ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Comments / 5

Bree Forselius
4d ago

software issues give me a break what happened to back up...maybe there should be a printout of student name and address for driver's so an independent gps can be used..or SOMETHING ALONG THOSE LINES TO MAKE SURE STUDENTS GET TI THEIR HOMES SAFELY SURELY I CAN'T BE THE ONLY ONE TO THINK OF THIS

Reply
4
AP_001324.8261cbe6b1e64845868ff6d0c9d4700c.1422
4d ago

Good for her!!! Because if she wasn’t at the bus stop for her child to be picked up or there to pick them up at the end of the day regardless if their bused or a walker!!! I’m sure the school would have done the same to her or any parent

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

Waterbury school evacuated after anonymous bomb threat: Police

WATERBURY, Conn — Enlightenment School in Waterbury was evacuated Monday morning after an anonymous bomb threat, police said. Police were notified of the threat just after 10:30 a.m. According to Waterbury officials, the school was safely evacuated, and the incident is under investigation. The school serves middle to high-school-aged...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Hamden residents tired of violence after weekend of shootings

HAMDEN, Conn (WTNH) — Police are searching for the suspects in two separate shootings in Hamden Saturday night.  Police responded to the area of Butler Street and Goodrich Street for multiple shots fired.  Police say a woman was shot inside her home. Her husband says she was watching TV when a bullet came through the […]
HAMDEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
Waterbury, CT
Education
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
WTNH

Milford police search for owner of lost ring

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police announced on Facebook that they are in the possession of a lost ring, and they are trying to reunite it with its owner. The ring was found on West Main Street in the area of Wasson Field, according to their post. Police are asking that people share this story […]
MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

Glastonbury police say 2 teens killed in SUV, motorcycle crash

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A motorcyclist and a 15-year-old are dead after an SUV and a motorcycle crashed Sunday evening, police said. Gordon “Mac” Southby, 18, from Glastonbury was driving the motorcycle involved in the crash. Police said Southby was a senior at Glastonbury High School. He was taken from the scene of the crash and was pronounced dead a short time later at an area hospital.
GLASTONBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Rollover Crash

2022-09-25@3:28pm–#Bridgeport CT– A one-car rollover accident on Vincellette Street with injuries reported. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Linus K12#Durham School Services#Waterbury Public Schools#Wps
WTNH

1 shot on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police. The shooting happed at about 12:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Wethersfield Avenue, according to authorities. A person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds while officers were at the […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Students taught English and Spanish in Waterbury school

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A new school in Waterbury is offering something different for young students. Starting in Kindergarten, students are taught in English and Spanish at the same time. “At this school, you can speak two languages,” said Diego Delgado, a second-grade student. “Because in other schools, it’s...
WATERBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsTimes

Westport EMT and Weston firefighter dies with COVID

WESTPORT — Longtime Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter Mark Blake died Tuesday after a “valiant battle" with COVID-19, his obituary said. Blake, 61, of Stratford is survived by his wife, Eileen, and his sons Ryan, 16, and Liam, 13, among others. Blake was born in Boston...
WESTON, CT
WTNH

Police: Hamden shooting left man with critical injuries

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times Saturday night and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with “critical injuries,” according to the Hamden Police Department. At around 10:30 p.m., Hamden police responded to a reported shooting on Warner Street, where they located the man. He was suffering from multiple gunshot […]
HAMDEN, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy