Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
For sale: Abortion facility buildings are being closed and sold in pro-life statesLive Action NewsDallas, TX
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Overton Road
Dallas Police arrested Anthony Welcome, 51, and have charged him with Murder in the death of Demarcea Hodge. Welcome was taken to the Dallas County Jail. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 4:49 pm, officers responded to a shooting call at the Chevron Gas Station parking lot, located at 3926 E. Overton Road. The victim, 21-year-old Demarcea Hodge, and the witness were shot by an unknown suspect. Both were transported to Baylor Hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, and victim Hodge died from his injuries. The witness was treated and released.
fox4news.com
Dallas investigates fourth homicide in 24 hours
Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Dallas. According to investigators, this is the fourth homicide in the last 24 hours. A man with several gunshot wounds was found on Al Lipscomb Way near Malcolm X Blvd. He later died at Baylor Medical Center Dallas. Police believe a...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. ISLAM, DIDAR UL; MALE; POB: BANGLADESH; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: METRO BY...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GONG, XUN; MALE; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD;...
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as Brothel
Dallas Police raided a short-term rental that was being as part of a sex trafficking ring.RK/Unsplash. Dallas Police have arrested two women after they searched a home that was part of a sex trafficking investigation, others were questioned and released. Many in the neighborhood were shocked. As a neighborhood with children, many residents told NBC 5 they were stunned a wondered how this could happen right across the street.
Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas city has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black mother after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground and arrested by a white police officer following a dispute with a neighbor. Jacqueline Craig and one of her daughters were wrestled to the ground and had […]
Former Texas police officer sentenced for child exploitation violations
A former Texas police officer who was "expected to serve and protect his community" has been sentenced for child exploitation violations.
dallasexpress.com
Suspect in Dallas Murder Arrested in New Mexico
A man wanted for a Pleasant Grove murder was arrested in New Mexico, police said Tuesday. On February 3, at about 12:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 10000 block of Grove Oaks Boulevard, near Masters Drive and Elam Road. Upon arrival, a woman identified as...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Casey Street
On Thursday, September 22, 2022, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Casey Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 26-year-old Cory Medina Lucien, shot multiple times, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers learned that a second victim, 22-year-old Antywon Daon Dillard, was transported via private conveyance to a local hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound.
dallasexpress.com
Police Arrest Suspects in South Dallas Murder
Dallas police arrested two suspects on Monday after the fatal shooting of a man in South Dallas earlier this month. Kristal Elijah, 37, and her boyfriend, Treunte Jefferson, 28, were arrested in connection with the murder of Kennerick Buffin in South Dallas on September 19. At approximately 1 a.m. on...
I-Team: Lewisville accountant sentenced to 48 years in prison for Ponzi scheme
SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 74 year old Lewisville accountant was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge to 48 years in prison for operating a multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme.Over the course of nearly two decades, federal prosecutors said James Nix defrauded more than 40 victim investors of at least $6 million."You inflicted so much pain this is all I could do for the victims," U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant said as he sentenced Nix to what amounts to a life sentence.Nix, who operated a small accounting firm out of a home in Lewisville, promised his tax clients high interest returns...
fox4news.com
Suspected drunk driver leads police in chase, in facing charges
Police arrested a suspected drunk driver who led officers on a high speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas. Speeds reached up to 100 miles-per-hour. According to police, they tried to pull over the driver along Loop 820 and Rosedale St. The driver refused to stop. The driver continued along...
No Arrest Made in the Murder of Up and Coming Dallas Rapper
DALLAS – Dallas Rapper BFG Staap was killed in a shooting on Thursday night and there have been no arrests made at this time. According to multiple reports, on Sep. 22, officers with the Dallas Police Department were dispatched to a shooting near Malcom X Blvd. When they arrived, police discovered two shooting victims inside of a home on Casey St. One of the victims, 26-year-old Cory Lucien, was found dead on scene. The other victim, 22-year-old Antwon Dillard, was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumb to his injuries. Dillard was an up-and-coming rapper in the South Dallas rapper…
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside Dallas gas station, police say
DALLAS — Police say they've arrested a man suspected of shooting two people in a Dallas gas station parking lot, killing one of them. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said 51-year-old Anthony Welcome has been charged with murder and taken to the Dallas County Jail. Police got a shooting...
fox4news.com
14-year-old critically injured in shooting on Dallas freeway
DALLAS - A 14-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition after police were told he was shot while sitting in a vehicle that was driving on a Dallas freeway early Saturday morning. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m., when officers were called to the 9600 block...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Elsie Faye Higgins
On September19,2022 Suspects Kristal Elijah Female 37 years old and Treunte Jefferson Male 28 years old were arrested for murder. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 12:58 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Elsie Faye Higgins. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, and the man died at the scene.
Texas police thwart potential shooting at high school football game
A Texas community is relieved after the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office say they acted on a tip regarding a potentially catastrophic deadly shooting at a high school football game. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports on how two 18-year-old suspects are now facing state and possible felony charges. Sept. 22, 2022.
fox7austin.com
Arlington police warn gun owners about dangers of leaving guns in vehicles
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police are warning gun owners about how dangerous it can be to leave your weapon in your car.Police said some of the guns being stolen out of cars are used in crimes they're now working to solve. "We have noticed that there has been a rise in vehicle burglaries, more importantly, firearms have been stolen from those vehicles," Sgt. Courtney White said. So far this year, 305 reports have been made for stolen guns and 158 of those stolen guns were from vehicle burglaries. "That's a big deal for us, we have a lot of children here,"...
