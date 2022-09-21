Read full article on original website
Lawrence Parrish, man shot by Austin police officers in 2017, dies
AUSTIN, Texas - Lawrence Parrish, the man at the center of a 2019 excessive force lawsuit against the Austin Police Department, has died. Parrish passed away on Sept. 10 at the age of 36, according to his obituary. In April 2017, Parrish was shot by Austin police officers in East...
Man dies in hospital after two-vehicle rollover crash in Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas - A man has died in the hospital from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle rollover crash in Harker Heights. The Harker Heights Police Department responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of the 100 block of East I-14 around 9:12 p.m. Sept. 23. HHPD says...
Video shows train hit Colorado officer’s car with suspect inside
Police in Colorado released body cam footage showing the moment a train collided with a police patrol vehicle parked on railroad tracks. A suspect was detained in the vehicle at the time of the collision. In the video, provided by FOX 31 Denver, two officers are seen detaining the driver...
Man to serve 20 years for 1988 cold case murder
AUSTIN, Texas - A cold case has ended in a conviction more than 30 years later, says the Texas Rangers. On Sept. 20, Daniel Andrew MacGinnis pled guilty to the 1988 murder of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs in Port Arthur, Texas. MacGinnis was sentenced to 20 years, which will run...
Fire destroys home in Pflugerville
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - A fire destroyed a home in Pflugerville Saturday morning. Around 11 a.m. Sept. 24, Pflugerville, Round Rock, and Travis County ESD 12 fire crews were called to the 17900 block of Misty Harbor Drive just off Pflugerville Parkway near Lake Pflugerville. Firefighters arrived to find thick smoke and flames billowing out of the roof.
Rollover crash on I-35 North, one adult declared trauma alert: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - An adult has been declared a Trauma Alert after a two-vehicle crash on I-35 North in Northeast Austin. ATCEMS says the crash involved two vehicles, one of which rolled. The crash happened at 2:39 p.m. in the 5500 block of I-35 near Reinli Street. The adult was...
DC boxing fixture Buddy Harrison killed in Southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - Arthur "Buddy" Harrison, Jr., a man who was well known in the DMV for his community service and boxing gym, was shot and killed outside of his home in Southeast, D.C. on Saturday morning, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department confirms that the victim is DMV boxing...
New training programs may help ATCEMS, Acadian with ongoing staffing shortage
AUSTIN, Texas - As EMS departments continue to struggle with staffing, Austin-Travis County EMS and Acadian Ambulance Service have had to get creative when it comes to training and retaining. "As we entered the pandemic, individuals left the profession both because of burnout, working conditions, and also because they were...
Texas: The Issue Is - Will Texas lawmakers raise the age to buy assault-style rifles?
This week’s Texas: The Issue Is focuses on the push to raise the age to buy an assault-style rifle in Texas. FOX 4’s Steven Dial sat down with State Senator Roland Gutierrez (D - San Antonio), who represents Uvalde. Gutierrez said three of his Republican colleagues support it but won’t go public.
Dog of the Weekend: Bliss at Texas Humane Heroes
If you're looking for a cuddlebug, Bliss may be perfect for you. She is a 10-year-old pup currently up for adoption at Texas Humane Heroes in Leander. She loves people and is perfect for a family just looking to hang out and cuddle.
Gun rights, school safety take center stage at Texas Tribune Festival
AUSTIN, Texas - Gun rights and school safety in the wake of Uvalde were front and center at the Texas Tribune Festival in downtown Austin. Today's discussions highlighted the deep divisions between Democrats and Republicans on how best to tackle gun violence four months to the day since 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School.
Texas School for the Deaf celebrates Deaf Awareness Week
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas School for the Deaf is celebrating Deaf Awareness Week, a time to promote social inclusion in the community. FOX 7 Austin spoke to the school's superintendent Claire Bugen and director of outreach Bobbie Beth Scoggins about the misconceptions surrounding deaf people. "Deaf Awareness Week is...
Texas paid $411 million in fraudulent unemployment claims in pandemic, under 1% of claims
HOUSTON - $46 billion. That’s how much the U.S. Labor Department estimates was stolen in fraudulent unemployment claims across the country during the pandemic. For the period March 2020 to August 2021, the Texas Workforce Commission says it paid $411 million in benefits on about 63,000 unemployment claims that were later determined to be imposter fraud. That represents less than 1% of the $55 billion total claims paid.
Tropical Storm Ian could become Category 4 hurricane
AUSTIN, Texas - We are continuing to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Ian and things have changed slightly since yesterday. The latest track has shifted a little westward. Ian could become a hurricane early Monday morning before passing over western Cuba as a category three on Tuesday. But Wednesday,...
Austin Chronicle announces Best of Austin Restaurants winners
The Austin Chronicle has announced the winners of the 2022 Best of Austin Restaurants issue. Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow sits down with the Chronicle's Sarah Wolf and Melanie Haupt at Tiki Tatsu-Ya to talk about the winners.
State-of-the-art gaming facility on University of Texas campus
AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new amenity on the Forty Acres that is a gamer's dream. It's called the Alienware Longhorn Esports Lounge, and it features desktops, laptops, and a multiplayer console area. It's a place for amateurs and pros alike to use elite gaming resources for training, competing, and...
Hurricane Ian strengthens in Caribbean's warm waters; Florida's Gulf Coast, Tampa Bay brace for major threat
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen in the Caribbean Sea on Monday, and the FOX Forecast Center expects the storm to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane by Monday night or early Tuesday as it approaches western Cuba. A Hurricane Watch has been issued along Florida's Gulf Coast, including the Tampa Bay area, ahead of the expected wind, rain and storm surge from Hurricane Ian later this week.
City of Austin plans resilience hubs in preparation for next disaster
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin is planning a network of resilience hubs in preparation for the next disaster. "The city of Austin, post Winter Storm Uri and even before Winter Storm Uri, had identified the need for locations that could provide these types of services during a disruption," Laura Patino, chief resilience officer with the city of Austin, said.
Temperature dip expected this week
It's starting to feel more like fall, y'all! FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has your look ahead at next week.
Fans gear up for first of six Harry Styles concerts in Austin residency
AUSTIN, Texas - Sunday was the first night of Harry Styles' six-day, sold-out concert series at the Moody Center. 70,000 fans are expected during the entire residency. Fan Hannah Timmreck remembers the exact moment she learned about the concerts. "I was literally at the gym on the treadmill, and I had just started my workout, like five minutes in. I was like, I have to go, I can't be here, I got to call my dad, got to start preparing how to go to all these shows," she said.
