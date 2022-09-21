Read full article on original website
KVUE poll reveals who voters want to see in the top Texas races
AUSTIN, Texas — There’s an old adage that says the more things change, the more they stay the same. And according to KVUE's new poll, that applies to politics in Texas as well, as support for Republicans remains strong across the board heading into the November elections. "Texas...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke rallies in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke made a stop in Austin on Saturday. The Democratic candidate stopped in Central Texas as part of his 49-day tour across the state to encourage Texans to get out and vote in the upcoming November election. During the rally, O'Rourke turned...
KVUE/TXHPF poll: Dan Patrick leads race for Texas lieutenant governor ahead of 2022 midterms
Voters will head to the polls in 44 days, and we have a glimpse into how Texans are feeling. The "Texas Decides" poll surveyed more than 1,000 likely Texas voters.
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan rules out raising the minimum age to buy a firearm
(The Texas Tribune) Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan said the state Legislature will not pass meaningful gun safety legislation during its next session but signaled an openness to creating limited exceptions to the state’s abortion ban. Families of the Uvalde school shooting victims, along with House and Senate Democrats,...
Texas Lottery breaks all-time sales record – again
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Lottery has broken its all-time sales record for the 12th year in a row. The lottery achieved $8.297 billion in sales in fiscal year 2022. That's an increase of $189.7 million, or 2.3%, over fiscal year 2021. According to Texas Lottery, that resulted in a record total contribution of $1.998 billion for Texas education and veterans.
Texas population growth expected to put strain on water supply
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The City of Georgetown says its current water infrastructure will meet demand through 2052, and until 2057 with proper conservation efforts. But with more people expected to keep moving to the area, the City is trying to plan further ahead and keep up with demand. This...
Ennis Van DeGrate Sr. celebrates 100th birthday
BELLMEAD, Texas — A Central Texan has hit the century mark!. Ennis DeGrate Sr. is turning 100 years old and on Sunday friends and family gathered at the Bellmead Civic Center to celebrate him. "This is kind of a big reunion and so we're all super excited to be...
Hurricane Ian: Texas prepares to send help to Florida ahead of storm's approach
HOUSTON — Representatives from the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region will be sending one of their own to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian's possible landfall. The Red Cross said it's placing resources across the state ahead of impact as Ian strengthened into a hurricane early Monday morning.
Report shows Black students are disproportionately punished in Texas schools
AUSTIN, Texas — A University of Houston report shows that students of color in Texas are more likely to be cited for disciplinary violations, more likely to be punished by exclusion, and more likely to be punished than their white peers in general. These issues were discussed in a...
Texas Gov. Abbott directs state agencies to ramp up anti-fentanyl efforts
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants state agencies to do more to address the growing fentanyl crisis. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that it is a "major contributor" to overdoses in the U.S.
Migrants bused to Texas cities by LULAC in protest of Gov. Abbott's policy
AUSTIN, Texas — The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) bused migrants from a town on the Texas-Mexico border to three cities across the state on Sunday. LULAC, a Latino civil rights organization, along with dozens of volunteers, were in Eagle Pass, Texas, where they met migrants and informed them of their constitutional civil rights and protections, according to a release from the organization. Some of these migrants had been told to board buses under false pretenses to distant cities that have nonexistent jobs, according to LULAC.
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: A brief history of Hispanics in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The history of Hispanic Latinos in Central Texas was carved in the soil of the farmlands outside Austin at the beginning of the 20th Century. Most worked as farmhands, many taking the place of Black slaves who had been freed decades before. And even though the ties between Texas and Mexico had existed for centuries, Latinos in Texas were looked down upon and often subjected to violence at the hands of whites.
DSHS is offering scholarships for those pursuing EMS training
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is offering scholarships to those interested in pursuing a career in the EMS field. The Texas Legislature has approved a $21 million fund for the scholarships to provide financial relief to students in approved EMS programs. The scholarships have heavy emphasis to the more rural and underserved areas of Texas.
$3.3M federal grant awarded to Texas DPS to help reduce rape kit backlog
AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) has helped the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) secure a $3.3 million grant to reduce the state's DNA rape kit backlog. The funding for this grant comes from the Department of Justice as part of the Capacity Enhancement for Backlog...
Texas Access to Justice Foundation receives $20M for free housing-related legal services
AUSTIN, Texas — The state's largest funding source for civil legal aid has received an additional $20 million from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs to continue the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The Texas Access to Justice Foundation (TAJF) was awarded the first $20 million in August...
Local businesses needed for Forever Families stories
AUSTIN, Texas — Every week on KVUE Daybreak, Hannah Rucker introduces a child in the local foster care system who is in need of a forever family. These stories wouldn't be possible without the amazing local businesses who are kind enough to host KVUE and each child for a day of fun.
Parents are pulling their kids out of public school to homeschool, new data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — Post pandemic, the homeschooling boom hasn't let up. According to data released by the Texas Education Agency (TEA), many families are still making the switch. In an open records request made by the Texas Home School Coalition (THSC), the TEA revealed withdrawals from public school to...
What is the 'dirty side' of a tropical storm or hurricane?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With Florida in the cone of uncertainty of Hurricane Ian — which is forecast to become a major hurricane — and the potential for impacts from the storm, there is the potential the Tampa Bay area could see the "dirty side" of the storm.
