Welcome to the Sun Belt: Monarchs earn first ever SBC win against Arkansas State, 29-26
In similar fashion to previous games, the ODU offense started slow and the defense held on just enough to keep the game close. The Monarchs stormed back in the second half of their first ever Sun Belt game for a 29-26 win Saturday night at SB Ballard Stadium.
WBTV
James Madison shuts out Appalachian State in 2nd half in win
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Todd Centeio accounted for three touchdowns and James Madison scored 22 unanswered points in the second half to beat Appalachian State 32-28 on Saturday. Centeio scored on a 2-yard run late in the third quarter and then threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Greene Jr. that pulled James Madison (3-0, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference) to 28-25 early in the fourth.
CBS Sports
Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
Current Records: Arkansas State 1-2; Old Dominion 1-2 After two games on the road, the Old Dominion Monarchs are heading back home. The Monarchs and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
13newsnow.com
Hampton's dynamic duo work well together at quarterback
HAMPTON, Va. — In most cases for college football teams, you normally see just the main quarterback start a game. However, the Hampton Pirates decided to go a different route, and the results have been impressive. During the summer season, they weren't sure who would be under center to...
livingstonenterprise.net
St. Francis (PA) uses fast start to sink Norfolk St.
Justin Sliwoski threw a pair of touchdowns and ran for another while Cole Doyle threw a scoring touchdown and St. Francis (PA) rattled Norfolk State 45-26.
Chesapeake City, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Chesapeake City. The North East High School football team will have a game with Bohemia Manor High School on September 23, 2022, 13:00:00.
Friday Night Flights Week 4 Preview
WAVY TV 10's Sports Director Craig Loper gives a preview for Week 4 of Friday Night Flights.
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State Park
Virginia is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Old Dominion.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 714 pm EDT, Sep 25t
Ashe NC-Watauga NC- 714 PM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022. Watauga and southwestern Ashe Counties through 745 PM EDT…. At 713 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Peoria, or near Beech Mountain, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size...
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
City of Virginia Beach hosts career fair Oct. 11
At least 13 departments will be on-site at the fair and some will be offering on-the-spot interviews for certain positions.
Virginia Beach educator wins $1 million
“It really feels unbelievable!” she told Lottery officials.
WAVY News 10
Hampton woman wins $100K in Ghostbusters Va. Lottery game
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton woman is thinking a vacation is in order after winning the $100,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s online “Ghostbusters Cash Drop” game. The lottery says Courtney Fuller was sitting at home on a weekend when she decided to play...
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
PHOTOS: Nine places in Virginia are now historic landmarks
Nine new locations across Virginia have been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register this month, each of them celebrating unique aspects of Virginia history across the 19th and 20th centuries.
WAVY News 10
HBCUs Paving the Way: Elizabeth City State University
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Through teaching, research and community engagement, the mission of Elizabeth City State University is to promote economic, social, and environmental progress for the people of northeastern North Carolina, the state, and the nation. Along with its 28 baccalaureate degrees and four master’s degrees, ECSU is home to the only 4-year aviation science degree program in North Carolina.
Hampton Roads watching the potential for Hurricane Ian
September is National Preparedness Month, and many on the East Coast have hurricane preps on their minds. Tropical Depression Nine has now formed in the Caribbean Sea. It could become Hurricane Ian.
wvtf.org
In the 1970s, a project to build new dams along the New River inspired thousands to organize
A company building the Mountain Valley Pipeline through Virginia says they expect to complete construction by 2023. This comes after years of legal disputes, and a grassroots protest movement that’s delayed the MVP several times. Nearly 50 years ago, a different major infrastructure project in southwest Virginia inspired residents,...
Norfolk's Southside Boys & Girls Club reopens after 'extensive renovation' project
NORFOLK, Va. — The Southside Boys & Girls Club reopened Saturday after a two-year hiatus and it has a brand new space. It's the only location in Norfolk and the facility underwent a big renovation project over the last two years. Greg Shivers, the president and CEO of Southside...
17-year-old Komodo dragon at Virginia Aquarium passes away
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium is mourning the loss of one of its long-time Komodo dragons that spent more than 15 years there. The dragon, Sanchez, lived to be 17 years old, the aquarium said in a news release. "He loved resting in the sunlight, overlooking Owls...
