Sooner Wrap Up Weekend at NC State
CARY, N.C. — The Oklahoma women's tennis team wrapped up their second weekend of fall competition at the College Ranked Spotlight in North Carolina, hosted by NC State. The Sooners collected eight wins on the weekend, with Alexandra Pisareva and Layne Sleeth reaching the finals in doubles after defeating the No. 24 and 35 ranked-doubles duos.
Men's Golf Set For Test at Inverness Intercollegiate
NORMAN — The Oklahoma men's golf team returns to action this week at the Inverness Intercollegiate in Toledo, Ohio, for a 54-hole tournament on Sept. 26-27 at Inverness Club. Monday's rounds will be streamed live on YouTube, and Tuesday's final round will be broadcast live on ESPN+. The 16-team...
Welter: UNC's struggles under Mack Brown are ironic, don't you think
It was like a lyric from the Alanis Morissette song "Ironic." UNC quarterback Drake Maye had just fumbled on the Tar Heels' first play from scrimmage to start the third quarter. Notre Dame recovered and had 4th and goal from the three. Irish quarterback Drew Pyne went over the middle to a receiver blanketed by Tar Heels linebacker Cedric Gray. The ball fell incomplete and as Gray got up to celebrate, out came the flag and Gray's shoulders immediately slumped in defeat. The maligned and lampooned UNC defense had come through in a pivotal moment in the game and the refs took it away. Mack Brown responded by earning the first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of his career.
Nate Oats, Alabama basketball add 4-star from North Carolina
Alabama basketball picked up a win on Saturday. Davin Cosby, a shooting guard, made his verbal pledge to Nate Oats and co. Cosby is a four-star and ranked 114th nationally on 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s the fourth-overall player from North Carolina and attends Word of God Christian Academy. He is the second-highest rated guard from his state at 6-foot-5, 180-pounds.
OU Beats Baylor in Big 12 Opener, Wins Fifth Straight
WACO, Texas — The Oklahoma soccer team pushed its win streak to five games with a 2-0 victory over Baylor Friday night in the Big 12 opener. "Obviously any win in Big 12 is difficult as there is talent from top to bottom," said head coach Mark Carr. "To get an away win, score two goals, get a shutout—all the credit goes to this team. I thought we created a ton of dangerous chances and were resilient in the right moments to bend and not break.
Sooners Drop Big 12 Opener to No. 1 Texas
AUSTIN, Texas – — Megan Wilson notched double-digit kills as the Oklahoma volleyball team were swept by No. 1 Texas, 3-0, in the first match of league play Saturday night inside Gregory Gymnasium. "Overall, we would like to come out with a win and when you don't, you...
Men's Hoops Reveals Big 12 Slate
NORMAN – The Big 12 Conference announced the 2022-23 men's basketball schedule Friday, completing the University of Oklahoma men's basketball team's schedule for the upcoming season. The Sooners open league play against Texas Saturday, Dec. 31 at Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma's home conference slate is highlighted by four additional...
How to watch on TV or stream the NC State vs. UConn game on Saturday
The Wolfpack, off to a 3-0 start, will face 1-3 UConn on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Here’s how to catch the game on TV.
NC State records 41-10 win over UConn to remain among unbeaten college football teams
NC State Wolfpack will face Clemson Tigers in college football Week 5 game.
WATCH: Marcus Freeman addresses Notre Dame after win vs. UNC
Notre Dame defeated North Carolina Saturday night in Chapel Hill, 45-32. With the win, the Fighting Irish have now won two straight and are sitting at 2-2 on the season heading into the bye week. Following the win, head coach Marcus Freeman spoke to his team about the win and...
Intriguing big man set to visit Blue Devils
Imani Christian Academy (Pa.) forward/center Alier Maluk will be on an unofficial visit with the Blue Devils next week. The 6-foot-10, 180-pound sophomore will be in Durham alongside his player development skills and performance coach, Joe Stasyszyn, a 25-year Duke basketball camp veteran who ...
OU Breaks Ground on Love's Field
NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Athletics Department officially broke ground on Love's Field Friday afternoon at the northwest corner of South Jenkins Ave. and Imhoff Rd., the future site of the stadium. "This is going to happen," head coach Patty Gasso said. "This is a...
cbs17
Former Apex football coach speaks to team
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Apex head football coach Bob Wolfe is still giving back after 44 years of coaching. Retired for a decade now, Wolfe was asked to come back to speak to the current Apex football squad, a team that is having the school’s best season in more than 20 years. Todd Gibson was there for the reunion.
How to watch or stream UNC vs. Notre Dame football game on Saturday
Undefeated UNC, 3-0, returns home to take on 1-2 Notre Dame in Kenan Stadium. Here’s how to watch the game.
alamancenews.com
Southern rolls over Cummings; Eastern tops Western
Nothing fancy for Southern Alamance’s football team, but keeping it basic helped churn out an extraordinary result Friday night. The Patriots scored on their first five possessions and received a boost from senior running back Stanley Eno’s four first-half touchdowns in a 58-28 romp past host Cummings to wrap up non-conference competition for both teams.
CBS Sports
Kansas vs. Duke: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
After two games on the road, the Kansas Jayhawks are heading back home. They will square off against the Duke Blue Devils at noon ET on Saturday at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Kansas and Duke will really light up the scoreboard.
chapelboro.com
High School Football Round-Up: Week 6
Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 6! Results from Week 5 can be found here. Chapel Hill (4-0): Game vs. East Chapel Hill postponed. Up next: at Southern Alamance. Cedar Ridge (1-4): Lost to...
Chapel Hill schools postpone high school football game over ‘threat involving the safety’ of those at game
A new date for the football game has not been selected.
Diversity increases at NC A&T State University
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a shift happening at North Carolina A&T State University. Enrollment data is showing the Aggie family is growing and becoming more colorful each year. This school year, A&T reported the highest enrollment numbers of any other HBCU for the ninth year in a row, and they’re on track for more […]
Union shut down by Rosewood
The weather was set for a wonderful game of soccer. The Union Spartans hosted the Rosewood Eagles on Wednesday night. What started as a promis
