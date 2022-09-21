ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego, MI

MLive.com

Everything clicking for Concord in win over Vandercook Lake

CONCORD – The Concord Yellowjackets were in control from the start and never let up on Saturday in a 70-0 win over Vandercook Lake. Concord scored on its opening play from scrimmage, a 77-yard pass from Abraham Reiniche to Mekhi Wingfield, and scored on all of the rest of its eight first-half drives.
CONCORD, MI
MLive.com

Gull Lake football snaps skid, stuns Three Rivers with ‘crazy, storybook victory’

RICHLAND, MI – Richland Gull Lake snapped a five-game losing streak in impressive fashion Friday, as the Blue Devils overcame an early deficit and mounting injuries to defeat Three Rivers, 38-26. A groin injury to quarterback Noah Blake left Gull Lake’s starting signal caller on the bench for much of the first half, and when back-up Vann Ebright sustained a separated shoulder, the Blue Devils were down to third-stringer Landon Evans.
RICHLAND, MI
MLive.com

Vote for Grand Rapids Player of the Week 5

Eye-popping numbers were the norm across the Grand Rapids area Friday night on the gridiron. Check out who some of those standout players were in MLive’s Grand Rapids Player of the Week 5 Poll.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Must-see TD catch sparks Martin’s big win over Brown City in top-5 showdown

MARTIN, MI – A three-hour bus ride brought the Brown City football team to Martin Saturday for a top-five 8-player showdown against the Clippers. The 170-mile journey across the state will certainly feel a lot longer for the No. 5 Green Devils, who were on the wrong end of a hard-hitting, 49-6 battle against top-ranked Martin.
MARTIN, MI
MLive.com

See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in Week 5 of 2022 season

KALAMAZOO, MI – Brisk temperatures at kickoff finally gave us some football weather for the first fall Friday on the gridiron, and those who made the journey to stadiums around Kalamazoo were treated to some outstanding finishes. From Richland Gull Lake’s upset win over Three Rivers to one-point victories...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Link up to Week 5 Grand Rapids area football coverage

Friday night football action saw a pair of state-ranked, undefeated teams clash when Grandville hosted Caledonia and Forest Hills Eastern visit Catholic Central. There was a big OK Silver Conference game when Belding host Sparta. Zeeland West won a shootout at Muskegon to stay perfect and Rockford did the same with a victory at East Kentwood.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WNDU

2 dead, 3 injured in Niles shooting

29-year-old Alan Morgan admitted to committing murder and battery of his son, Judah Morgan. First Alert Forecast: Fall Begins Thursday as Temperatures Continue to Turn Cooler. Mishawaka QB Brady Fisher growing in first year as full-time starter. Mishawaka quarterback Brady Fisher is new to the full-time starting job. He took...
NILES, MI
MLive.com

STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT KENT COUNTY NOTICE TO CREDITORS Decedent's Estate CASE NO. and JUDGE 22-212036-DE Court address: 180 Ottawa Ave. NW Suite 2500 Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Court telephone no.: (616) 632-5440 Estate of Sophy P. Burkholder. Date of birth: 08/28/1919. TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Sophy P. Burkholder, died 05/23/2022. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Edward J. Kolenda, Jr., personal representative, or to both the probate court at 180 Ottawa Ave. NW, Suite 2500, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice. Date: September 25, 2022. Larry A. Lemmen P16549 274 Main Street Coopersville, MI 49404 (616) 837-6221 Edward J. Kolenda, Jr. 5980 Dewpointe Dr. Allendale, MI 49401 (231) 477-5441.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern

The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE

