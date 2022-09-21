DALLAS – Dallas Rapper BFG Staap was killed in a shooting on Thursday night and there have been no arrests made at this time. According to multiple reports, on Sep. 22, officers with the Dallas Police Department were dispatched to a shooting near Malcom X Blvd. When they arrived, police discovered two shooting victims inside of a home on Casey St. One of the victims, 26-year-old Cory Lucien, was found dead on scene. The other victim, 22-year-old Antwon Dillard, was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumb to his injuries. Dillard was an up-and-coming rapper in the South Dallas rapper…

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO