Hello, goodbye: How NJ mayor would deal with migrants sent by GOP governors
If a busload of border crossers arrived in Toms River, Mayor Maurice "Mo" Hill would hand them some donuts and send them on to Washington. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have been sending border-crossing asylum seekers to so-called "sanctuary" states and cities, including New York and Washington, D.C.
Is this the next great mayor in Ocean County, NJ?
My friend Robert Arace (pronounced Ah-Race) is running for Mayor in Manchester. It's a town of about 43,000 people and they have a huge opportunity coming up on election day to elect a man who not only loves New Jersey but has the skills, passion, and momentum to take this already great town to the next level.
TOMS RIVER: BICYCLIST STRUCK AND INJURED
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on the 1300 block of Route 9, near First Financial Bank, for a bicyclist who was struck by a car and injured. The bicyclist is alert and conscious complaining of head and back pain. No additional information is available at this time.
OCEAN COUNTY: AUTO THEFTS ARE RISING AND THIEVES ARE MORE BRAZEN THAN EVER
Auto thefts are still occurring in our area. The stolen cars continue to be left unlocked with the keys inside. Help us help you by doing your part and locking your cars! It’s a simple task that can prevent these crimes of opportunity. There has also been an increase...
Search for answers continues after SUV plows into Wall, NJ Township High School
It's unclear at this point what led to a student crashing an SUV into the Wall High School building on Tuesday afternoon but the accident is under investigation. There have been a few of these types of accidents of late across Monmouth County and Ocean County with vehicles losing control and ending up inside a high school, house, or church.
BREAKING: New Bill Introduced in NJ would Ban CCW Holders from Carrying in Shuls, Other ‘Sensitive Places’; Exclusive Statement from NJ’s Top Gun Rights Attorney Evan Nappen
Legal CCW holders in New Jersey could soon face even more restrictions. Days ago, TLS reports about a hold up in Ocean County and restrictions being placed on new CCW permits. A short time ago, the New Jersey Assembly introduced a bill that would ban CCW holders in New Jersey from carrying in Shuls and other sensitive places.
TOMS RIVER: THREE CAR ACCIDENT LEADS TO ONE ARREST
Emergency personnel was at the scene of an earlier three car accident at the intersection of Washington and Clifton. One person was taken by ambulance to the hospital from the scene and a second was put in handcuffs and placed in the back of a patrol car. No additional information is available at this time.
Ortley Man Pleads Guilty To Scamming Friend For Six Figures
TOMS RIVER – A man faces prison time for ripping off his friend in the amount of $230,000. John Hammond, 70, of Ortley Beach, pled guilty to Theft by Deception, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced. The State will recommend a term of seven years in prison and he will have to pay back the money.
MONMOUTH COUNTY: SHERIFF’S OFFICE POUNDS THE PAVEMENT FOR PANCREATIC CANCER
They pounded the pavement for a great cause as many participated in the 9th annual Pound the Pavement for Purple 5K run/2MI walk for Pancreatic Cancer. #SheriffGolden and members of the #MCSONJ couldn’t be more proud to be a part of the event to raise money and awareness for this devastating disease. Thanks to all the participants and especially Commissioner Director Tom Arnone for the dedication and commitment each year in making this event such a success.
Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore
A serious crash with injuries occurred during on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:50 p.m. on Route 34 southbound near Lakewood Road in Wall Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The right shoulder of the roadway was closed, the DOT said.
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel was on the scene on an accident earlier this morning on Route 571 and Oak. We have no additional information available at this time.
