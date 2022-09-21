ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

James Madison shuts out Appalachian State in 2nd half in win

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Todd Centeio accounted for three touchdowns and James Madison scored 22 unanswered points in the second half to beat Appalachian State 32-28 on Saturday. Centeio scored on a 2-yard run late in the third quarter and then threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Greene Jr. that pulled James Madison (3-0, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference) to 28-25 early in the fourth.
BOONE, NC
CBS Sports

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Current Records: Arkansas State 1-2; Old Dominion 1-2 After two games on the road, the Old Dominion Monarchs are heading back home. The Monarchs and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Hampton's dynamic duo work well together at quarterback

HAMPTON, Va. — In most cases for college football teams, you normally see just the main quarterback start a game. However, the Hampton Pirates decided to go a different route, and the results have been impressive. During the summer season, they weren't sure who would be under center to...
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia College Sports
Norfolk, VA
College Sports
Norfolk, VA
Football
Local
Virginia Football
City
Boone, NC
Boone, NC
College Sports
Boone, NC
Sports
Boone, NC
Football
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#App State#Football Games#Espn#American Football#College Football#Old Dominion Sold Out#Last Updated#The Robert Morris#The Sun Belt Conference#Sun Belt
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

Hampton woman wins $100K in Ghostbusters Va. Lottery game

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton woman is thinking a vacation is in order after winning the $100,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s online “Ghostbusters Cash Drop” game. The lottery says Courtney Fuller was sitting at home on a weekend when she decided to play...
HAMPTON, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

HBCUs Paving the Way: Elizabeth City State University

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Through teaching, research and community engagement, the mission of Elizabeth City State University is to promote economic, social, and environmental progress for the people of northeastern North Carolina, the state, and the nation. Along with its 28 baccalaureate degrees and four master’s degrees, ECSU is home to the only 4-year aviation science degree program in North Carolina.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy