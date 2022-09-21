ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ducks issue injury updates on Sam Carrick, John Moore

By Josh Erickson
 5 days ago
Anaheim Ducks center Sam Carrick. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Anaheim Ducks released their training camp roster Wednesday, the team also released injury updates on forward Sam Carrick and defenseman John Moore.

Carrick underwent previously unreported left hip surgery to repair a torn labrum back in May, and he won’t be expected to rejoin the team until November. The Ducks also confirmed that Moore remains injured following his acquisition from the Boston Bruins in February when Moore was on injured reserve dealing with a concussion.

Carrick signed a multi-year extension this offseason after the minor-league veteran put up a solid, impressive performance in a fourth-line role for Anaheim last season. He had 11 goals and 19 points in 64 games, eclipsing the 10-goal mark at the NHL level for the first time. In his absence, the Ducks will likely try out younger players in NHL roles such as Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Jacob Perreault.

Moore, 31, is in the final year of a five-year, $2.75M cap hit contract. He's spent a solid amount of time buried in the AHL over the past few seasons. In fact, he’s played just 36 NHL games over the last three seasons combined, largely due to a combination of injuries and poor play. With Anaheim having strong organizational depth at defense and acquiring players like Colton White and Olli Juolevi (and Nathan Beaulieu on a PTO), there isn’t much of a spot for Moore within the organization when healthy anyways.

