamsters
ocscanner.news

MONMOUTH COUNTY: SHERIFF’S OFFICE POUNDS THE PAVEMENT FOR PANCREATIC CANCER

They pounded the pavement for a great cause as many participated in the 9th annual Pound the Pavement for Purple 5K run/2MI walk for Pancreatic Cancer. #SheriffGolden and members of the #MCSONJ couldn’t be more proud to be a part of the event to raise money and awareness for this devastating disease. Thanks to all the participants and especially Commissioner Director Tom Arnone for the dedication and commitment each year in making this event such a success.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore

A serious crash with injuries occurred during on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:50 p.m. on Route 34 southbound near Lakewood Road in Wall Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The right shoulder of the roadway was closed, the DOT said.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy