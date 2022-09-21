Read full article on original website
Watcher717
5d ago
Public wants to know how many family members and personal friends the MAYOR has employed and are they qualified ? Let's be transparent.
Reply(7)
20
Derringer Bow
5d ago
I wonder if this is somehow connected to recent fee increase by waste management in harrisburg
Reply
6
Veronica Dean
5d ago
Shame on the mayor!She should have to step down for abuse of power!
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWrightsville, PA
Major retailer plans to hire 400 people in Dauphin CountyKristen WaltersDauphin County, PA
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this FallTravel MavenColumbia, PA
3 Historic, Charming Towns Worth Visiting in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
abc27.com
Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams sued by former city employee
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A former City of Harrisburg employee has filed a lawsuit against Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams. Nate Spriggs was hired as Harrisburg’s public works director in 2021 by former Mayor Eric Papenfuse. Now, Spriggs is suing current Mayor Williams on claims that Williams pressured him into giving preferential treatment to her relatives.
Jurors need to see ‘extreme views’ of central Pa. woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop: prosecutors
Weeks before prosecutors say Riley Williams broke into the U.S. Capitol and stole House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6 riots, she attended pro-Trump rallies featuring a white supremacist leader, according to new court documents filed in her case. Prosecutors filed motions on Friday advising the court...
Cumberland County woman among 2 to die in fatal crash at N.J. pop-up car rally
The driver charged in a fatal crash during an unsanctioned car meet-up in Wildwood has a documented history of traffic violations and recently survived a serious crash, according to court records and a family member. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is charged with multiple counts of death by...
Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pennsylvania state lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers
The GOP-led legislature moved five bills authored by the party’s gubernatorial candidate, forcing Democrats to choose between policies they might support and bolstering Doug Mastriano's record. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shootings won’t stop in Harrisburg until Black people feel they can trust police | PennLive Editorial
It happened again this week. Gunfire rang out in the 1300 block of Derry Street in Harrisburg, and two men fell. They weren’t killed, but that doesn’t mean they were lucky. Ask Cal Hollman. He survived being shot in 1991, but he still worries that the bullet lodged...
Man shot, killed in York City identified by coroner
The York County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in York City on Saturday morning. Akwame J. Anderson of York City was found dead at the scene by police who responded to the 400 block of Wallace Street at 12:43 a.m. Saturday. Police discovered Anderson was injured by a gunshot wound.
Oz, Shapiro set for ‘candidate conversations’ with Pa. Chamber after debates fall through
U.S. Senate Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democratic governor candidate Josh Shapiro are confirmed for “candidate conversations” at a Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry dinner next month in Hershey. The separate 30-minute discussions on Oct. 3 at Hershey Lodge will occur after a point-counterpoint exchange featuring...
abc27.com
PPL transformer to be transported in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A large transformer will be transported in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to an email from Buckingham Heavy Transport, the transport is to start at the NS Railyard at 103 Bridge Street in Columbia Borough and will be dropped off at the South Manheim Substation at 375 Bucknell Road in Manheim.
RELATED PEOPLE
Two Cumberland County men get more than 3 years. in jail for rioting at U.S. Capitol
Two Cumberland County men have been ordered to serve 41 months in federal prison for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks on the U.S. Capitol. Marshall Neefe, 26, of Newville, and Charles Bradford Smith, 25, of Shippensburg, were both sentenced in a federal court in Washington D.C. Friday after pleading guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers and conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding of Congress, which was convened that day to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the election of President Joe Biden.
WGAL
Four people shot at after-hours party in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Four people were shot early Sunday morning in Harrisburg. Police said at least one of the victims is still in a hospital in critical condition. Officers were called around 5 a.m. to the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street for reports of shots fired. Around the same...
Altercation preceded gunshots at ‘pop-up’ warehouse party in Harrisburg that wounded 4
More than 100 people from across central Pennsylvania attended a “pop-up” party at a Harrisburg warehouse where an altercation broke out and four people got shot early Sunday, police said. Three men and a woman were injured, two of them critically, around 5 a.m. Sunday at a business...
Feds charge 3 with providing drugs that killed Pa. man earlier this year
WILLIAMSPORT – Two men and a woman are facing mandatory minimum prison sentences of 20 years if found guilty of providing the drugs that caused a death in a Lewisburg hotel earlier this year. Darryl W. Elliott Jr., 36, of Sunbury, Steven Pierro, 34, of Selinsgrove, and Heather Carper,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mayor Wanda Williams proclaims Friday to be Lois Lehrman Grass Day to honor the passing of the Harrisburg philanthropist
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams issued a proclamation declaring Friday to be Lois Lehrman Grass Day to honor the passing of the Central Pennsylvania philanthropist earlier this week. Grass died Wednesday morning at age 90. Hailed by Willams' office as a "visionary, a cultural leader, and a...
Man shot to death during argument outside central Pa. bar early Sunday
SUNBURY – An altercation outside a Sunbury bar early Sunday has left one man dead and another the object of a police search. Police identified the dead man as Joseph Rice of Sunbury. They have obtained an arrest warrant for Randy Chain Easton, 42, also of Sunbury, charging him with homicide and related counts.
Discount chain growth; Harrisburg shooting; candidate debates: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. High: 72; Low: 52. Mostly cloudy. Ollie’s bargain store chain has weathered the ups and downs of the past two years, including staffing shortages and supply chain issues. This year, Ollie’s is expected to open between 41 and 43 stores, getting close to 500.
WGAL
Multivehicle crash kills Carlisle woman
Two people have died, including a Cumberland County woman, after a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians in New Jersey. The Cape May County prosecutor's office identified 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland of Carlisle as the victim. They say 37-year-old Gerald White of Pittsburgh crashed into a car. Before hitting two pedestrians. The passenger...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Harrisburg mayor declares ‘Lois Lehrman Grass Day’ for the city
Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams has declared Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, as “Lois Lehrman Grass Day” in the city of Harrisburg. Lehrman Grass died on Wednesday at the age of 90. “We are heartbroken in the city to hear of Lois Lehrman Grass’ passing. She will be remembered in eternity the way she was embraced in life, as someone who was a tireless and selfless giver and provider,” Williams said.
theburgnews.com
The Week that Was: News and features around Harrisburg
It’s finally feeling like fall in Harrisburg! Before you head out for a crisp stroll through the city or to dinner at one of Harrisburg’s many wonderful restaurants, catch up on this week’s news, below. Dauphin County announced that three polling places will move for the upcoming...
Central Pa. shooting leaves one injured on Friday
A shooting in York left one injured Friday afternoon, according to city officials. York police responded to the shooting on the 600 block of E. Market Street at around 3:40 p.m., Fox43 said. One injured person was taken to the hospital, and the county coroner was not called to the...
Molotov cocktail thrown at courthouse nets central Pa. man 5 years in prison
A Gettysburg man will spend 5 years in prison after he threw a molotov cocktail at the Adams County Courthouse in 2019. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 30-year-old Samson Yohe created the incendiary device out of an antique bottle filled with an unidentified liquid, several matches and a white cotton sock. He threw the device through the window, but it did not ignite.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
185K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 18