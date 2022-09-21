ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Springs, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids

News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. Friends of Grand Rapids Parks are looking for volunteers to help make the city look a little greener. (Sept. 23, 2022) 200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids. Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 092422. Proxmire’s father...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Coolest AM since May – Frost in N. Michigan

Parts of Upper Michigan and N. Lower Michigan woke up to some frost this Friday AM. This was the Frost Advisory (in light blue) and Freeze Warning (in dark blue) for N. Lower Michigan:. And here’s the Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning for central and western Upper Michigan:. Low...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home

You probably don't have plans to up and leave your home with your personal belongings, but it doesn't mean it doesn't happen. Watching videos of people exploring abandoned houses around Michigan is always interesting. Some homes will have a fridge full of expired products, while others have clothes that were left by their previous owners.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Mason, MI
City
Cedar Springs, MI
WOOD

First Tech Week held in Grand Rapids

The first ever Tech Week Grand Rapids is underway with the final event planned for Saturday. (Sept. 23, 2022) Proxmire’s father sparks bill for bulletproof windows. Michigan State falls to Minnesota in Big Ten opener. Frenzy Traditions: The well-known voice of West Ottawa. To The Point: Tudor Dixon, 43rd...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Frost, freeze possible tonight: Michigan areas where you should cover your flowers, plants

The first day of fall is rushing in on a brisk north wind. It’s also carrying frost and freeze warnings for parts of Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas. If you’re in these targeted areas and you have any vegetables, tender herbs or blooming flowers left outdoors that you want to save, you might want to cover them individually or at least drape them with an old sheet or tarp for protection.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Southeast Michigan reaches first official stage of drought

(CBS DETROIT) - Despite recent rainfall, our weather has remained dry enough for portions of Metro Detroit to reach moderate drought conditions.Total rainfall for the month of September in Detroit measures only 0.69 inches,  a large deficit from our average 2.46 inches of rain.For the year we remain at more than a 7-inch deficit for water with a current measurement of 19.09 inches. of water compared to a yearly average of 26.21 inches.What does moderate drought mean for you?These are some of the issues that can come from moderate drought, although only crop issues exist for isolated spots in our area at the moment.Some damage to crops, pasturesStreams, reservoirs, or wells lowSoutheast Michigan counties currently under the moderate drought category are Wayne, southeast Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, and northern Sanilac counties.Rain showers are possible Sunday and several days next week which should help us rebound a bit.We'll monitor the trend and keep you posted on if/when we expect to exit drought stage.You can stay updated on the latest forecast information from the NEXT Weather team on our weather page by clicking here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Golfball Size Batters##Mason In Ingham Co#Ionia Co
Travel Maven

This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
CLINTON, MI
WOOD

Fall is the perfect time to visit Shanty Creek Resort

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Well it’s officially fall and one thing that we’re blessed with in Michigan is beautiful fall color tours! It’s the perfect time to head up north and visit the small towns, wineries, and breweries. Shanty Creek Resort offers the perfect spot to stay and head out and enjoy all northern Michigan has to offer.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
My Magic GR

Where Are The Best Bars For Singles In Grand Rapids?

I moved to Grand Rapids in 2007 and when arrived I was single and ready to mingle. Some of the places I went to find a lady include The B.O.B., Gardella's, and McFaddens. I still think the B.O.B. would be a good place to find a single person but Gardella's and McFaddens are no longer around. So where can single people go in Grand Rapids to get a drink and try to find a partner?
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Hurricane Ian Heading To Florida

Tropical Storm Ian will strengthen and become a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher). The storm is expected to continue to move northwest through the Caribbean, then over western Cuba. Ian will then move north and make landfall next Thursday. probably in northwest Florida. This will be a significant storm with the potential to produce significant wind damage, storm surge and heavy rainfall. Here’s the latest forecast path of the storm:
FLORIDA STATE
WOOD

Fall street festival coming to Ottawa in October

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Social House Kitchen & Bar is known for their late night atmosphere but they offer so much more than that including a fantastic food menu with weekly specials!. They’re also hosting their first annual October on Ottawa street festival next month! Mandi joins us...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy