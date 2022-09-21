ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

COVID-19 UPDATES: 516 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vne5Z_0i50YFrn00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 516 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 494,087.

There are a total of 381,063 confirmed cases and 113,024 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 109,822 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 443,966 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,524,737 total doses have been administered. 956,135 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 22 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 41,829. Out of those cases, 41,062 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 549 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 125 cases in the last seven days and 489 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Bannock County and Kootenai County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 54 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 111,813 cases.

The state said 39 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 18,091, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,043.

99,739 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,164.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

  • 2 person died in the age group less than 18
  • 24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
  • 64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
  • 192 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
  • 412 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
  • 937 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
  • 1,418 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
  • 2,115 people were 80+

94.72% of deaths with known race were White. 0.83% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.9% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.86% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 13 deaths is pending.

92.24% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.76% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths
Central District Health Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise 		125,192
6,927
2,386
813 		26,842
1,444
560
435 		1,072
71
16
11
South Central Public Health District Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas 		6,019
17,929
4,243
768
3,952
2,320
3,016
126 		816
9,131
2,554
436
1,376
1,392
1,591
43 		32
304
67
15
55
60
66
2
Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark 		34,631
2,850
13,388
6,490
669
2,333
1,627
115 		11,577
1,443
1,947
2,425
222
543
725
36 		292
9
55
65
9
30
28
0
Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte 		14,475
6,337
595
838
1,385
737
611
344 		8,541
4,343
1,001
758
1,097
319
285
163 		262
167
33
20
30
17
11
11
Panhandle Health District Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone 		38,494
8,008
1,715
1,804
2,512 		6,707
1,773
566
854
480 		633
192
67
42
79
Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis 		8,366
2,438
6,750
1,429
848 		1,523
911
682
1,085
418 		156
57
53
36
30
Southwest District Health Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington 		55,655
2,834
4,709
2,065
615
1,644 		11,608
1,140
1,582
433
152
900 		708
82
89
53
15
58
TOTAL 381,063 113,024 5,164

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 516 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 2

