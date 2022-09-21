Read full article on original website
WOOD
200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. Friends of Grand Rapids Parks are looking for volunteers to help make the city look a little greener. (Sept. 23, 2022) 200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids. Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 092422. Proxmire’s father...
WOOD
Coolest AM since May – Frost in N. Michigan
Parts of Upper Michigan and N. Lower Michigan woke up to some frost this Friday AM. This was the Frost Advisory (in light blue) and Freeze Warning (in dark blue) for N. Lower Michigan:. And here’s the Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning for central and western Upper Michigan:. Low...
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home
You probably don't have plans to up and leave your home with your personal belongings, but it doesn't mean it doesn't happen. Watching videos of people exploring abandoned houses around Michigan is always interesting. Some homes will have a fridge full of expired products, while others have clothes that were left by their previous owners.
A ‘Bone Chilling’ & Snowy Forecast For Grand Rapids This Winter
It looks like West Michigan may be in store for a 'Bone Chilling Winter' with 'Loads of Snow' according to the Old Farmers Almanac's 2022-2023 Winter Weather prediction. Will West Michigan have a harsh winter in 2022-2023?. Last month we let you know that the Old Farmer's Almanac predicted an...
WOOD
First Tech Week held in Grand Rapids
The first ever Tech Week Grand Rapids is underway with the final event planned for Saturday. (Sept. 23, 2022) Proxmire’s father sparks bill for bulletproof windows. Michigan State falls to Minnesota in Big Ten opener. Frenzy Traditions: The well-known voice of West Ottawa. To The Point: Tudor Dixon, 43rd...
Frost, freeze possible tonight: Michigan areas where you should cover your flowers, plants
The first day of fall is rushing in on a brisk north wind. It’s also carrying frost and freeze warnings for parts of Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas. If you’re in these targeted areas and you have any vegetables, tender herbs or blooming flowers left outdoors that you want to save, you might want to cover them individually or at least drape them with an old sheet or tarp for protection.
fox2detroit.com
SkyBridge Michigan: Pedestrian bridge nearly 120 feet above the ground opening soon
BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 1,203-foot-long SkyBridge Michigan opens Oct. 15 at Boyne Mountain. Walk above northern Michigan and take in the panoramic views on the longest timber-towered suspension bridge in the world. While exploring the bridge, there are points where you'll be 118 feet above the ground.
Southeast Michigan reaches first official stage of drought
(CBS DETROIT) - Despite recent rainfall, our weather has remained dry enough for portions of Metro Detroit to reach moderate drought conditions.Total rainfall for the month of September in Detroit measures only 0.69 inches, a large deficit from our average 2.46 inches of rain.For the year we remain at more than a 7-inch deficit for water with a current measurement of 19.09 inches. of water compared to a yearly average of 26.21 inches.What does moderate drought mean for you?These are some of the issues that can come from moderate drought, although only crop issues exist for isolated spots in our area at the moment.Some damage to crops, pasturesStreams, reservoirs, or wells lowSoutheast Michigan counties currently under the moderate drought category are Wayne, southeast Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, and northern Sanilac counties.Rain showers are possible Sunday and several days next week which should help us rebound a bit.We'll monitor the trend and keep you posted on if/when we expect to exit drought stage.You can stay updated on the latest forecast information from the NEXT Weather team on our weather page by clicking here.
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
WOOD
Fall is the perfect time to visit Shanty Creek Resort
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Well it’s officially fall and one thing that we’re blessed with in Michigan is beautiful fall color tours! It’s the perfect time to head up north and visit the small towns, wineries, and breweries. Shanty Creek Resort offers the perfect spot to stay and head out and enjoy all northern Michigan has to offer.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 5 scoreboard: Friday night results
*The scoreboard will be updated as results become available. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
WOOD
Distressed clay pots in ArtPrize peer into the past
If you’re headed to DeVos Place Convention Center to enjoy ArtPrize 2022, you may notice a larger-than-usual crowd poring over several distressed and damaged clay pots. (Sept. 23, 2022)
Injuries reported in crash near Byron Center
Serious injuries have been reported following a crash near Byron Center Friday, authorities say.
whtc.com
Traffic Stop in Grand Haven Leads to Possible Bust of Stolen Lottery Ticket Ring
GRAND HAVEN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 24, 2022) – An overnight traffic stop in Grand Haven may have meant the end of the line for an apparent lottery ticket theft ring that has plagued the Lakeshore. A number of lottery ticket thefts had been reported in both Ottawa and Muskegon...
First freeze coming soon: See average freeze dates for your closest Michigan city
Those of us with veggies or tender herbs still in the garden - or summer flowers still blooming - are starting to watch the forecast for signs of the “first freeze” of the fall in our areas. This first date of the autumn season when low temperatures plunge...
Where Are The Best Bars For Singles In Grand Rapids?
I moved to Grand Rapids in 2007 and when arrived I was single and ready to mingle. Some of the places I went to find a lady include The B.O.B., Gardella's, and McFaddens. I still think the B.O.B. would be a good place to find a single person but Gardella's and McFaddens are no longer around. So where can single people go in Grand Rapids to get a drink and try to find a partner?
WOOD
Hurricane Ian Heading To Florida
Tropical Storm Ian will strengthen and become a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher). The storm is expected to continue to move northwest through the Caribbean, then over western Cuba. Ian will then move north and make landfall next Thursday. probably in northwest Florida. This will be a significant storm with the potential to produce significant wind damage, storm surge and heavy rainfall. Here’s the latest forecast path of the storm:
The best places to see elk in Michigan this fall
ATLANTA, MICH. -- Consider this addition to your fall bucket list this year: Seeing Michigan’s mighty wild elk. Fall is breeding season for Michigan’s elk herd, making it the best time of year to see and hear these impressive animals.
WOOD
Fall street festival coming to Ottawa in October
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Social House Kitchen & Bar is known for their late night atmosphere but they offer so much more than that including a fantastic food menu with weekly specials!. They’re also hosting their first annual October on Ottawa street festival next month! Mandi joins us...
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
