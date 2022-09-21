La Junta PD patrol SUV hit during crash investigation
LA JUNTA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Colorado State Patrol says a La Junta Police Department vehicle was hit while an officer was investigating a crash.
CSP said the crash happened Monday night on Highway 50.
“Slow Down, Move Over means you need to take action as soon as safely possible to clear a lane or slow down when approaching emergency, tow or maintenance vehicles,” CSP said.
The officer was not injured in the crash.
CSP said the Colorado "move over" law not only applies to police cars, fire trucks, and ambulances, but it also applies to tow trucks and maintenance vehicles.
