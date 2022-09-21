Sometimes food is so good it brings you to your knees. If a grilled cheese sandwich is done right, it is one of the most comforting, delicious, hug-you-from-the-inside foods on the planet. I'm about to tell you where to go to get the most epic and creative grilled cheese in New Jersey and PA. You can thank me later.

KENILWORTH, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO