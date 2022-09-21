ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watcher717
5d ago

Public wants to know how many family members and personal friends the MAYOR has employed and are they qualified ? Let's be transparent.

Derringer Bow
5d ago

I wonder if this is somehow connected to recent fee increase by waste management in harrisburg

Veronica Dean
5d ago

Shame on the mayor!She should have to step down for abuse of power!

abc27.com

Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams sued by former city employee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A former City of Harrisburg employee has filed a lawsuit against Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams. Nate Spriggs was hired as Harrisburg’s public works director in 2021 by former Mayor Eric Papenfuse. Now, Spriggs is suing current Mayor Williams on claims that Williams pressured him into giving preferential treatment to her relatives.
WITF

Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pennsylvania state lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers

The GOP-led legislature moved five bills authored by the party’s gubernatorial candidate, forcing Democrats to choose between policies they might support and bolstering Doug Mastriano's record. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF...
PennLive.com

Man shot, killed in York City identified by coroner

The York County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in York City on Saturday morning. Akwame J. Anderson of York City was found dead at the scene by police who responded to the 400 block of Wallace Street at 12:43 a.m. Saturday. Police discovered Anderson was injured by a gunshot wound.
abc27.com

PPL transformer to be transported in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A large transformer will be transported in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to an email from Buckingham Heavy Transport, the transport is to start at the NS Railyard at 103 Bridge Street in Columbia Borough and will be dropped off at the South Manheim Substation at 375 Bucknell Road in Manheim.
Eric Papenfuse
PennLive.com

Two Cumberland County men get more than 3 years. in jail for rioting at U.S. Capitol

Two Cumberland County men have been ordered to serve 41 months in federal prison for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks on the U.S. Capitol. Marshall Neefe, 26, of Newville, and Charles Bradford Smith, 25, of Shippensburg, were both sentenced in a federal court in Washington D.C. Friday after pleading guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers and conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding of Congress, which was convened that day to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the election of President Joe Biden.
WGAL

Four people shot at after-hours party in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Four people were shot early Sunday morning in Harrisburg. Police said at least one of the victims is still in a hospital in critical condition. Officers were called around 5 a.m. to the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street for reports of shots fired. Around the same...
WGAL

Multivehicle crash kills Carlisle woman

Two people have died, including a Cumberland County woman, after a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians in New Jersey. The Cape May County prosecutor's office identified 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland of Carlisle as the victim. They say 37-year-old Gerald White of Pittsburgh crashed into a car. Before hitting two pedestrians. The passenger...
PennLive.com

Harrisburg mayor declares ‘Lois Lehrman Grass Day’ for the city

Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams has declared Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, as “Lois Lehrman Grass Day” in the city of Harrisburg. Lehrman Grass died on Wednesday at the age of 90. “We are heartbroken in the city to hear of Lois Lehrman Grass’ passing. She will be remembered in eternity the way she was embraced in life, as someone who was a tireless and selfless giver and provider,” Williams said.
theburgnews.com

The Week that Was: News and features around Harrisburg

It’s finally feeling like fall in Harrisburg! Before you head out for a crisp stroll through the city or to dinner at one of Harrisburg’s many wonderful restaurants, catch up on this week’s news, below. Dauphin County announced that three polling places will move for the upcoming...
PennLive.com

Central Pa. shooting leaves one injured on Friday

A shooting in York left one injured Friday afternoon, according to city officials. York police responded to the shooting on the 600 block of E. Market Street at around 3:40 p.m., Fox43 said. One injured person was taken to the hospital, and the county coroner was not called to the...
