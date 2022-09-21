Two Cumberland County men have been ordered to serve 41 months in federal prison for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks on the U.S. Capitol. Marshall Neefe, 26, of Newville, and Charles Bradford Smith, 25, of Shippensburg, were both sentenced in a federal court in Washington D.C. Friday after pleading guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers and conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding of Congress, which was convened that day to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the election of President Joe Biden.

