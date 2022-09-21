ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KVUE

KVUE poll reveals who voters want to see in the top Texas races

AUSTIN, Texas — There’s an old adage that says the more things change, the more they stay the same. And according to KVUE's new poll, that applies to politics in Texas as well, as support for Republicans remains strong across the board heading into the November elections. "Texas...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke rallies in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke made a stop in Austin on Saturday. The Democratic candidate stopped in Central Texas as part of his 49-day tour across the state to encourage Texans to get out and vote in the upcoming November election. During the rally, O'Rourke turned...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas Lottery breaks all-time sales record – again

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Lottery has broken its all-time sales record for the 12th year in a row. The lottery achieved $8.297 billion in sales in fiscal year 2022. That's an increase of $189.7 million, or 2.3%, over fiscal year 2021. According to Texas Lottery, that resulted in a record total contribution of $1.998 billion for Texas education and veterans.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Ennis Van DeGrate Sr. celebrates 100th birthday

BELLMEAD, Texas — A Central Texan has hit the century mark!. Ennis DeGrate Sr. is turning 100 years old and on Sunday friends and family gathered at the Bellmead Civic Center to celebrate him. "This is kind of a big reunion and so we're all super excited to be...
BELLMEAD, TX
KVUE

Hurricane Ian: Texas prepares to send help to Florida ahead of storm's approach

HOUSTON — Representatives from the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region will be sending one of their own to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian's possible landfall. The Red Cross said it's placing resources across the state ahead of impact as Ian strengthened into a hurricane early Monday morning.
KVUE

Texas Gov. Abbott directs state agencies to ramp up anti-fentanyl efforts

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants state agencies to do more to address the growing fentanyl crisis. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that it is a "major contributor" to overdoses in the U.S.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Migrants bused to Texas cities by LULAC in protest of Gov. Abbott's policy

AUSTIN, Texas — The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) bused migrants from a town on the Texas-Mexico border to three cities across the state on Sunday. LULAC, a Latino civil rights organization, along with dozens of volunteers, were in Eagle Pass, Texas, where they met migrants and informed them of their constitutional civil rights and protections, according to a release from the organization. Some of these migrants had been told to board buses under false pretenses to distant cities that have nonexistent jobs, according to LULAC.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: A brief history of Hispanics in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The history of Hispanic Latinos in Central Texas was carved in the soil of the farmlands outside Austin at the beginning of the 20th Century. Most worked as farmhands, many taking the place of Black slaves who had been freed decades before. And even though the ties between Texas and Mexico had existed for centuries, Latinos in Texas were looked down upon and often subjected to violence at the hands of whites.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

DSHS is offering scholarships for those pursuing EMS training

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is offering scholarships to those interested in pursuing a career in the EMS field. The Texas Legislature has approved a $21 million fund for the scholarships to provide financial relief to students in approved EMS programs. The scholarships have heavy emphasis to the more rural and underserved areas of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Local businesses needed for Forever Families stories

AUSTIN, Texas — Every week on KVUE Daybreak, Hannah Rucker introduces a child in the local foster care system who is in need of a forever family. These stories wouldn't be possible without the amazing local businesses who are kind enough to host KVUE and each child for a day of fun.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

What is the 'dirty side' of a tropical storm or hurricane?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With Florida in the cone of uncertainty of Hurricane Ian — which is forecast to become a major hurricane — and the potential for impacts from the storm, there is the potential the Tampa Bay area could see the "dirty side" of the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
