Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
In raid on home with seven children, FBI again acts dangerously thuggish
If the FBI and the Justice Department want critics to stop portraying the bureau as a menace to society, maybe FBI leaders and agents should stop acting like menaces. Conservative social media is blowing up this weekend about a sickeningly abusive, armed FBI raid on the child-filled home of a pro-life activist in Pennsylvania. And with good reason. Once again, the FBI has gone dangerously overboard with an unnecessary show of force. When faced with orders to participate in such hugely unnecessary armed raids, individual agents should register official protests with their superiors.
Washington Examiner
Oath Keepers want to question confidential DOJ human sources during trial
An alleged group of Oath Keepers wants to reveal details about what they say are at least five confidential human sources the Department of Justice has revealed to them related to the case set for trial this week. Defense attorneys for the Oath Keepers filed a motion Monday, just one...
Comments / 0