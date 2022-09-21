Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
HCC Unveils bell hooks Memorial
Bell hooks is known around the globe and her loss was felt by many, but none more so than her family and friends in her hometown. Hopkinsville Community College and the College Foundation are honoring the hometown writer, activist, poet, and figurehead with the addition of a sculpture to Roundtable Literary Park on what would have been her 70th birthday.
wkdzradio.com
Andreasen, Liebe-Cravens To Fill Key Christian Chamber Positions
The Christian County Chamber of Commerce announced Monday afternoon the filling of two positions: Director of Events & Marketing, and Executive Assistant. KaDee Andreasen has been tabbed the former, with Kayce Liebe-Cravens slated for the latter. Andreasen, a Wisconsin native, has made her way to west Kentucky through a Fort...
Murray Ledger & Times
Special teams miscues sink Lakers in loss at Madisonville
MADISONVILLE — The final score indicates that one team dominated the other. However, if anyone actually paid attention to Friday night’s football matchup between Calloway County and Madisonville-North Hopkins, it was rather obvious that this was not the case. In fact, the long-held maxim of how only three, four, even five, plays usually decide every game was once again confirmed.
WBKO
WKU Football with a 73-0 victory over FIU for the Tops first shutout win since 2011
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hilltopper football team put on a show at the Houch to open up C-USA play against FIU. After away games in Hawaii and Indiana with a bye week in-between, the Hilltopper football team was more than happy to be back at home. A quick...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Fiscal Court Addresses Postage, Senior Citizens Center
Trigg County Fiscal Court quickly met in special session Monday afternoon, to handle some quick expenditures before a regularly-scheduled meeting arrives October 3. Magistrates unanimously approved an expense of more than $8,500 for the postage required to mail out tax bills across the county. Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander said those had to be mailed out by the end of the week.
wkdzradio.com
Brenda Joyce Sutton, 64, of Hopkinsville
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for 64-year-old Brenda Joyce Sutton, of Hopkinsville. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
PHOTOS – 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Christian County took place Saturday morning. Check out these great photos from the event.
Kentucky park to be renamed after John Prine
A park in western Kentucky is being renamed after musician John Prine. A dedication ceremony for the John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam in Muhlenberg County is scheduled for Oct. 1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
Over 40 Teams Walk To End Alzheimer’s Saturday
Despite the wet and rainy conditions, it was a great turnout for the annual Pennyrile Walk To End Alzheimer's event held in the parking lot at the Christian County Justice Center in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Alzheimer's Association Walk Manager Jill Isom said that over half of this year's goal of...
wkdzradio.com
Bale Trail Underway Once Again In Todd County
The Ninth Annual Todd County Bale Trail got underway this past weekend, as fall temperatures and changing colors finally arrived in force throughout west Kentucky. One of the more popular tourist attractions for Trenton, Elkton, Guthrie and everyone in between, it’s also somewhat demanding on local farmers — who provide most, if not all, of the hay needed to create these large art projects.
wpsdlocal6.com
Attorney talks Marshall County Schools investigation
Attorney hired by Marshall County School Board says investigation does not involve a worst-case scenario. Attorney Chip Adams said the investigation he was hired to carry out is not a worst-case scenario, and children are not in danger. He also said he can't predict how long this investigation will take.
wkdzradio.com
Rebecca Burd, 77, of Pembroke
Funeral services for 77-year old Rebecca Sue Burd, of Pembroke, will be at 3:00 Tuesday afternoon, September 23, at Pembroke United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at the church at noon Tuesday, September 27. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her son, Charles...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBKO
Two Missing Persons in Ohio County
Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
wkdzradio.com
Ronald Hayes, 81, of Hopkinsville
Funeral Services for 81-year-old Ronald Hayes, of Hopkinsville, will be at 10 o’clock Friday morning at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Stewart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 o’clock Thursday evening.
whvoradio.com
Bolen Let Go By Commonwealth Attorney’s Office
Stephanie Bolen is no longer working in the Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Christian County Commonwealth Attorney Rick Boling confirmed to the News Edge that Bolen’s employment as assistant commonwealth’s attorney was terminated the week of September 12th. Boling told the News Edge that Bolen was provided with a list of reasons for her termination. Boling has not answered questions by the News Edge concerning the list of reasons of why she was terminated.
wnky.com
New trolley experience coming to Bowling Green in the next month
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A new hop-on, hop-off trolley tourism experience is coming to Bowling Green. “I mean it’s gonna be huge,” said Bobby Rabold, board member for the Historic Railpark & Train Museum. The project is four years in the making. In 2018 a trolley was brought to Bowling...
Professional Fisherman Sentenced After Investigation Into Mississippi Paddlefish Poaching Scheme
After crossing state lines to poach paddlefish, two Kentuckians are facing felony charges, including prison time and thousands in fines. According to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi on Monday, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray went to Mississippi numerous times in the fall of 2018 and winter of 2019. This was to capture paddlefish from Moon Lake in Coahoma County. This is a lake that is off-limits to all paddlefish fishing.
Dawson Springs man turns tornado debris into art
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – The deadly western Kentucky tornado left behind a long path of destruction, but one Dawson Springs resident is using his talents to give new life to the damage. Life since December 10, 2021 has been difficult for Brett Cobb, a lifelong Dawson Springs resident, but following the tragic storm, Cobb […]
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Barkers Mill Road Crash
A wreck on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County sent a Hopkinsville woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 10 a.m. 18-year-old Kaylee Kendall was southbound when her vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree near the state line. Kendall was...
WBKO
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
Comments / 0