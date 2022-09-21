ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smile! NJ Was Just Ranked As 5th Happiest State in The U.S.

Here's something you probably didn't expect - because I know I didn't!. If you live in New Jersey in 2022, 45 other states might be pretty jealous of your overall mood. According to a new study conducted by WalletHub, New Jersey is ranked as the 5th happiest state in the country this year!
How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
Hurricane Ian could impact gas prices in NJ

WAYNE — Prices have been looking a bit more pleasant at the pump these days in New Jersey. The average price for a gallon of regular in the Garden State is $3.48, having dropped 11 cents from a week ago when it was $3.59, according to AAA Northeast. While...
Yikes! New Jersey, This Is What Your Bad Breath Means

Bad breath is gross. However, it can be a massive tell in your overall health. Have you ever noticed that there are different kinds of bad breath? As a matter of fact, the medical world has actually categorized them, and it's really important that you know what they mean. It’s...
Want a black bear as a pet? Not in New Jersey

At this point, it's fair to say that Black Bears have wandered pretty much anywhere they pleased in New Jersey. Although still not quite as common of a site as they are in the Northwestern part of the state, they're still making their presence known in places they typically wouldn't be found.
Delicious, These Were Voted The Best Chicken Wings In New Jersey

Nothing goes better with football than some wings. Maybe a couple of cold beers, my lucky jersey, and a couple of buddies too. Football season is in full swing, and I couldn't be happier because that means every Sunday I have an excuse to not only yell at my TV all day, but I can also order up all of the delicious food that goes with football.
