Lewis County Family Resource Network offering free car seats and inspections

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Lewis County Family Resource Network (FRN) held a car seat safety event on Sept. 21, during Child Passenger Safety Week . People could visit the FRN office at 240 Court Ave. in Weston from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to have their car seats inspected.

“What I really want parents to know, parents and caregivers to know, that if you’re doing it wrong, if you have been securing your child wrong, that it’s okay. We all have made mistakes, we all have not properly done his or that, but if you have questions, it’s okay to ask, and then you know, we will get it fixed,” said Sarah Robinson, a National Child Passenger Safety Certified technician, Lewis County Family Resource Network.

Those who were unable to attend the event can make an appointment by calling (304) 269-4000 for an inspection by a national child passenger safety certified technician. Parents or caregivers who do not have the proper car seat, or any car seat at all, can call to set up an appointment to get a free car seat for their child.

Officials say it was important for them to be available during this week, Child Passenger Safety Week, to provide car seat inspections.

“That’s why we’re here, is to give information, to answer questions, to be a double set of eyes, you know, on car seats, because you know, the sad fact is that car accidents do happen, car accidents do happen that involve children, and we want to be as proactive as possible protecting as many children in our community,” said Jamie Church, Lewis County FRN Parents as Teachers.

Robinson said that by making sure children travel in the correct car seat, we can make sure the kids are safe from the very beginning to help cut back on potential injuries, or even death, due to a car accident.

