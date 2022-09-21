Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Oakland County football rankings: There’s a new No. 1 after Week 5’s results re-shuffle the rankings
Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 5:. 1 Walled Lake Western (5-0) — Yes, these guys are that good, no more warning shots. 2 Rochester Adams (4-1) — Just coldblooded in every way possible. 3 West Bloomfield (4-1) — Must refocus and tighten things up...
The Oakland Press
Prep roundup: Walled Lake Central football snaps 30-game skid with OT win over Kettering
You’ll have to excuse Walled Lake Central head football coach Josh Perusse if he merely recycled an old meme when sending out a celebratory tweet after Friday’s win. Why? Because he’s never before gotten to send one out. Seriously. Five games into his fourth season as the...
The Oakland Press
7 fall events not to miss in metro Detroit
Sept. 17 – Oct. 3. Brown Iron Brewhouse, 57695 Van Dyke Rd, Washington Twp. Brown Iron Brewhouse, 30955 Woodward Ave. Suite 510, Royal Oak. An authentic German Oktoberfest celebration with delicious German food specials to go along with a variety of German imported beers on tap. Organizers consider the event to be one of the largest Oktoberfest festivals in the state. For more information, visit browniron.com.
The Oakland Press
Prep Notebook: Hybrid tight ends booming and blossoming among Oakland County powerhouses
The new-era hybrid tight end is playing a big role in four Oakland County football powerhouse programs this fall. One just bagged his first high-major offer from the SEC. Rochester Adams junior Brady Prieskorn is the highest-ranked player at the tight end spot in the nation for the Class of 2024. The 6-foot-6 high-point specialist with grade-A wheels already has six touchdown catches in 2022 for an Adams squad sitting at 4-1 entering Week 6. He had a pair of scoring grabs in his Highlanders’ 42-21 drubbing of Lake Orion in Week 4, and two more in Adams’ 35-18 win over West Bloomfield in Week 5.
The Oakland Press
2 arrested for alleged threat against Farmington High
Two Farmington High School students were arrested last week for allegedly posting threats of gun violence on social media. The students, who are juveniles, posted they were going to “shoot up the school” on Sept. 19, said Farmington Public Safety Deputy Director Bob Houhanisin. Farmington police searched their...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Farmington at Troy football
Troy hosted Farmington for an Oakland Activities Association Blue Division football game on Friday, Sep. 23, 2022. Troy held on for a 16-14 victory.
The Oakland Press
Chick-fil-A restaurant opening in Southfield
A Chick-fil-A restaurant is opening Thursday, Sept. 29 in Southfield. Located at 28550 Telegraph Road, it will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, according to a press release. The franchise owner/operator of the Southfield location is Matthew Leverett, who was...
The Oakland Press
Ideas abound for Pontiac’s future skatepark
Pontiac’s next view of the future skatepark for Oakland Park will be in October, according to Matt Fluegge, CEO of Seattle-based Grindline, the company hired to design and build the park. Fluegge was in Pontiac Wednesday for a brainstorm session and the city continues collecting suggestions. Fluegge led the...
The Oakland Press
Troy shuts down Farmington with defense, special teams to win key OAA Blue battle
TROY — From start to finish, Friday’s OAA Blue Division battle between Troy and Farmington was waged as a one-score ballgame, with every play having the potential to toggle the lead. More often than not, the pivotal, game-deciding moments came on special teams where Troy distinguished itself and...
The Oakland Press
Man with criminal past charged in slaying of WWJ-AM radio anchor in Chesterfield Township
A man with a long criminal history was formally charged Monday in the bludgeoning death of a local radio anchor Friday in his Chesterfield Township home. Arthur Levan Williamson, 55, of Pontiac, who was on parole for charges in Oakland and Clinton counties, was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder, both premeditated and felony, two counts of attempted murder and three counts of unlawful imprisonment in 42-II District court in New Baltimore.
The Oakland Press
Blakita’s return helps Catholic Central thwart Rice’s title hopes, extend win streak in rivalry to eight games
SOUTHFIELD — When Detroit Catholic Central’s Brady Blakita stepped in front of the pass on the Shamrocks’ own goal line, there was 100 yards of green between him and immortality. And, seemingly, every other player on the field. After making four different cutbacks, and weaving his way...
The Oakland Press
Lessons from an accidental lockdown alert at Stoney Creek High School
After an accidental lockdown alarm sounded at Stoney Creek High School on Tuesday, school and police have reviewed what happened and are making some changes. A police investigation found that a staff member inadvertently activated the lockdown system, according to County Sheriff Mike Bouchard. “The system remains functional; however, processes...
The Oakland Press
Komen Detroit Race for the Cure moves to Belle Isle
The 2022 Komen Detroit Race for the Cure is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 2. The race, now in its 31st year, is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Susan G. Komen organization, but it’s much more than simply a race and a fundraiser. Anyone who has participated in the event will attest to the fact that it’s an incredibly emotional experience.
The Oakland Press
Hundreds expected for Ferndale Fall Festival
Up to 1,200 people are expected to turn out for the annual Ferndale Fall Festival coming up at Martin Road Park. “We always get a great turnout,” said LaReina Wheeler, director of the city’s parks and recreation department, which organizes the event. “We have a lot of indoor and outdoor activities.”
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak Schools seeks sinking fund millage renewal
Royal Oak school district voters will be asked in the November 8 election to renew a millage for the district’s building and site sinking fund. If approved, the 1-mill renewal for 10 years would generate $3.4 million in funds in its first year. “This is important to maintain our...
The Oakland Press
Judge: ‘Disagreement over Quarter Pounder’ leads to assault
A woman facing a misdemeanor assault and battery charge for allegedly throwing her keys at a fast food worker because she was upset about her order is prohibited from entering any McDonald’s restaurant for the time being, a Pontiac judge ruled. At her arraignment Monday before 50th District Judge...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Meijer cashier charged with embezzlement; drunken Royal Oak man tries to push car to his house after hitting 3 cars
A Meijer cashier with a criminal history was charged with embezzlement Tuesday after police say he was caught taking money from his cash register after prior shortages were reported. Police were called to the store, 5150 Coolidge Highway, on Sept. 18 by loss prevention workers. They told police they were...
The Oakland Press
Police: Teen suspected of dying by suicide on railroad tracks
A young man found dead Saturday morning on railroad tracks in Birmingham has been identified as a 17-year-old from Beverly Hills, believed to have died by suicide. According to a news release from the Birmingham Police Department, officers were dispatched to the train tracks near the Derby Bridge in Birmingham at around 9:15 a.m. Saturday on a report of someone being struck by a southbound train. The teen was located dead on the tracks, police said.
The Oakland Press
Ethan Daniel Davidson takes another creative swerve on new album
There are a lot of things pulling at Ethan Daniel Davidson these days. He’s the chairman of the Detroit Opera and a board member at the Motown Museum. He serves as the treasurer and chairman of the grants committee for the William Davidson Foundation, a charitable organization founded by his late adoptive father, the former owner of the Detroit Pistons. He’s co-produced a documentary about the latter and last year published his first book, “These Are the Developments of the Human.”
The Oakland Press
Street performers, discounts part of 3-day downtown Royal Oak shopping event
An upcoming downtown Royal Oak shopping event promises to draw customers with three days of free city garage parking, discounts, street performers and other attractions. The Shop Royal Weekend is from Friday Oct. 7 through Sunday Oct. 9 and sponsored by the city’s Downtown Development Authority. About half of...
