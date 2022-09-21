Read full article on original website
Get Ready New Jersey, This Convenience Store Has Big Plans
I'm a pretty big fan of convenience store lunches. They're quick and easy, and there's usually something for everyone; whether you're looking for a hoagie, a wrap, salad, or snack. New Jersey is home to some great little convenience stores; Krauszers, Quick Stop in Lavallette has an awesome cheese steak,...
There are NJ groups in favor of NYC congestion pricing — here’s why
While a plan that could charge Garden State drivers an extra fee of up to $23 during peak hours to travel into Manhattan awaits federal approval, advocates for the plan suggest too many people are focused on the dollar signs and not the reasoning behind the proposal. An extended comment...
These NJ restaurants closed in 2022 — and there were many reasons why
Changing tastes, literally, continue to evolve the New Jersey culinary scene. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on all kinds of businesses have left many restaurants poorly attended, short-staffed, and low on food supply. But eateries come and go in any year, and 2022 has been no exception. Some of...
New Jersey Customers Now Responsible For Another Expense When Eating Out
I may soon give up on going out to eat in New Jersey. I get times are tough but why should I, the customer, have to pay for it?. Let me explain because yes, there is a new trend developing among restaurants. Recently, we gave you the heads up that...
Smile! NJ Was Just Ranked As 5th Happiest State in The U.S.
Here's something you probably didn't expect - because I know I didn't!. If you live in New Jersey in 2022, 45 other states might be pretty jealous of your overall mood. According to a new study conducted by WalletHub, New Jersey is ranked as the 5th happiest state in the country this year!
How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?
As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
Hurricane Ian could impact gas prices in NJ
WAYNE — Prices have been looking a bit more pleasant at the pump these days in New Jersey. The average price for a gallon of regular in the Garden State is $3.48, having dropped 11 cents from a week ago when it was $3.59, according to AAA Northeast. While...
New Jersey Vegetarian Restaurant Gets Huge National Praise
Anyone who is or knows a vegetarian is aware that it can sometimes be difficult to find a great place to eat with really good vegetarian choices. New Jersey, however, is full of great vegetarian options and it seems like the choices are growing for New Jersey vegetarians each and every year.
Somerset County plans to preserve more NJ open space, farmland
Nearly 25,000 acres are currently preserved by Somerset County, 14,000 open space acres and another 9,000 of farmland. The county would like to bring those numbers to 24,000 and 16,000 acres respectively, and there is a three-pronged Somerset County Preservation Plan that officials hope will be the blueprint of how they get there.
Monmouth is best NJ county for fossils, pest control company says
By ranking the number of dig sites, number of specimen types, and average artifact age, Excel Pest Services has named Monmouth County the top place in New Jersey to find fossils. A study by the company, which operates in New Jersey and Florida, published last month put Monmouth far out...
Yikes! New Jersey, This Is What Your Bad Breath Means
Bad breath is gross. However, it can be a massive tell in your overall health. Have you ever noticed that there are different kinds of bad breath? As a matter of fact, the medical world has actually categorized them, and it's really important that you know what they mean. It’s...
Want a black bear as a pet? Not in New Jersey
At this point, it's fair to say that Black Bears have wandered pretty much anywhere they pleased in New Jersey. Although still not quite as common of a site as they are in the Northwestern part of the state, they're still making their presence known in places they typically wouldn't be found.
The best fall activities in New Jersey, according to my sons (poll)
Autumn is officially here in New Jersey, and what a kick-off to the season it was. The first day of fall arrived with beautiful weather and temperatures mainly in the 60s. Although that won't remain a constant throughout this roller coaster of a season, what will be with us for a while are fall activities.
These Are Some Of Weirdest Town Names In New Jersey And America
There are unusual town names all over New Jersey, and a national website has revealed their choice for the weirdest town name in New Jersey. It turns out that when it comes to weird town names, New Jersey really gets outdone by just about every other state in the nation.
Go Get These Mouth Watering, Customized Grilled Cheese Sandwiches In New Jersey And PA
Sometimes food is so good it brings you to your knees. If a grilled cheese sandwich is done right, it is one of the most comforting, delicious, hug-you-from-the-inside foods on the planet. I'm about to tell you where to go to get the most epic and creative grilled cheese in New Jersey and PA. You can thank me later.
Major Food Website Reveals New Jersey’s Most Famous Restaurant
There may be no state in the nation with more great restaurants than we have here in New Jersey, and now one major food publication has revealed the most famous restaurant in all of New Jersey. We have well-known restaurants stretching from the northern tip of the state to the...
People in NJ are suing Walmart over drug testing
TRENTON – Walmart faces a potential class-action lawsuit in New Jersey after a Gloucester County resident says he lost a job offer after testing positive for marijuana, which is now legal for recreational use by adults. The lawsuit was filed in June in state Superior Court but served in...
Don’t throw out your condiment packets! Where to take them in NJ
Don't throw out those Taco Bell sauce packets, or any sauce packet for that matter. Taco Bell is teaming up with international recycling leader TerraCycle to expand its recycling program to accept all brands of sauce packets. That means all condiment or sauce packets, whether Taco Bell or others, can...
Hello, goodbye: How NJ mayor would deal with migrants sent by GOP governors
If a busload of border crossers arrived in Toms River, Mayor Maurice "Mo" Hill would hand them some donuts and send them on to Washington. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have been sending border-crossing asylum seekers to so-called "sanctuary" states and cities, including New York and Washington, D.C.
Delicious, These Were Voted The Best Chicken Wings In New Jersey
Nothing goes better with football than some wings. Maybe a couple of cold beers, my lucky jersey, and a couple of buddies too. Football season is in full swing, and I couldn't be happier because that means every Sunday I have an excuse to not only yell at my TV all day, but I can also order up all of the delicious food that goes with football.
