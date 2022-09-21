Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Vote for the Kalamazoo-area prep football Player of the Week from Week 5 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – The high school football season closed its fifth chapter of the 2022 season over the weekend, as Kalamazoo-area teams took the field for another exciting slate of gridiron action. From quarterbacks slinging the ball around the field to running backs plowing through tackles and receivers waltzing...
MLive.com
Everything clicking for Concord in win over Vandercook Lake
CONCORD – The Concord Yellowjackets were in control from the start and never let up on Saturday in a 70-0 win over Vandercook Lake. Concord scored on its opening play from scrimmage, a 77-yard pass from Abraham Reiniche to Mekhi Wingfield, and scored on all of the rest of its eight first-half drives.
MLive.com
Gull Lake football snaps skid, stuns Three Rivers with ‘crazy, storybook victory’
RICHLAND, MI – Richland Gull Lake snapped a five-game losing streak in impressive fashion Friday, as the Blue Devils overcame an early deficit and mounting injuries to defeat Three Rivers, 38-26. A groin injury to quarterback Noah Blake left Gull Lake’s starting signal caller on the bench for much of the first half, and when back-up Vann Ebright sustained a separated shoulder, the Blue Devils were down to third-stringer Landon Evans.
MLive.com
Vote for Grand Rapids Player of the Week 5
Eye-popping numbers were the norm across the Grand Rapids area Friday night on the gridiron. Check out who some of those standout players were in MLive’s Grand Rapids Player of the Week 5 Poll.
MLive.com
Upsets, last-second thrillers headline Kalamazoo-area Week 5 prep football action
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s high school football season is past its halfway point, and if Friday was any indication, we’re in for a treat for the final four weeks before the playoffs. From stunning upsets to edge-of-your-seat thrillers, the Kalamazoo area had it all in Week 5,...
MLive.com
Skyler Geurink’s big night helps Zeeland West football win thriller at Muskegon
Zeeland West football defeats Muskegon 38-36 MUSKEGON – Skyler Geurink and his Zeeland West teammates found themselves in a hurricane of momentum shifts during their trip to Hackley Stadium on Friday night in an OK Green Conference showdown against the Muskegon Big Reds. After leading by as many as...
MLive.com
See photos as Martin plays against Brown City in high school football
MARTIN, MI -- Martin hosts Brown City for football game on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 24, 2022, at Martin High School. Martin crushed Brown City, 49-6.
MLive.com
Must-see TD catch sparks Martin’s big win over Brown City in top-5 showdown
MARTIN, MI – A three-hour bus ride brought the Brown City football team to Martin Saturday for a top-five 8-player showdown against the Clippers. The 170-mile journey across the state will certainly feel a lot longer for the No. 5 Green Devils, who were on the wrong end of a hard-hitting, 49-6 battle against top-ranked Martin.
MLive.com
See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in Week 5 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – Brisk temperatures at kickoff finally gave us some football weather for the first fall Friday on the gridiron, and those who made the journey to stadiums around Kalamazoo were treated to some outstanding finishes. From Richland Gull Lake’s upset win over Three Rivers to one-point victories...
MLive.com
Link up to Week 5 Grand Rapids area football coverage
Friday night football action saw a pair of state-ranked, undefeated teams clash when Grandville hosted Caledonia and Forest Hills Eastern visit Catholic Central. There was a big OK Silver Conference game when Belding host Sparta. Zeeland West won a shootout at Muskegon to stay perfect and Rockford did the same with a victory at East Kentwood.
Grandville Roller Rink Accused Of Throwing ‘Racist’ Homecoming Dance
A Grandville roller rink is being accused of racism after posting an exclusive invite list for a 'homecoming' event that included only predominantly white districts. Why are people upset with Tarry Hall Roller Rink in Grandville?. An online post from Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink advertised a 'High School Homecoming...
HS senior feels ‘like royalty’ after classmates put her in spotlight
Although she is a senior, this is the first year Sinclaire Bice has attended Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School.
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
WNDU
2 dead, 3 injured in Niles shooting
29-year-old Alan Morgan admitted to committing murder and battery of his son, Judah Morgan. First Alert Forecast: Fall Begins Thursday as Temperatures Continue to Turn Cooler. Mishawaka QB Brady Fisher growing in first year as full-time starter. Mishawaka quarterback Brady Fisher is new to the full-time starting job. He took...
Five candidates for Grand Haven city manager chosen for interviews
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Five candidates to be Grand Haven’s next city manager, all of them from Michigan, will be interviewed by the city council next week. Among them is Ashley Latsch, the assistant city manager who has been serving as interim city manager since the departure of Patrick McGinnis at the end of June.
Muskegon Heights school board responds to teacher shortage
Parents in the Muskegon Heights school district voiced concerns Thursday night about a shortage of teachers.
Storms move through West Michigan
Over a thousand people were left without power Sunday night after strong storms moved through West Michigan.
Injuries reported in crash near Byron Center
Serious injuries have been reported following a crash near Byron Center Friday, authorities say.
MLive.com
STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT KENT COUNTY NOTICE TO CREDITORS Decedent's Estate CASE NO. and JUDGE 22-212036-DE Court address: 180 Ottawa Ave. NW Suite 2500 Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Court telephone no.: (616) 632-5440 Estate of Sophy P. Burkholder. Date of birth: 08/28/1919. TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Sophy P. Burkholder, died 05/23/2022. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Edward J. Kolenda, Jr., personal representative, or to both the probate court at 180 Ottawa Ave. NW, Suite 2500, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice. Date: September 25, 2022. Larry A. Lemmen P16549 274 Main Street Coopersville, MI 49404 (616) 837-6221 Edward J. Kolenda, Jr. 5980 Dewpointe Dr. Allendale, MI 49401 (231) 477-5441.
Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern
The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
