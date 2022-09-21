Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
A Year From Her Death, Moyonna Tillman's Family Starts Foundation to Help Domestic Violence Survivors
The family of a woman shot and killed by her boyfriend in Clinton, Maryland, is turning pain into purpose by starting a foundation in her honor to help prevent similar tragedies. Twenty-four-year-old Moyonna Tillman was fatally shot by her boyfriend, James Kirkland, outside her home on Sept. 24, 2021, authorities...
NBC Washington
Demonstrators Gather at DC Police Chief's House to Protest Police Shootings
About 20 people from the group Harriet’s Dreams gathered in front of D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee’s home in the Palisades neighborhood of Northwest Washington Friday night to protest recent D.C. police shootings. They protested the fatal July shootings of Lazarus Wilson, who was shot by an off-duty...
NBC Washington
Body of Virginia 17-Year-Old Who Went Missing in 1975 Identified
A family finally has some answers about what happened to a 17-year-old girl who went missing from Northern Virginia nearly 50 years ago. Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as Choubi, was last seen on Feb. 8, 1975. Human remains found in McLean in 2001 have now been identified as hers, Fairfax County police said Monday.
NBC Washington
Virginia Teens Seek Patent for One-Of-A-Kind Walker Inspired by Grandparents
Inspired by grandparents’ mobility struggles, two high school seniors from Chantilly, Virginia, designed a one-of-a-kind walker and are working toward getting a patent for their invention. The 17-year-old best friends, Akanksha Tibrewala and Kaavya Karthikeyan, say they designed their device at the height of the pandemic. They call it...
NBC Washington
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
NBC Washington
Adventure Into ‘Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience' in Virginia
Wizards, witches and Muggles, it's almost time to grab a glass of butter beer and head over to the "Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience" in Leesburg, Virginia. Inspired by the Hogwarts Forbidden Forest, visitors will immerse themselves in the magical world as they walk through a trail at Morven Park filled with "the sounds, lights, and special effects" in the thick of the woodland after dark.
NBC Washington
Drivers Hope New I-66 Express Lanes Ease Commute in Northern Virginia
Northern Virginia commuters began their first workweek on Monday with Interstate 66’s new express lane tolls. The new I-66 express lanes outside the Beltway in Virginia started charging drivers on Saturday. The nine-mile stretch between Route 29 in Gainesville and Route 28 in Centreville opened earlier in September. Toll...
NBC Washington
Museum for Black Girls Pop-Up Opens in Northeast DC
A new pop-up to celebrate Black female voices opens Saturday at Union Market in Washington, D.C. The Museum for Black Girls is an interactive art installation dedicated to sharing the Black female experience. The space will highlight 10 featured artists and women of color creating interactive performances, installations and events, according to a press release.
NBC Washington
First Prince George's Film Festival Kicks Off
Filmmakers in Prince George's County, Maryland, are showcasing their work and networking with industry leaders this weekend at the county's first film festival. "It's exciting because it gives opportunities to these upcoming filmmakers, next generation," filmmaker Jimmy Jinkins said. National and local filmmakers are partnering with industry leaders to talk...
NBC Washington
Michigan's Blake Corum Runs for Career Day Vs. Maryland
Michigan’s Blake Corum runs for career day vs. Maryland originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blake Corum had a big day at the Big House. The Michigan junior running back set career highs with 30 carries and 243 rushing yards as his team held off Maryland 34-27 at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. Entering Saturday’s Big Ten matchup, Corum had never surpassed 21 carries or 171 yards on the ground.
