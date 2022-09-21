MADISONVILLE — The final score indicates that one team dominated the other. However, if anyone actually paid attention to Friday night’s football matchup between Calloway County and Madisonville-North Hopkins, it was rather obvious that this was not the case. In fact, the long-held maxim of how only three, four, even five, plays usually decide every game was once again confirmed.

MADISONVILLE, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO